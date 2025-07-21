Skip to content Skip to accessibility help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
RH18U8JVCW-18kg DUAL Inverter Heat Pump™ | LG Danmark
EU energy_RH18U8JVCW.pdf
Energiklassificering : DK
Ark med produktinformation

Funktioner

Galleri

Specifikationer

Anmeldelser

Køb det her

Support

RH18U8JVCW-18kg DUAL Inverter Heat Pump™ | LG Danmark

EU energy_RH18U8JVCW.pdf
Energiklassificering : DK
Ark med produktinformation

Del dette indhold.

Du Kan Dele De Varer, Som Du Godt Kan Lide, Med Dine Venner.

RH18U8JVCW-18kg DUAL Inverter Heat Pump™ | LG Danmark

RH18U8JVCW
()
  • front view
  • Front view with door open
  • right side view
  • Display view
  • Drum view
  • drum view
  • Detergent port view
  • Display view
  • right perspective view
  • Top perspective view
  • Left perspective view
  • Right side view with door open
  • Left side view
  • Side view
  • Back side
front view
Front view with door open
right side view
Display view
Drum view
drum view
Detergent port view
Display view
right perspective view
Top perspective view
Left perspective view
Right side view with door open
Left side view
Side view
Back side

Nøglefunktioner

  • Dual Inverter Heat Pump™
  • Allergiprogram
  • Sensor tørring
  • Automatisk rengøring af kondensator
  • Dobbelt filter
  • ThinQ™
Mere

DUAL Inverter Heat Pump™ tørretumbler

Til effektiv brug og holdbar pleje af tøj

Lev efter en ny standard for energibesparelse, bekvemmelighed og sund tørring.

DUAL Inverter Heat Pump™ tørretumbler

Reducerer mængden af husstøvmider

Allergy Care-programmet fjerner 99,9 % af husstøvmider i tøjet med tørring ved høj temperatur.

*Testet af Intertek i december 2020. Mindsker 99,9 % af bakterier (S. aureus, P. aeruginosa, and K. pneumoniae) med det antibakterielle program.

træk ud og vis dobbeltfilter

Dobbeltfiltre rengør dobbelt så effektivt

Det dobbelte filter gør det muligt for tørretumbleren at filtrere fnug væk, hvilket giver et bedre resultat.

En stak med fire stykker tøj

Optimal tørring i første forsøg

Tør tøjet grundigt den første gang med Sensor tørring, hvor fugtighedssensoren automatisk optimerer tørretiden.

*Resultaterne kan afhængige af dine faktiske miljømæssige forhold.

Automatisk rengøring af kondensator

Kondensator med praktisk rengøring

Ubesværet vedligeholdelse af din autorengøringskondensator – den rengør sig selv, så du ikke behøver gøre det.

Kondensator med praktisk rengøring Se film

"*Hyppigheden af ​​at køre "Automatisk rengøring af kondensator" kan variere afhængigt af mængden af tøjvask og den oprindelige mængde fugt.

**Kondensatorens renhed kan variere afhængigt af arbejdsmiljøet."

DUAL Inverter Heat Pump™ tørretumbler

Når du tager tøjet ud af maskinen, ser det ud som da du købte det


Undgå at dit yndlingstøj krymper eller bliver beskadiget ved at tørre det ved en lavere temperatur.

  • Praktisk varme-/gastørretumbler

  • DUAL Inverter Heat Pump™ tørretumbler

*Det afhænger af tøjets tekstur.

LG ThinQ™

Smarte husholdningsapparater

Betjen maskinen overalt

Brug LG ThinQ™-appen på din smartphone overalt til at starte et tørreprogram med eller få besked, når tøjet er færdigt.

Tørreprogrammer til din livsstil

Med forskellige tørreprogrammer kan du tørre dit tøj på den mest hensigtsmæssige måde.

Smart Pairing giver bedre pleje af tøjet

Med LG ThinQ™ kan en tørretumbler automatisk indstille det korrekt tørreprogram ved at modtage data fra LG-vaskemaskinen over wifi.

Tørretumblerens dæksel er af hærdet glas

Hærdet glas

Vendbar dør - Montér døren til venstre eller højre

Vendbar dør

Rustfri ståltromle indvendigt i tørretumbleren

Rustfri ståltromle

Anbring vaskemaskinen og tørretumbleren som et tårn til dit vasketøj

Vaskemaskine og tørretumbler

Key Feature

  • Dual Inverter Heat Pump™
  • Allergiprogram
  • Sensor tørring
  • Automatisk rengøring af kondensator
  • Dobbelt filter
  • ThinQ™

Overblik

Udskriv

MÅL

dimension-d1

Nøglespecifikationer

  • Farve

    Black Steel

  • Maks. tørrekapacitet (kg)

    18,0

  • Produktdimensioner (B x H x D mm)

    770x990x820

  • Energiklasse (Tørring)

    A+++

  • DUAL Inverter HeatPump

    Ja

  • Auto-rengøringskondensator

    Ja

  • Varmekildetype

    Elektrisk varmepumpe

  • Vendbar dør

    Nej

  • Tørretumbler Smart Forbindelse

    Ja

  • ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

    Ja

Alle specifikationer

MATERIALE OG FINISH

  • Farve

    Black Steel

  • Dørtype

    Sort tonet hærdet glascover

KAPACITET

  • Maks. tørrekapacitet (kg)

    18,0

PROGRAMMER

  • AI-tørring

    Ja

  • Allergivenlig pleje (tørretumbler)

    Ja

  • Opfriskning af sengetøj

    Ja

  • Kold Luft

    Ja

  • Bomuld

    Ja

  • Bomuld+

    Nej

  • Friskning af dunjakke

    Ja

  • Download Programmer

    Ja

  • Dyne

    Ja

  • Syntetisk

    Ja

  • Hurtig tørring

    Ja

  • Tørrehylde

    Nej

  • Håndklæder

    Ja

  • Uld

    Ja

  • Træningstøj (Sportstøj)

    Ja

  • Eco

    Ja

  • Tidsstyret tørring

    Ja

  • Turbo tørring

    Ja

STYRING OG DISPLAY

  • Forskydningstimer

    3-19 timer

  • Displaytype

    Drejeknap+Berøring+Hårde knapper & LED-display

  • Indikator for lukket dør

    Ja

  • Talindikator

    18:88

DIMENSIONER OG VÆGT

  • Kassedimensioner (B x H x D mm)

    750x1 085x852

  • Produkt Dybde med dør åben 90˚ (mm)

    1 340

  • Produktdimensioner (B x H x D mm)

    770x990x820

  • Vægt (kg)

    76,0

  • Vægt inklusive emballage (kg)

    82,0

ENERGI

  • Energiklasse (Tørring)

    A+++

PRODUKTDATABLAD (TØRRETUMBLER)

  • Automatisk tørretumbler

    Ja

  • Tildelt EU-miljømærket

    Nej

  • Kondenseringseffektivitetsklasse

    A

  • Tændt tilstands varighed (min.)

    10

  • Energiklasse for tørring (kWh)

    2,93

  • Energiklasse for tørring (Halv belastning) (kWh)

    1,42

  • Energiforbrug om året (kWh)

    338

  • Fuld belastning kondenseringseffektivitet (%)

    91

  • Halv belastning kondenseringseffektivitet (%)

    91

  • Støjniveau (lydeffektniveau) (dBA)

    63

  • Strømforbrug(W) – slukket tilstand

    0,5

  • Strømforbrug(W) – tændt tilstand

    0,5

  • Standard tørreprogram

    Eco balanceret skabstørt

  • Tid (min.) - (fuld belastning)

    380

  • Tid (Min) - (Delvis belastning)

    201

  • Vægtet kondenseringseffektivitet (%)

    91

  • Vægtet programtid

    278

EKSTRAINDSTILLINGER

  • Anti-krøl

    Ja

  • Kondensatorpleje

    Ja

  • Tromlepleje

    Ja

  • Tørreniveau

    5 niveauer

  • Favorit

    Nej

  • Kortere tid

    Ja

  • Længere tid

    Ja

  • Hyldetørt

    Nej

  • Tørring på tid

    Ja

  • Wi-Fi

    Ja

  • Bip til/fra

    Ja

  • Børnesikring

    Ja

  • Slut på forskydning

    Ja

  • Lys i tromle

    Ja

  • Ekstern start

    Ja

  • Damp

    Nej

EAN-KODE

  • EAN-kode

    8806096131572

SMART-TEKNOLOGI

  • Smart Diagnose

    Ja

  • Tørretumbler Smart Forbindelse

    Ja

  • Download-cyklus

    Ja

  • Energiovervågning

    Ja

  • Fjernstart og cyklusovervågning

    Ja

  • ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

    Ja

VALGFRIT TILBEHØR

  • Afløbsslangesæt

    Ja

  • Hyldemontering

    Ja

  • Stabelsæt

    Ja

  • LG TWINWash-kompatibel

    Nej

OPLYSNINGER OM OVERHOLDELSE

FLERE OPLYSNINGER OM OVERHOLDELSE
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
Sikkerhedsoplysningerne for tilbehør er inkluderet i sikkerhedsoplysningerne for produktet og leveres ikke separat.

Det siger folk

Find lokalt

Find a retailer.