We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG's NEWEST INNOVATIONS EARN WIDE RANGE OF HONORS AT CES 2022
LG C2 4K OLED TVs
• Popular Science: The Best TVs of CES 2022
• CNET: Best TVs of CES 2022 Get Bigger, Crazier & More Expensive
• The Verge: The Verge Awards at CES 2022
• Business Insider: The 7 Coolest TVs Unveiled at CES
• USA Today/Reviewed.com: CES Editors’ Choice Award
LG G2 Gallery Series evo 4K OLED TVs
• CNET: Best TVs of CES 2022 Get Bigger, Crazier & More Expensive
• Tom’s Guide: The Best TVs of CES 2022
• Gizmodo: The Best TVs at CES 2022
• BGR: Best of CES 2022
LG S95QR Soundbar
• Techlicious: Top Pick Awards 2022
• Gear Patrol: The Best Things We’ve Seen from CES 2022
• Popular Science: The Best Audio Gear of CES 2022
• USA Today/Reviewed.com: CES Editors’ Choice Award
LG PuriCare AeroTower
• BestProducts: Best of CES 2022
• Veranda: 10 Best Home Appliances - CES 2022
• Tom’s Guide: The Best Air Purifiers Announced at CES 2022
• USA Today/Reviewed.com: CES Editors’ Choice Award
LG Washer & Dryer Pair
• Good Housekeeping: The Good Housekeeping Institute’s CES 2022 Editor’s Choice Picks
• Veranda: 10 Best Home Appliances - CES 2022
• USA Today/Reviewed.com: CES Editors’ Choice Award
• PCMag: CES 2022 Envisions Your High-Tech House: The 10 Best Smart Home Devices of the Show
LG InstaView Slide-in Double Range with Air Fry & Air Sous Vide
• Newsweek: Best of CES 2022: The 25 Coolest New Products, Gear and Tech
• BestProducts: Best of CES 2022
• CTA: CES Innovation Awards 2022
LG DualUp Monitor
• Ars Technica: The 7 Most Exciting PC Monitors From CES 2022
• Rolling Stone: Best of CES 2022: Hybrid Tech for a Hybrid World
• Reviewed.com: The Best Computer Monitors at CES 2022
• Digital Trends: The Best Monitors of CES 2022
LG UltraGear Gaming Laptop
• Popular Science: The Best Gaming Gadgets of CES 2022
• Gear Patrol: The Best Things We've Seen from CES 2022 So Far
• TWICE: Picks Awards Winners For CES 2022
• Input Mag: The Must-See Monitors From CES 2022
For more information on LG's CES 2022 awards and honors and additional information about LG’s products announced at CES, please visit www.LGnewsroom.com.
# # #
About LG Electronics Inc.
LG Electronics is a global innovator in technology and consumer electronics with a presence in almost every country and an international workforce of more than 75,000. LG’s four companies – Home Appliance & Air Solution, Home Entertainment, Vehicle component Solutions and Business Solutions – combined for global sales of over USD 56 billion in 2020. LG is a leading manufacturer of consumer and commercial products ranging from TVs, home appliances, air solutions, monitors, service robots, automotive components and its premium LG SIGNATURE and intelligent LG ThinQ brands are familiar names world over. Visit www.LGnewsroom.com for the latest news.
https://www.lg.com/content/lge/eg/en/about-lg/press-and-media/lg-innovations-earn-wide-range-of-honors-ces-2022.html isCopied
paste