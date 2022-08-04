LG Egypt Provides Unique Immersive Shopping Experience with Its Brand-New Virtual Brand Shop

Aug 4, 2022. Cairo, Egypt. LG Electronics Egypt (LG) delivers a new creative, immersive way for its Egyptian shoppers to explore its products with the launch of the its new Virtual Brands hop. Upon visiting the online virtual store, visitors are prompted to either roam around freely or take a guided tour, taking a closer and very real look at the 3D showroom, in order to be able to determine the products that best suit their lifestyle.

Using VR to redefine customer experience, the store virtualizes Nasr City branch and offers the entirety of LG’s diverse range of products on online virtual display. Shoppers can learn more about LG’s OLED TV, WashTower washing machine, InstaView Door-in-Door refrigerators, and DUALCOOL air solutions all from the comfort of their phone.

The new virtual brand shop offers interactivity with the products from whatever device used to access it, allowing shoppers to walk around the 360-view store, access every corner of the virtual brand shop, and even open fridge doors – closely imitating the experience of physically being in the showroom.

“LG is commitment to its constant promotion of sustainability and innovation, we are empowering our customers by offering convenient solutions for them to lead the way to a better, healthier, and easier life. LG’s virtual brand-shop, provides shoppers with the opportunity to view and interact with our latest products, virtually, and using a lot less effort” stated Billy Kim, General Manager of LG Electronics Egypt.

To make the shopping experience a more seamless one, the LG Virtual Brand Shop is linked to LG.com for ease for online shopping. To learn more about the LG VBS, please visit: https://bit.ly/3PNIDR4