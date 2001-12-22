Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
LG PuriCare 360 HIT with 62 m² coverage, 6-step filtration, PM 1.0 sensor, 360° purification

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Where to buy

Support

LG PuriCare 360 HIT with 62 m² coverage, 6-step filtration, PM 1.0 sensor, 360° purification

AS60GHWG0

LG PuriCare 360 HIT with 62 m² coverage, 6-step filtration, PM 1.0 sensor, 360° purification

(0)
Front Light Off

Key Benefit Summary

There is a PuriCare air purifier with airflow in front of the window, and three filters are seen filtering dust in front of it.

Thorough Air Purification

The PuriCare air purifier is placed between the stairs and the drawer.

Compact in Size

It shows the LED indicator in a big way.

Visible Air Quality

It shows the LED indicator in a big way.

Smart Air Care

Thorough Air Purification

Give Your Air a Deep Clean

Allergy care reduces bacteria, viruses, ultra-fine dust, allergens, and even harmful gases in the air.

Mom and baby are having a good time in the living room. Clean air is coming out of the air purifier on the right.

Breathe Clean Air with Multi-filtration System

Multi-filtration system captures and removes 99.9%1)of harmful
particles-bacteria, viruses, dust, allergen, and odor components.

Leaves Your Space Clean from Bacteria

The Ionizer2) reduces harmful bacteria, keeping your family healthy.



Certified by BAF

BAF has certified that the filter is coated to remove harmful and allergens such as house dust mites, fungi, and mold floating in the air.

Tested by FITI1)

Anti-bacterial 99.9% ('22.12.01)

-Test bacteria: Staphylococcus aureus / Klebsiella pneumoniae / Escherichia coli

-Test Method: ISO 20743 : 2021 (Determination of antibacterial activity of textile products)

Tested by KCL1)

[Anti-viral 99.9% ('22.1.20)]

-Test bacteria: mouse hepatitis virus (MHV; murine coronavirus) (human infectious coronavirus surrogate)

-Test Method: ISO 20743

[Dust 99.999% ('22.10.21)]

Remove 99.999% of micro dust size of 0.01㎛ in 15.1min. operating on Turbo mode. Products: PuriCare™ AS183HWWA Condition: 30.0㎥chamber.

Tested by TÜV2)

Generated Ion 10.0M↑('23.1.16)

- Place of Testing : LG Electronics Gasan R&D Campus

- Test Result : Test quantity of generated ion (Negative ion over 5M, Positive ion over 5M) in 100mm.

- Product : AS60GHWG0 / Condition : 30.2m3

Compact in Size

Fits Anywhere, Covers More Space

The compact design fits anywhere and keeps the air clean even in large spaces.

An air purifier is located in the living room.

An air purifier is located in the kitchen.

An air purifier is located in the bedroom.

An air purifier is located in the children’s room.

360˚ Purification

Purify the Air All Around You

LG PuriCare™ purifies the air 360˚ around you,in every direction, no matter where you place it.
Smart Sensor & Indicator

Bring Air Quality to Light

Check your air quality at a glance with a color-coded indicator based on PM 1.0 sensor detecting system.

*The PuriCare air purifier automatically detects the indoor air condition and marks it on the indicator on the side of the machine in four colors: red, orange, yellow, or green. A red color denotes the worst air quality and a green color denotes the best air quality.

Extra Sensitive for Extra Tiny Particles

The PM 1.0 Sensor detects contaminants that are undetectable by the human eye.

See Your Air Quality at a Glance

The smart indicator on top of the system displays the overall air quality, monitoring both odors and dust particles.

*Product image is for illustrative purpose only and may differ from actual product.

Smart Air Care

Take Control of the Air with LG ThinQ™

Use LG ThinQ™ to turn on PuriCare™ remotely so cleaner air awaits your family-even on dusty days.

There is a hand holding a cell phone that shows the LG ThinQ app screen & there is a Puricare air purifier under it.

*LG SmartThinQ is now renamed as LG ThinQ.

FAQ

Q.

How do I order a product?

A.

A.Shopping through the LG Online Store is easy and secure. Just follow these few steps to place an order.Select an item you want to buy and click on the red "Add to cart" button.You can now either continue shopping by clicking on the grey "back" button or complete the purchase by clicking on the red "view cart" button.If you are already logged in, you can proceed with your order immediately. Not logged in? Then you can log in to your LG Online Store account or create a new account or order as a guest.
Click on "continue" then fill your data bill name and valid phone or mobile No. and the address (within Egypt) to which your order should be shipped.
Now select the payment method. The following payment methods are offered: Visa & VALU installment if you have VALU account
After completion, you will receive an E-mail with the order confirmation.

Q.

How can I install my product?

A.

After receiving your product you can contact our Customer services Hotline: 19960 Or What’s App no. 01229307777.
To request installation and we will send technician to install your product.

Q.

What is the installation fees?

A.

The installation is free of fees for one time.

Summary

Print
Recommended area (㎡)
62
Product Dimensions -WxHxD (mm)
315 x 511 x 315
MAIN TECHNOLOGY
360 degree Purification
ADDITIONAL BENEFIT
Multi-filtration System

All Spec

BASIC SPEC.

  • Recommended area (㎡)

    62

  • Power input (W)

    41

  • Power Supply (V/Hz)

    220~240V / 50/60Hz

  • Air Volume (High/Low, CFM)

    No

  • Air Volume (High/Low, CMM)

    No

  • CADR (CMH)

    483

  • CADR (CMM)

    8.05

  • Central Control

    No

  • Color

    White

  • Display(Method)

    LED + Touch Button

  • Energy Grade

    Energy Standard Unnecessary Model

  • Exterior Design

    No

  • Fan Motor Type

    BLDC Motor

  • Noise (High / Low, dB)

    53 / 25

  • Rated Voltage

    No

DIMENSION & WEIGHT

  • Product Weight (kg)

    6.75

  • Weight_Shipping (kg)

    8.05

  • Product Dimensions -WxHxD (mm)

    315 x 511 x 315

  • Packing Dimensions -WxHxD (mm)

    411 x 591 x 411

  • Weight_Net (g)

    6700

FEATURES

  • 360˚ Clean

    Yes

  • Baby Care

    No

  • Battery

    No

  • Battery Charge Time

    No

  • Child Lock

    Yes

  • CO₂ Detection

    No

  • Fan Mode / Clean Booster Steps

    5 steps (Auto/ Low/ Middle/ High/ Turbo)

  • Fan Mode / Purification Steps

    5 steps (Auto/ Low/ Middle/ High/ Turbo)

  • Filter Exchange Alarm

    Yes

  • Ionizer

    Yes

  • Mosquito Away

    No

  • Odor Display

    Yes

  • Particle Density Display

    No

  • Pet Mode

    No

  • Purification Mode/Auto Mode

    No

  • Purification Mode/Clean Booster

    No

  • Purification Mode/Dual Mode

    No

  • Purification Mode/Single Mode

    No

  • Purification Mode/Smart Mode

    No

  • Remote controller

    No

  • Sensor

    Dust (PM1.0) / Gas

  • Sleep Timer

    No

  • Smart Indicator (Air Quality)

    4 Steps(Very Bad→Good) Red/Orange/Yellow/Green

  • Smart Indicator (Particulate Matter)

    No

  • Standby Power(Below 1W)

    No

  • Usage Time (Fully Charged)

    No

  • UVnano

    No

  • UWB Sensor

    No

  • Voice guidance

    No

  • Wireless

    N/A

FILTER

  • Air Purifier Filter

    360˚ filter (H) X 1 pc

  • Filter Grade

    H13

SMART FEATURES

  • USB Type

    No

  • Auto On / Off

    Yes

  • Remote Control

    Yes

  • AQI Status / Report

    No

  • Filter Life Monitoring

    No

  • Puricare Mini Application

    No

  • Smart Diagnosis

    Yes

  • ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

    Yes

ACCESSORIES

  • Moving Wheel

    No

CERTIFICATES/AWARDS

  • AAFA Certification

    No

COMPLIANCE

  • Country of Origin

    China

  • Launching Month (YYYY-MM)

    2023-06

  • Manufacturer (Importer)

    Xiamen BRI Environmental Industry Co., Ltd.

  • Product Type (Model Name)

    AS60GHWG0.AEG

What people are saying

Find locally

Experience this product around you.

Our picks for you

Pay with Installments
Check available installment offers for this product and banks according to below information.
Choose your bank that suits you best!
 
 