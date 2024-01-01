We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
1-12 kg / 1-8 kg True Steam™ 6 Motion Direct Drive vask/tørk maskin
Overblik
MÅL
Alle specifikationer
NØGLEFUNKTIONER
-
Maks. vaskekapacitet
12kg
-
Tørrekapacitet
8kg
-
Belastningstype
Frontbetjent
-
Fritstående/Integreret
Fritstående
-
Produktfarve
Hvid
DESIGN
-
Produktfarve
Hvid
-
Dørfarve
Sort
YDELSEN
-
Energiforbrug (pr. cyklus)
7.97kWh
-
Støjniveau (Vask)
57dB
-
Støjniveau (Centrifugering_
73dB
-
Støjniveau (Tørring)
55dB
-
Vaskeevneklasse
A
-
Restfugtighed
44%
-
Centrifugeringshastighed
1600
-
Vandforbrug (liter/cyklus)
131L
FUNKTION
-
AI DD™
Nej
-
6 Motion™
Ja
-
Steam™
Ja
-
TurboWash™
Nej
-
Wi-Fi
Nej
-
Eco Hybrid™
Ja
-
Tilføj vask
Ja
-
Børnesikring
Ja
-
Forvask
Ja
-
Smart Diagnosis
Ja
-
Rengøring af tromlen
Nej
VASKEPROGRAM
-
Bomuld
Ja
-
Steam Allergiplejende
Ja
-
Opfriskning med damp
Ja
-
Kun tørring
Nej
-
Kun centrifugering
Nej
-
Hurtigvask 14 min
Ja
-
Uld
Nej
-
Finvask
Nej
-
Rengøring af tromlen
Nej
-
Forvask
Ja
-
Download programmer
Nej
-
Lav temp. Tørt
Ja
MÅL
-
Produktmål (BxDxH, mm)
600 x 640 x 850
-
Dybde fra bagbeklædning til (mm)
675
-
Dybde med åben dør (mm)
1175
-
Pakkedimension (BxDxH, mm)
660 x 705 x 885
-
Nettovægt
76kg
-
Emballagevægt
80kg
-
EAN-kode
8806087534122
OPLYSNINGER OM OVERHOLDELSE
-
udvidelse
-
udvidelse
-
udvidelse
Det siger folk
