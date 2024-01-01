9-KG ECO HYBRID TØRRETUMBLER VARMEPUMPETEKNOLOGI

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Alle specifikationer
TØRRETUMBLERE
-
Tørretumblere
Tørretumblere
DESIGN
-
Farve
Hvid
-
Låge
Mørktonet låge med kromkant
GENERELLT
-
Kapacitet
9kg
-
Tromlevolumen
122 l
-
Tromlemateriale
Rustfri
-
Display
LED touch display
-
Tørresystem
Kondenstørretumbler
-
Hybrid system
Hybrid system (Varmepumpe+varmelegeme)
-
Self cleaning condensor
Ja
YDELSE
-
Energiklasse
A++
-
Energiforbrug, Edry , Edry1/2 (kWh)*
2.20 / 1.15
-
Energiforbrug, kWh/år*
259
-
Duration of Left-on mode (minutes)
10
-
Power consumption (W): Off mode(Po), Left-on mode(Pi)
0,4, 0,4
-
Lydniveau, dB
64
-
Weighted Program time (Tt)*
164 min
-
Program time Full Load (Tdry)*
214 min
-
Program time Partial Load (Tdry1/2)*
127 min
-
Condensation efficiency class*
A
-
Weighted condensation efficiency(Ct)*
92%
-
Condensation efficiency Full Load(Cdry)*
90%
-
Condensation efficiencyHalf Load(Cdry1/2)*
93%
-
*Standard program
Cotton Cupboard Eco
PROGRAMMER & FUNKTIONER
-
Sensorstyrede programmer, antal
11
-
Tidsstyrede programmer, antal
3
-
Valgfri funktioner, antal
15
PROGRAMMER
-
Bomuld
Ja
-
Syntetisk
Ja
-
Blandede tekstiler
Ja
-
Dyner/Kraftige tekstiler
Ja
-
Hurtig tørring
Ja
-
Hygiejne
Ja
-
Opfriskning
Ja
-
Sport
Ja
-
Bukser
Ja
-
Finvask
Ja
-
Uld
Ja
TIDSSTYREDE PROGRAMMER
-
Tørrehylde
Ja
-
Varm
Ja
-
Kold
Ja
FUNKTIONER
-
Eco varmepumpe
A++ energiklasse
-
Hybrid Speed
40% hurtigere tid
-
Sart tøj
Ja
-
Lydsignal fra/til
3 niveauer
-
Anti-krøl
Ja
-
Favorit
Ja
-
Udskudt sluttid, 3–19 timer
Ja
-
Børnesikring
Ja
-
Mere tid
Ja
-
Mindre tid
Ja
-
Tromlebelysning ved program
Ja
-
Smart Diagnosis
Ja
-
Lydsignal ved strygetørt
Ja
INSTALLATION
-
Mål (B x D x H), mm
594x669x842
-
Tilslutningseffekt (230 V, 50 Hz)
2600 W
TILBEHØR
-
Afløbsslange til kondensvand
Ja
-
Kondensvandbeholder
Ja
-
Stillestående tørrehylde
Ja
-
Kurv til plantørring
Ja
F-GAS
-
F-Gas Amt. (kg/unit), t CO2 -eq
Indeholder fluorholdige drivhusgasser R134a (GWP:1430): 0.420kg / 0.601 tons CO2-ækvivalenter. Hermetisk lukket.
OPLYSNINGER OM OVERHOLDELSE
-
udvidelse
-
udvidelse
-
udvidelse
