1-8 / 1-5 kg Steam 6 Motion Direct Drive vask/tørkmaskin, NFC

Specifikationer

Anmeldelser

Support

1-8 / 1-5 kg Steam 6 Motion Direct Drive vask/tørkmaskin, NFC

1-8 / 1-5 kg Steam 6 Motion Direct Drive vask/tørkmaskin, NFC

FH4U2TDH1N
()
Visning forfra af 1-8 / 1-5 kg Steam 6 Motion Direct Drive vask/tørkmaskin, NFC FH4U2TDH1N
Nøglefunktioner

  • Non-Stop program - vaske og tørre vasketøjet i en omgang
  • Damp til allergiprogrammer og hurtig opfriskning
  • Direct Drive-motor med 10 års garanti
  • NFC - Downloade nye vaskeprogrammer
Mere
Alle specifikationer

VASKEMASKINETYPE

  • Vaskemaskinetype

    Frontbetjent vask/tørkmaskine

BASIS

  • Maks. vaskekapacitet (kg)

    8

  • Maks. tørrekapacitet (kg)

    5

GENERELLE FUNKTIONER

  • Farve

    Hvid

  • Låge

    Mørktonet låge med silver kant

  • Motortype

    Direct Drive

  • Tromle volume

    59 l

  • Dybderengørende skånetromle

    Ja

  • 6 Motion drum

    Ja

  • Hybrid drying

    Ja

  • Tromle materiale

    Rustfrit stål

  • Type af display

    Touch LED

  • Spraysystem

    Spray-system

  • Mængdeautomatik

    Mængdeautomatik i 8 trin, 1-8 kg

  • Automatisk justering af vandforbrug

    Ja

  • Ubalancekontrol

    Ja

  • Skumkontrol

    Ja

  • Smart Diagnosis

    Ja

  • Ydelsesklasse ved vask

    A

  • Temperatur

    95/60/40/20/Kall

  • Centrifugeringshastighed o/min.

    1400/1000/800/400/No spin

OPLYSNINGSSKEMA_KOMMISSIONENS DELEGEREDE FORORDNING (EU) NR. 1061/2010

  • Leverandørens navn eller varemærke

    LG

  • Leverandørens modelidentifikation

    FH4U2TDH1N

  • Nominel kapacitet

    8/5

  • Energiklasse (På en skala mellom A till G)

    A

  • EU-miljømærke" i henhold til forordning (EF) nr. 66/2010

    N.A

  • Combi categori: Energy consumption for washing,spinning,and drying, in kWh per complete operating cycle as defined in Annex I NOTE V.

    5,44

  • Combi categori: Energy consumption for washing,spinning only in kWh per complete operating cycle as defined in Annex I NOTE V

    1,52

  • Combi categori:Washing Capacity of appliance for a standard 60℃ cotton washing cycle, as defined in Annex I note IX

    8

  • Combi categori: Drying capacity of appliance for a standard 'dry cotton' drying cycle, as defined in Annex I note X

    5

  • Combi categori: Water consumption fore washing , spinning and drying , in litres per complete operating cycle as defined in Annex I note XI

    89

  • Combi categori: water consumption for washing and spinning only in litres per standard 60 ℃ cotton washing(and sping) cycle dermined in according with the test procedures of the harmorized standards referred to in article 1(2)

    65

  • Combi categori:Washing and dry time. Programme time for complete operating cycle (60℃ cotton washing and 'dry cotton' drying).For rated washing capacity,determined in accordance with the test procedure of the harmomised referrred to in Article 1(2)

    735

  • Combi categori:The consumption of energy and water equal to 200 times the consumption expressed in points 5 (energy) and 12(water). This shall be expressed as estimated annual consumption for a four-person household, always using the drier(200 cycles)

    1088, 17800

  • Combi categori:the consumption of the energy and water equal to 200 times the consumption espressed in points 6(energy) and 13(water). This shall be expressed as estimated annual consumption for a four-person household, never using the drier(200 cycle)

    304, 13000

  • Combi categori: Noise in dB(A) re 1 pW washing(dB)

    55

  • Combi categori: Noise in dB(A) re 1 pW spinning(dB)

    69

  • Combi categori: Noise in dB(A) re 1 pW dryiing(dB)

    53

  • *Det faktiske energiforbrug afhænger af, hvorledes maskinen benyttes.

    Ja

  • *Det faktiske vandforbrug afhænger af, hvorledes maskinen benyttes.

    Ja

  • Centrifugeringsevne på skalaen fra G (højt forbrug) til A (lavt forbrug).

    A

  • Den maksimale centrifugeringshastighed for 60°C normalprogrammet til bomuld ved hel fyldning eller 40°C-normalprogrammet til bomuld ved halv fyldning, hvis værdien for sidstnævnte er lavere

    1400

  • Restfugtigheden for 60°C-normalprogrammet til bomuld ved hel fyldning eller 40°C normalprogrammet til bomuld ved halv fyldning, hvis værdien for sidstnævnte er højere.

    44%

  • *Disse programmer er egnet til vask af normalt snavset bomuldstøj, og at de er de mest effektive programmer med hensyn til det kombinerede energi- og vandforbrug.

    Ja

  • Fritstående

    Fritstående

PROGRAMMER

  • Antal programmer

    14 programmer

  • Bomuld

    Ja

  • Bomuld, large

    Ja

  • Syntetisk

    Ja

  • Blandet

    Ja

  • Håndvask / Uld

    Ja (Gentle Care)

  • Gentle Care (Håndvask /Uld)

    Ja

  • Kvikvask 30 min

    Ja

  • Outdoor /Sports

    Ja

  • Dyne

    Ja

  • BIO program

    Ja

  • Download course NFC

    Ja (19 program)

  • Dampopfriskning

    Ja

  • Allergivenlig

    Ja

  • Tørkefunktion

    Tidsstyrd, Eco, Skåptorrt, Stryktorrt, Låg temp.

  • Nonstop Wash&Dry

    Ja

  • Nonstop Wash&Dry (1kg) 60min

    Ja

TILVALGS FUNKTIONER

  • Forvask

    Ja

  • Intensiv

    Ja

  • Skylning+

    Ja

  • TubClean (Tromlerengøring)

    Ja

  • Ingen centrifugering

    Ja

  • Kun centrifugering

    Ja

DISPLAY

  • Displaytype

    Touch LED

  • Resttids indikering

    Ja

  • Visning af fejlmeddelelser/alarm

    Ja

  • Tidsforsinkelse (timer)

    3-19h

  • Børnelås

    Ja

  • Indikator for låst låge

    Ja

  • Bipfunktion tænd/sluk

    Ja

STØRRELSE OG VÆGT

  • Mål (bredde x dybde x højde, mm)

    600x560x850 mm

  • Mål inkl emballage (bredde x dybde x højde, mm)

    660x660x890 mm

  • Lågens åbningsvinkel

    145

  • Vægt (kg)

    67

  • Vægt inkl emballage (kg)

    71

  • EAN code

    8806087381665

INSTALLATION

  • Spænding [V]

    220~230

  • Frekvens (Hz)

    50

  • Justerbar fod

    10

OPLYSNINGER OM OVERHOLDELSE

FLERE OPLYSNINGER OM OVERHOLDELSE
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
Sikkerhedsoplysningerne for tilbehør er inkluderet i sikkerhedsoplysningerne for produktet og leveres ikke separat.

Det siger folk