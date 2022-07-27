LG Egypt integrate Artificial Intelligent Direct Drive™ in its latest V200 washing machine

July 27, 2022 – Cairo, Egypt – LG Egypt launched today its latest and smartest front load washing machine V200, equipped with Artificial Intelligent (AI) to ensure a future proof home appliance. LG’s V200 washing machine is also equipped with LG’s latest cloth washing technologies such as Steam™, Motion DD, and Smart Diagnosis.



LG’s Artificial Intelligent (AI) Direct Drive™ (DD) offers the most optimized washing motion in order to care of the laundry by the using a built-in sensor which detects not only the weight, but also senses softness of fabric, and it chooses the optimal motions for the fabric by itself. This technology decreases fabric damage by 18%.





Additionally, LG’s V200 is also equipped with LG Steam™ technology which eliminates 99.9% of allergens, such as dust mites that can cause allergy or respiratory issues. LG’s V200 also utilizes a durable stainless-steel lifter which helps more hygienic washing as it is stronger against contamination by bacteria than a conventional plastic lifter.





“We are reinventing the home appliances that people use daily to offer latest with the best value. Our latest front load washing machine, V200, will redefine the new standards for washing machines in the Egyptian market as it is equipped with LG’s top-notch Technologies such as AIDD™, offering the most optimized washing cycle” Billy Kim, Managing Director, LG Egypt





LG's V200 is equipped with all the latest innovations even when it comes to trouble shooting. Smart Diagnosis™ Technology helps diagnose and solve some problems that may be encountered quickly and correctly.



For more info: https://www.lg.com/eg_en/washing-machines

