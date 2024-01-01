Skip to content Skip to accessibility help
8-kg DUAL Inverter Heat Pump™ -tørretumbler med ™ Eco Hybrid™ og Varmepumpe Teknologi
EL_RC80U2AV0W.pdf
Energiklassificering : DK
8-kg DUAL Inverter Heat Pump™ -tørretumbler med ™ Eco Hybrid™ og Varmepumpe Teknologi

EL_RC80U2AV0W.pdf
Energiklassificering : DK
8-kg DUAL Inverter Heat Pump™ -tørretumbler med ™ Eco Hybrid™ og Varmepumpe Teknologi

RC80U2AV0W
()
Nøglefunktioner

  • DUAL Inverter Heat Pump™
  • Eco Hybrid™ - Spar Energi og Tid
  • Allergiprogram
  • Auto Rensende Kondensor - Vedligeholde Energi og Tørreevne
  • Vendbar dør
  • SmartThinQ™ med Wi-Fi
Mere

Overblik

Udskriv

MÅL

Kapacitet
8kg
Energiklasse
A+++
PRODUKTTYPE
Kondensator
PRODUKTMÅL (BXHXDH, MM)
600 x 690 x 850

Alle specifikationer

NØGLEFUNKTIONER

  • Tørrekapacitet

    8kg

  • Belastningstype

    Frontbetjent

  • Fritstående/Integreret

    Fritstående

  • Produkttype

    Kondensator

  • Farve

    Hvid

DESIGN

  • Farve

    Hvid

  • Dør

    Opaque

YDELSEN

  • Energiklasse (På en skala mellem A+++ till D)

    A+++

  • Energiforbrug om året

    159kWh

  • Støjniveau (Tørring)

    62dB

  • Kondenseffekt

    A

FUNKTION

  • Kølemiddel

    R134a

  • Fugtsensor

    Ja

  • Vandsensor

    Ja

  • Filtersensor

    Ja

  • Lys i tromle

    Ja

  • Wi-Fi

    Ja

  • Selvrensende kondensator

    Ja

  • Hyldetørt

    Ja

  • Vendbar dør

    Ja

MÅL

  • Produktmål (BxDxH, mm)

    600 x 690 x 850

  • Pakkedimension (BxDxH, mm)

    660 × 702 × 920

  • Nettovægt

    56kg

  • Emballagevægt

    61kg

  • EAN-kode

    8806098183654

F-GAS

  • F-Gas Amt. (kg/unit), t CO2 -eq

    Indeholder fluorholdige drivhusgasser R134a (GWP:1430): 0.500kg / 0.715 tons CO2-ækvivalenter. Hermetisk lukket.

OPLYSNINGER OM OVERHOLDELSE

FLERE OPLYSNINGER OM OVERHOLDELSE
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
Sikkerhedsoplysningerne for tilbehør er inkluderet i sikkerhedsoplysningerne for produktet og leveres ikke separat.

