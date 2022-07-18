Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
LG Egypt launched its all-new premium DUAL Inverter Heat Pump Dryer in home appliances

HOME_APPLIANCES 07/18/2022
18 July 2022 – Cairo, Egypt – LG Egypt announced today the launch of its DUAL Inverter compressor Heat Pump Dryer, LG's dual inverter compressors have dual cylinders that work efficiently to save energy and time A+++, saving time is achieved with the LG Dual Inverter Dryer by using the Time Mode to end the drying cycle in addition to being able to control time with Time Dry feature , the dryer automatically cleans the condenser, so you don’t need to clean the condenser manually after each drying cycle, which gives it a Long life and performance that keeps the Dryer as good as new, while also giving you the same drying efficiency every time.

The LG DUAL Inverter Heat Pump™️ dryer also features an Allergy Care Cycle, that takes care of allergens and removes them from your Pillowcase, bed sheets… etc. while maintaining the internal temperature at 60°C to 65°C for a period of 60 minutes, which has been proven by the British Health Organization, kills and removes 99.9% of allergens.

“We are empowering our consumers to get more accomplished with a lot less effort, and making their lives better, through different features in LG’s all-new dual inverter compressors that have dual cylinders and work to save energy at a higher rate Drying efficiency, while in other brands, the Inverter compressor is usually a single cylinder that you cannot control the time to save energy, we also offer the longest warranty period on the motor and compressor of 10 years.” Stated Billy Kim, Managing Director, LG Egypt.

It is worth mentioning that ThinQ technology is embedded in all LG’s newly launched home appliances. LG’s ThinQ technology is based on Internet of Things (IOT) technology aiming to reduce worries for its users while maximizing ease and fun through the LG ThinQ mobile app.

LG launched its ThinQ feature in November 2015 and currently it’s available in more than 15 countries. The feature provides unparalleled convenience in lifestyle by connecting LG’s astounding range of ThinQ-powered AI appliances and Wi-Fi connected devices. 

