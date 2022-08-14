LG Egypt Launch its Flagship 2022 OLED TV lineup

11 Aug 2022 – Cairo, Egypt – LG, the undisputed world leader in OLED TVs, launched today its flagship OLED TV lineup for 2022 in Egypt. The latest OLED TV lineup feature four new OLED series covering from 88inch to 48inch. The models launched are as follows: G2, C2, A2, and expanding the range with CS. LG offers free installation on all new OLED models in addition to a 3 months subscription to WatchIt with competitive offers on all HE devices such as Home theater, Soundbars, and Speakers till the end of August.





LG OLED self-emissive display technology allows control of lighting at the pixel level for the deepest blacks, most realistic colors and an infinite contrast ensuring an unmatched breathtaking picture quality. LG’s renowned OLED TVs continued to take home the industry’s top awards and honors, continuing its CES dominance by winning CES 2022 Innovation Award for 9 consecutive years.





The company’s Fifth generation deep learning a9 & a7 intelligent processors power LG’s 2022 OLED lineup. The latest generation of the processors are AI enabled. The AI Brightness control feature can recognize input quality and optimize brightness, clarity and sharpness to deliver crisp pictures specialized for LG OLED TVs, the AI sound Pro features Auto Volume Leveling, Adaptive Sound Control, Clear Voice Pro and Surround 7.1.2 up-mix in the a9 and 5.1.2 Surround sound in the a7—for an immersive experience unlike any other. It also provides intelligent AI features such as face enhancing and AI Acoustic tuning. And with support for the new Dolby Vision IQ and Dolby Atmos, LG OLED displays will provide users a cinematic sight and sound experience.





The new OLED lineup provides convenience to its users by understanding their Egyptian Arabic voice commands as well as provide easy access to high-quality content from the world’s top providers through popular apps and services such as Apple TV, Netflix, and Shahid.





It is also worth mentioning that the OLED lineup are NVIDIA G-SYNC compatible. It also provides outstanding gaming features such as FreeSync, VRR, HDMI 2.1, HGIG Mode, Fast response, and Low input Lag. All those features will provide gamers with an unrivaled gaming experience.





Art Inspired G2

Building on LG’s commitment to outstanding design, the G2 offers a uniquely minimalist aesthetic made possible by OLED’s revolutionary panel technology. This enables the television to integrate state-of-the-art picture quality in ultra-thin form factor (the 65-inch model is only 20mm thin) without the need of a separate control box, and can also be mounted flush to the wall. It utilizes the a9 fifth generation AI Processor.

The C2 Series

The C2 series delivers an outstanding picture quality that LG OLED has always been known for. It comes in 55Inch and 65inch and utilize a9 fifth generation AI Processor.

4K OLED CS Series

The CS series will redefine picture quality with perfect black, over a billion rich colors and infinite contrast. It comes in 55Inch and 65 Inch and utilize a9 fifth generation AI Processor.

The A2 OLED

The A2 comes in 65-, 55-, and 48-inch models, powered by the a7 Gen 5 AI processor.

For additional info, please visit https://www.lg.com/eg_en/oled-tvs/

