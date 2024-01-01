Skip to content Skip to accessibility help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
1-9 kg / 1-5 kg Spa Steam & 6 Motion Direct Drive vaskemaskine / tørretumbler, energiklasse A

Specifikationer

Anmeldelser

Support

1-9 kg / 1-5 kg Spa Steam & 6 Motion Direct Drive vaskemaskine / tørretumbler, energiklasse A

Del dette indhold.

Du Kan Dele De Varer, Som Du Godt Kan Lide, Med Dine Venner.

1-9 kg / 1-5 kg Spa Steam & 6 Motion Direct Drive vaskemaskine / tørretumbler, energiklasse A

F4J6VG0W
()
  • Visning forfra af 1-9 kg / 1-5 kg Spa Steam &amp; 6 Motion Direct Drive vaskemaskine / tørretumbler, energiklasse A F4J6VG0W
  • LG 1-9 kg / 1-5 kg Spa Steam & 6 Motion Direct Drive vaskemaskine / tørretumbler, energiklasse A, F4J6VG0W
  • LG 1-9 kg / 1-5 kg Spa Steam & 6 Motion Direct Drive vaskemaskine / tørretumbler, energiklasse A, F4J6VG0W
Visning forfra af 1-9 kg / 1-5 kg Spa Steam &amp; 6 Motion Direct Drive vaskemaskine / tørretumbler, energiklasse A F4J6VG0W
LG 1-9 kg / 1-5 kg Spa Steam & 6 Motion Direct Drive vaskemaskine / tørretumbler, energiklasse A, F4J6VG0W
LG 1-9 kg / 1-5 kg Spa Steam & 6 Motion Direct Drive vaskemaskine / tørretumbler, energiklasse A, F4J6VG0W

Nøglefunktioner

  • Stor kapacitet: op til 9 kg vask og 5 kg tørring
  • Non-Stop program - vaske og tørre vasketøjet i en omgang
  • Spa Steam - Anti-allergiprogram & Baby Care
  • NFC - Downloade nye vaskeprogrammer
Mere

Overblik

Udskriv

MÅL

FrontLoader_Dimension-Mobile-H-1-1095
Kapacitet
9kg/5kg
Energiklasse
A
PRODUKTTYPE
Frontbetjent
PRODUKTMÅL (BXHXDH, MM)
600 x 565 x 850

Alle specifikationer

NØGLEFUNKTIONER

  • Maks. vaskekapacitet

    9kg

  • Tørrekapacitet

    5kg

  • Energiklasse (På en skala mellem A till G)

    A

  • Belastningstype

    Frontbetjent

  • Fritstående/Integreret

    Fritstående

  • Produktfarve

    Hvid

DESIGN

  • Produktfarve

    Hvid

  • Dørfarve

    Sort

YDELSEN

  • Energiklasse (På en skala mellem A till G)

    A

  • Energiforbrug (pr. cyklus)

    6.12kWh

  • Støjniveau (Vask)

    55dB

  • Støjniveau (Centrifugering_

    75dB

  • Støjniveau (Tørring)

    56dB

  • Vaskeevneklasse

    A

  • Restfugtighed

    44%

  • Centrifugeringshastighed

    1400

  • Vandforbrug (liter/cyklus)

    140L

FUNKTION

  • AI DD™

    Nej

  • 6 Motion™

    Ja

  • Steam™

    Ja

  • TurboWash™

    Nej

  • Wi-Fi

    Nej

  • Eco Hybrid™

    Nej

  • Tilføj vask

    Ja

  • Børnesikring

    Ja

  • Forvask

    Ja

  • Smart Diagnosis

    Ja

  • Rengøring af tromlen

    Nej

VASKEPROGRAM

  • Bomuld

    Ja

  • Steam Allergiplejende

    Ja

  • Opfriskning med damp

    Nej

  • Kun tørring

    Nej

  • Kun centrifugering

    Ja

  • Hurtigvask 14 min

    Nej

  • Uld

    Nej

  • Finvask

    Nej

  • Rengøring af tromlen

    Nej

  • Forvask

    Ja

  • Download programmer

    Ja

  • Lav temp. Tørt

    Ja

MÅL

  • Produktmål (BxDxH, mm)

    600 x 560 x 850

  • Pakkedimension (BxDxH, mm)

    660 x 655 x 885

  • Dybde fra bagbeklædning til (mm)

    615

  • Dybde med åben dør (mm)

    1095

  • Nettovægt

    68kg

  • Emballagevægt

    72kg

  • EAN-kode

    8806098259007

OPLYSNINGER OM OVERHOLDELSE

FLERE OPLYSNINGER OM OVERHOLDELSE
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
Sikkerhedsoplysningerne for tilbehør er inkluderet i sikkerhedsoplysningerne for produktet og leveres ikke separat.

Det siger folk