Skip to contentSkip to accessibility help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
9 kg Tørretumbler (Essence White) - Energiklasse C/A+++, Heat Pump og Smart Diagnosis™ med Wi-Fi
[No.134 RHX1009NWK].pdf
Energiklassificering : DK
Ark med produktinformation

9 kg Tørretumbler (Essence White) - Energiklasse C/A+++, Heat Pump og Smart Diagnosis™ med Wi-Fi

[No.134 RHX1009NWK].pdf
Energiklassificering : DK
Ark med produktinformation

Del dette indhold.

Du Kan Dele De Varer, Som Du Godt Kan Lide, Med Dine Venner.

9 kg Tørretumbler (Essence White) - Energiklasse C/A+++, Heat Pump og Smart Diagnosis™ med Wi-Fi

RHX1009NWK
Front view
LG 9 kg Tørretumbler (Essence White) - Energiklasse C/A+++, Heat Pump og Smart Diagnosis™ med Wi-Fi, RHX1009NWK
LG 9 kg Tørretumbler (Essence White) - Energiklasse C/A+++, Heat Pump og Smart Diagnosis™ med Wi-Fi, RHX1009NWK
LG 9 kg Tørretumbler (Essence White) - Energiklasse C/A+++, Heat Pump og Smart Diagnosis™ med Wi-Fi, RHX1009NWK
LG 9 kg Tørretumbler (Essence White) - Energiklasse C/A+++, Heat Pump og Smart Diagnosis™ med Wi-Fi, RHX1009NWK
LG 9 kg Tørretumbler (Essence White) - Energiklasse C/A+++, Heat Pump og Smart Diagnosis™ med Wi-Fi, RHX1009NWK
LG 9 kg Tørretumbler (Essence White) - Energiklasse C/A+++, Heat Pump og Smart Diagnosis™ med Wi-Fi, RHX1009NWK
LG 9 kg Tørretumbler (Essence White) - Energiklasse C/A+++, Heat Pump og Smart Diagnosis™ med Wi-Fi, RHX1009NWK
LG 9 kg Tørretumbler (Essence White) - Energiklasse C/A+++, Heat Pump og Smart Diagnosis™ med Wi-Fi, RHX1009NWK
LG 9 kg Tørretumbler (Essence White) - Energiklasse C/A+++, Heat Pump og Smart Diagnosis™ med Wi-Fi, RHX1009NWK
LG 9 kg Tørretumbler (Essence White) - Energiklasse C/A+++, Heat Pump og Smart Diagnosis™ med Wi-Fi, RHX1009NWK
LG 9 kg Tørretumbler (Essence White) - Energiklasse C/A+++, Heat Pump og Smart Diagnosis™ med Wi-Fi, RHX1009NWK
LG 9 kg Tørretumbler (Essence White) - Energiklasse C/A+++, Heat Pump og Smart Diagnosis™ med Wi-Fi, RHX1009NWK
LG 9 kg Tørretumbler (Essence White) - Energiklasse C/A+++, Heat Pump og Smart Diagnosis™ med Wi-Fi, RHX1009NWK
LG 9 kg Tørretumbler (Essence White) - Energiklasse C/A+++, Heat Pump og Smart Diagnosis™ med Wi-Fi, RHX1009NWK
Front view
LG 9 kg Tørretumbler (Essence White) - Energiklasse C/A+++, Heat Pump og Smart Diagnosis™ med Wi-Fi, RHX1009NWK
LG 9 kg Tørretumbler (Essence White) - Energiklasse C/A+++, Heat Pump og Smart Diagnosis™ med Wi-Fi, RHX1009NWK
LG 9 kg Tørretumbler (Essence White) - Energiklasse C/A+++, Heat Pump og Smart Diagnosis™ med Wi-Fi, RHX1009NWK
LG 9 kg Tørretumbler (Essence White) - Energiklasse C/A+++, Heat Pump og Smart Diagnosis™ med Wi-Fi, RHX1009NWK
LG 9 kg Tørretumbler (Essence White) - Energiklasse C/A+++, Heat Pump og Smart Diagnosis™ med Wi-Fi, RHX1009NWK
LG 9 kg Tørretumbler (Essence White) - Energiklasse C/A+++, Heat Pump og Smart Diagnosis™ med Wi-Fi, RHX1009NWK
LG 9 kg Tørretumbler (Essence White) - Energiklasse C/A+++, Heat Pump og Smart Diagnosis™ med Wi-Fi, RHX1009NWK
LG 9 kg Tørretumbler (Essence White) - Energiklasse C/A+++, Heat Pump og Smart Diagnosis™ med Wi-Fi, RHX1009NWK
LG 9 kg Tørretumbler (Essence White) - Energiklasse C/A+++, Heat Pump og Smart Diagnosis™ med Wi-Fi, RHX1009NWK
LG 9 kg Tørretumbler (Essence White) - Energiklasse C/A+++, Heat Pump og Smart Diagnosis™ med Wi-Fi, RHX1009NWK
LG 9 kg Tørretumbler (Essence White) - Energiklasse C/A+++, Heat Pump og Smart Diagnosis™ med Wi-Fi, RHX1009NWK
LG 9 kg Tørretumbler (Essence White) - Energiklasse C/A+++, Heat Pump og Smart Diagnosis™ med Wi-Fi, RHX1009NWK
LG 9 kg Tørretumbler (Essence White) - Energiklasse C/A+++, Heat Pump og Smart Diagnosis™ med Wi-Fi, RHX1009NWK
LG 9 kg Tørretumbler (Essence White) - Energiklasse C/A+++, Heat Pump og Smart Diagnosis™ med Wi-Fi, RHX1009NWK

Nøglefunktioner

  • Auto Cleaning Condenser
  • Sensorstyret tørring
  • Quick 30
  • Smart Diagnosis™
  • ThinQ -Wi-Fi
Mere
Det viser vaskemaskinens indre

Det viser vaskemaskinens indre

Stilfuld med et nyt design

Føj et stilfuldt strejf til enhver type indretning med vores nydesignede LG-vaskemaskine.

*Produktbillederne er kun til illustrative formål og afhænger af det faktiske produkt.

Designet med omtanke

Aftagelig topplade

Designet til steder, hvor der er begrænset plads

6 Motion DD

Den optimale måde at vaske på

Ti års garanti

Pålidelighed garanteret

Allergiproblem

Damp støvmiderne væk

Aftagelig topplade

Skabt til selv at kunne være på steder med trang plads

Perfekt til kompakte steder og et topcover, som er nemt at tage af, hvilket giver et indbygget look uden overgange.

Det viser, at den øverste del af vaskemaskinen kan tages af og det kompakte område

*Produktbillederne er kun til illustrative formål og afhænger af det faktiske produkt.

6 Motion DD

Den optimale måde at vaske på

Denne vaskemaskines invertermotor med Direct Drive™ har seks forskellige vaskebevægelser, hvilket giver dine stoffer korrekt pleje og gør dem super rene.

Det viser vaskemaskinens seks bevægelser

Det viser vaskemaskinens seks bevægelser

*Produktbillederne er kun til illustrative formål og afhænger af det faktiske produkt.

SteamTM

Damp allergenerne ud af dine stoffer

Bær dit tøj med ro i sindet, vel vidende at støvmider og bakterier er fjernet fra det med damp.

Vasketøjet damper væk

*Allergy Care-programmet, som er godkendt af (British Allergy Foundation), reducerer husstøvmideallergener.

Tub clean

Rengør vaskemaskinens indre

Hold vaskemaskinen ren og vasketøjet hygiejnisk.

Vaskemaskinens motor hvirvler vand rundt

*Produktbillederne er kun til illustrative formål og afhænger af det faktiske produkt.

Det har en vaskemaskinemotor og logo på en sort bølgende baggrund

Det har en vaskemaskinemotor og logo på en sort bølgende baggrund

Et årti med ro i sindet

LG tilbyder en omfattende ti års garanti på invertermotoren med Direct Drive™ motor.

*De ti års garanti gælder kun for Direct Drive-motoren. (kun dele)

LG ThinQ™

Smarte husholdningsapparater

Forbind og betjen maskinen overalt

LG ThinQ™-appen lader dig forbinde til din vaskemaskine på en helt ny måde. Start din maskine ved blot at trykke på en knap.

Nem vedligeholdelse og overvågning

Hvad enten det drejer sig om daglig vedligeholdelse eller større opgaver, kan du nemt overvåge din vaskemaskines energiforbrug gennem LG ThinQ™-appen.

Håndfri vask med stemmeassistent

Fortæl din smart-højttaler eller AI-assistent, hvad du har brug for, og lad din vaskemaskine tage sig af resten.

*Understøttelse af smarthome-enheder, der er kompatible med Alexa og Google Assistant, kan variere fra land til land og din individuelle smarthome-opsætning.

*Produktbilleder er kun til illustrationsformål og kan afvige fra det faktiske produkt.

Opgrader din vaskeoplevelse med vaskemaskinens elegante og enkle design

  • Produktbillede
  • Produktbillede
  • Produktbillede
  • Produktbillede
  • Produktbillede
  • Produktbillede

*Produktbillederne er kun til illustrative formål og afhænger af det faktiske produkt.

Key Feature

  • Auto Cleaning Condenser
  • Sensorstyret tørring
  • Quick 30
  • Smart Diagnosis™
  • ThinQ -Wi-Fi
Udskriv

Nøglespecifikationer

  • Farve

    Essence White

  • Maks. tørrekapacitet (kg)

    9

  • Produktdimensioner (B x H x D mm)

    600 x 850 x 660

  • Energiklasse (Tørring)

    A+++

  • DUAL Inverter HeatPump

    Ja

  • Auto-rengøringskondensator

    Ja

  • Varmekildetype

    Elektrisk varmepumpe

  • Vendbar dør

    Nej

  • Tørretumbler Smart Forbindelse

    Ja

  • ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

    Ja

Alle specifikationer

MATERIALE OG FINISH

  • Farve

    Essence White

  • Dørtype

    Rund dør (ingen cover)

KAPACITET

  • Maks. tørrekapacitet (kg)

    9

PROGRAMMER

  • AI-tørring

    Nej

  • Allergivenlig pleje (tørretumbler)

    Nej

  • Opfriskning af sengetøj

    Nej

  • Stort Tøjstykke

    Nej

  • Bomuld

    Ja

  • Bomuld+

    Nej

  • Finvask

    Ja

  • Friskning af dunjakke

    Nej

  • Download Programmer

    Ja

  • Dyne

    Nej

  • Syntetisk

    Ja

  • Jeans

    Nej

  • Blandet Tøj

    Ja

  • Hurtig 30min

    Nej

  • Hurtig tørring

    Nej

  • Tørrehylde

    Nej

  • Opfriskning

    Nej

  • Hudpleje

    Nej

  • Damp Hygiejne

    Nej

  • Damp Opfriskning

    Nej

  • Håndklæder

    Nej

  • Varm Luft

    Nej

  • Uld

    Ja

  • Træningstøj (Sportstøj)

    Ja

  • Lufttørring (kold luft)

    Nej

  • Eco

    Ja

  • Hurtig 40

    Ja

  • Tidsstyret tørring

    Ja

  • Turbo tørring

    Nej

STYRING OG DISPLAY

  • Forskydningstimer

    3-19 timer

  • Displaytype

    Urskive + Fuld berørings knapper & LED Display

  • Indikator for lukket dør

    Nej

  • Talindikator

    18:88

EGENSKABER

  • 6 Motion DD

    Ja

  • AI DD

    Ja

  • Type

    Tørretumbler med kondensator (uden ventilation)

  • Auto-rengøringskondensator

    Ja

  • Signal for afslutning af cyklus

    Ja

  • Dobbelt Tørring (EcoHybrid)

    Nej

  • DUAL Inverter HeatPump

    Ja

  • Dobbelt fnugfilter

    Ja

  • Indikator for tømning af vand

    Ja

  • Varmekildetype

    Elektrisk varmepumpe

  • Invertermotor

    Ja

  • Auto-genstart

    Nej

  • Inverter DirectDrive

    Ja

  • Vendbar dør

    Nej

  • LoadSense

    Ja

  • Sensortørring

    Ja

  • Lys i tromle

    Nej

  • Nivelleringsben

    Ja

  • Prægning, tromlen indvendig

    Nej

DIMENSIONER OG VÆGT

  • Kassedimensioner (B x H x D mm)

    660 x 890 x 702

  • Produkt Dybde med dør åben 90˚ (mm)

    1 114

  • Produktdimensioner (B x H x D mm)

    600 x 850 x 660

  • Vægt (kg)

    53,0

  • Vægt inklusive emballage (kg)

    56,0

ENERGI

  • Energiklasse (Tørring)

    A+++

PRODUKTDATABLAD (TØRRETUMBLER)

  • Automatisk tørretumbler

    Ja

  • Tildelt EU-miljømærket

    Nej

  • Kondenseringseffektivitetsklasse

    A

  • Tændt tilstands varighed (min.)

    10

  • Energiklasse for tørring (kWh)

    1,61

  • Energiklasse for tørring (Halv belastning) (kWh)

    0,88

  • Energiforbrug om året (kWh)

    194

  • Fuld belastning kondenseringseffektivitet (%)

    91

  • Halv belastning kondenseringseffektivitet (%)

    91

  • Støjniveau (lydeffektniveau) (dBA)

    64

  • Strømforbrug(W) – slukket tilstand

    0,40

  • Strømforbrug(W) – tændt tilstand

    0,40

  • Standard tørreprogram

    Bomuld, Strygetørt

  • Tid (min.) - (fuld belastning)

    185

  • Tid (Min) - (Delvis belastning)

    115

  • Vægtet kondenseringseffektivitet (%)

    91

  • Vægtet programtid

    142

EKSTRAINDSTILLINGER

  • Anti-krøl

    Nej

  • Kondensatorpleje

    Ja

  • Tromlepleje

    Nej

  • Tørreniveau

    3 niveauer

  • Favorit

    Nej

  • Kortere tid

    Nej

  • Længere tid

    Nej

  • Hyldetørt

    Nej

  • Tørring på tid

    Nej

  • Wi-Fi

    Ja

  • Bip til/fra

    Nej

  • Børnesikring

    Ja

  • Slut på forskydning

    Ja

  • Lys i tromle

    Nej

  • Ekstern start

    Ja

  • Damp

    Nej

  • Tørretid

    Ja

EAN-KODE

  • EAN-kode

    8806096142912

SMART-TEKNOLOGI

  • Smart Diagnose

    Ja

  • Tørretumbler Smart Forbindelse

    Ja

  • Download-cyklus

    Ja

  • Energiovervågning

    Ja

  • Fjernstart og cyklusovervågning

    Ja

  • ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

    Ja

VALGFRIT TILBEHØR

  • Afløbsslangesæt

    Ja

  • Hyldemontering

    Ja

  • Stabelsæt

    Ja

  • LG TWINWash-kompatibel

    Nej

OPLYSNINGER OM OVERHOLDELSE

FLERE OPLYSNINGER OM OVERHOLDELSE
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
Sikkerhedsoplysningerne for tilbehør er inkluderet i sikkerhedsoplysningerne for produktet og leveres ikke separat.

Det siger folk

Find lokalt

Find a retailer.