LG’s witness major increases with over 62% in the number of ThinQ App users in Egypt

July 7, 2022 – Cairo, Egypt – LG Egypt reported today over 62% increase in the number of App users. According to the report the number of product registrations increase by 20% with a total of 9,889 throughout the first 5 months of the year for 2022, May 2022 shows the highest number of registrations per month in comparison to 2021, the total number of registrations 2,740. The report also shows, that app logins increased significantly in 2022 by 62%, Feb shows the highest number of logins with a total of 80,125 and 2022 throughout the first 5 months of the year in comparison with 2021, 358,085 in total app logins throughout the year.





LG’s ThinQ app allows users to control their LG’s ThinQ-powered appliances inside or outside the house, which is can be very useful especially during summer, Consumers will be able to track their electricity usage especially for ACs, save time and stress in the laundry room, and keep all appliances in check.





With the LG ThinQ app’s smart energy monitoring feature, you gain instant access to monthly usage insights for every connected LG appliance, which helps consumers stay on top of your energy consumption, as during summer air conditioner use is heavy throughout the season, running through the night for better sleep better, and throughout the day to keep cool.





LG’s ThinQ app helps you spend less time on laundry, with a variety of innovative washers and dryers that take the guesswork out of laundry day. Washers with AI DD technology from LG, for instance, help save time and effort by automatically determining the best cycle after measuring your fabric’s weight and softness. What’s more, the LG ThinQ app provides a wide range of downloadable washing courses for every garment – from light cotton sundresses to polyester swimsuits.





Additionalaly LG ThinQ app’s storage date alert helps make a note of your perishable items’ expected storage date on the LG Smart Refrigerator’s “Food Manager” feature, as during the sweltering summer, keeping all your stored ingredients and produce fresh may be a challenge, and the LG ThinQ app sends reminders when entering now or never the territory. It’s also great to know that the smart energy monitoring feature used for LG air conditioner also works for the fridge, to help avoid overworking the appliance when you need it most. The Express Freeze feature, which increases your refrigerator’s ice-making and freezing functions. It’s possible to activate the feature from anywhere in your home, since it’s available both from your refrigerator panel and the LG ThinQ app.





For more info, please visit: https://www.lg.com/eg_en/lg-thinq

