We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
1-8 / 1-5 kg Steam 6 Motion Direct Drive vask/tørkmaskin, NFC
Alle specifikationer
VASKEMASKINETYPE
-
Vaskemaskinetype
Frontbetjent vask/tørkmaskine
BASIS
-
Maks. vaskekapacitet (kg)
8
-
Maks. tørrekapacitet (kg)
5
GENERELLE FUNKTIONER
-
Farve
Hvid
-
Låge
Mørktonet låge med silver kant
-
Motortype
Direct Drive
-
Tromle volume
59 l
-
Dybderengørende skånetromle
Ja
-
6 Motion drum
Ja
-
Hybrid drying
Ja
-
Tromle materiale
Rustfrit stål
-
Type af display
Touch LED
-
Spraysystem
Spray-system
-
Mængdeautomatik
Mængdeautomatik i 8 trin, 1-8 kg
-
Automatisk justering af vandforbrug
Ja
-
Ubalancekontrol
Ja
-
Skumkontrol
Ja
-
Smart Diagnosis
Ja
-
Ydelsesklasse ved vask
A
-
Temperatur
95/60/40/20/Kall
-
Centrifugeringshastighed o/min.
1400/1000/800/400/No spin
OPLYSNINGSSKEMA_KOMMISSIONENS DELEGEREDE FORORDNING (EU) NR. 1061/2010
-
Leverandørens navn eller varemærke
LG
-
Leverandørens modelidentifikation
FH4U2TDH1N
-
Nominel kapacitet
8/5
-
Energiklasse (På en skala mellom A till G)
A
-
EU-miljømærke" i henhold til forordning (EF) nr. 66/2010
N.A
-
Combi categori: Energy consumption for washing,spinning,and drying, in kWh per complete operating cycle as defined in Annex I NOTE V.
5,44
-
Combi categori: Energy consumption for washing,spinning only in kWh per complete operating cycle as defined in Annex I NOTE V
1,52
-
Combi categori:Washing Capacity of appliance for a standard 60℃ cotton washing cycle, as defined in Annex I note IX
8
-
Combi categori: Drying capacity of appliance for a standard 'dry cotton' drying cycle, as defined in Annex I note X
5
-
Combi categori: Water consumption fore washing , spinning and drying , in litres per complete operating cycle as defined in Annex I note XI
89
-
Combi categori: water consumption for washing and spinning only in litres per standard 60 ℃ cotton washing(and sping) cycle dermined in according with the test procedures of the harmorized standards referred to in article 1(2)
65
-
Combi categori:Washing and dry time. Programme time for complete operating cycle (60℃ cotton washing and 'dry cotton' drying).For rated washing capacity,determined in accordance with the test procedure of the harmomised referrred to in Article 1(2)
735
-
Combi categori:The consumption of energy and water equal to 200 times the consumption expressed in points 5 (energy) and 12(water). This shall be expressed as estimated annual consumption for a four-person household, always using the drier(200 cycles)
1088, 17800
-
Combi categori:the consumption of the energy and water equal to 200 times the consumption espressed in points 6(energy) and 13(water). This shall be expressed as estimated annual consumption for a four-person household, never using the drier(200 cycle)
304, 13000
-
Combi categori: Noise in dB(A) re 1 pW washing(dB)
55
-
Combi categori: Noise in dB(A) re 1 pW spinning(dB)
69
-
Combi categori: Noise in dB(A) re 1 pW dryiing(dB)
53
-
*Det faktiske energiforbrug afhænger af, hvorledes maskinen benyttes.
Ja
-
*Det faktiske vandforbrug afhænger af, hvorledes maskinen benyttes.
Ja
-
Centrifugeringsevne på skalaen fra G (højt forbrug) til A (lavt forbrug).
A
-
Den maksimale centrifugeringshastighed for 60°C normalprogrammet til bomuld ved hel fyldning eller 40°C-normalprogrammet til bomuld ved halv fyldning, hvis værdien for sidstnævnte er lavere
1400
-
Restfugtigheden for 60°C-normalprogrammet til bomuld ved hel fyldning eller 40°C normalprogrammet til bomuld ved halv fyldning, hvis værdien for sidstnævnte er højere.
44%
-
*Disse programmer er egnet til vask af normalt snavset bomuldstøj, og at de er de mest effektive programmer med hensyn til det kombinerede energi- og vandforbrug.
Ja
-
Fritstående
Fritstående
PROGRAMMER
-
Antal programmer
14 programmer
-
Bomuld
Ja
-
Bomuld, large
Ja
-
Syntetisk
Ja
-
Blandet
Ja
-
Håndvask / Uld
Ja (Gentle Care)
-
Gentle Care (Håndvask /Uld)
Ja
-
Kvikvask 30 min
Ja
-
Outdoor /Sports
Ja
-
Dyne
Ja
-
BIO program
Ja
-
Download course NFC
Ja (19 program)
-
Dampopfriskning
Ja
-
Allergivenlig
Ja
-
Tørkefunktion
Tidsstyrd, Eco, Skåptorrt, Stryktorrt, Låg temp.
-
Nonstop Wash&Dry
Ja
-
Nonstop Wash&Dry (1kg) 60min
Ja
TILVALGS FUNKTIONER
-
Forvask
Ja
-
Intensiv
Ja
-
Skylning+
Ja
-
TubClean (Tromlerengøring)
Ja
-
Ingen centrifugering
Ja
-
Kun centrifugering
Ja
DISPLAY
-
Displaytype
Touch LED
-
Resttids indikering
Ja
-
Visning af fejlmeddelelser/alarm
Ja
-
Tidsforsinkelse (timer)
3-19h
-
Børnelås
Ja
-
Indikator for låst låge
Ja
-
Bipfunktion tænd/sluk
Ja
STØRRELSE OG VÆGT
-
Mål (bredde x dybde x højde, mm)
600x560x850 mm
-
Mål inkl emballage (bredde x dybde x højde, mm)
660x660x890 mm
-
Lågens åbningsvinkel
145
-
Vægt (kg)
67
-
Vægt inkl emballage (kg)
71
-
EAN code
8806087381665
INSTALLATION
-
Spænding [V]
220~230
-
Frekvens (Hz)
50
-
Justerbar fod
10
OPLYSNINGER OM OVERHOLDELSE
-
udvidelse
-
udvidelse
Det siger folk
-
Produkt-
registrering
At registrere dit produkt hjælper dig til at få hurtigere support.
-
Produkt-
support
Find manual, fejlfinding og garanti til dit LG-produkt.
-
Manual og softwares
Find den nyeste product manuals og software til dit LG-produkt
-
Anmodning om reparation
Anmod nemt om reparation online.
-
Livechat
Chat med vores LG-produkteksperter for at få hjælp til dit køb, rabatter og tilbud i realtid.
-
Chat med LG Servicesupport med den mest populære messenger
-
Send os en e-mail
Send en e-mail til LG Servicesupport
-
Ring til os
Tal direkte med vores supportrepræsentanter.