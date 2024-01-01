We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG PuriCare 61.2 m² Coverage area, 6 step filtration, PM 1.0 Sensor, Clean Booster
*Air Purifiers have one Year Warranty, Smart Inverter Fan Motor has ten years Warranty
**Product Shelf Life time is 5 years
AAFA Certified (America)
BAF Certified
Offers performance backed by BAF (British Allergy Foundation) certification, and prevents allergens that can cause respiratory and skin diseases.
CA Certified
Earned accreditation after numerous tests, including measurement of cleaning ability.
CA Certified
The optical dust sensor is certified for its ability to detect and remove super-fine dust.
*Test by LG Internal Lab & KIMM, Korea institure of machinery and materials Prodcuts : PuriCare AS281DAW Condition : 203m3 (10.6 * 7.1 * 2.7m), ºC, RH 37% Test Particulate size : 0.3um diameter smoke or potassium chloride(KCI)
**Test by LG Internal Lab &KIMM(Korea institute of machinery and materials) Condition : 203m2(10.6 * 7.1 * 2.7m), 24.7 ºC, products installed in the middle of space Products : PuriCare AS95GDWP2 with clean booster mode on & OFF Checked cumulative dust concentration at 1.5m heght from a pruduct during 15 mins.
*Anti-bacterial 99.9% ('20.4.3). ①Tested by KTR(Korea Testing and Research Institute). ②Test bacteria: Staphylococcus aureus / Klebsiella pneumoniae / Escherichia coli. ③Test Method: ISO 20743 (Dtermination of antibacterial activity of textile products).
*Anti-viral 99.9% ('20.4.14). ①Tested by Seoul University Graduate School of Health. ②Test bacteria: mouse hepatitis virus (MHV; murine coronavirus) (human infectious coronavirus surrogate). ③Test Method: ISO 20743.
*Dust 99.999%. Tested by KCL, Korea Conformity Laboratories. Remove 99.999% of micro dust size of 0.01㎛ in 60 min. after operating on clean booster mode for 20 min. Products: PuriCare™ AS309DWA Condition: 30.0㎥chamber.
*Certified by US, Auburn Univ : Eliminate Salmonella 98.0%, Campylobacter 81.2%, Dust mite allergen 96.1%
*Certified by Korea, Seoul National Univ : Eliminate MRSA 99% in 10 min, S. pneumoniae 95% in 30 min, Adeno Virus 96% in 60 min, H1N1 virus 96% in 120 min.
FAQ
How do I order a product?
A.Shopping through the LG Online Store is easy and secure. Just follow these few steps to place an order.Select an item you want to buy and click on the red "Add to cart" button.You can now either continue shopping by clicking on the grey "back" button or complete the purchase by clicking on the red "view cart" button.If you are already logged in, you can proceed with your order immediately. Not logged in? Then you can log in to your LG Online Store account or create a new account or order as a guest.
Click on "continue" then fill your data bill name and valid phone or mobile No. and the address (within Egypt) to which your order should be shipped.
Now select the payment method. The following payment methods are offered: Visa & VALU installment if you have VALU account
After completion, you will receive an E-mail with the order confirmation.
How can I install my product?
After receiving your product you can contact our Customer services Hotline: 19960 Or What’s App no. 01229307777.
To request installation and we will send technician to install your product.
What is the installation fees?
The installation is free of fees for one time.
Summary
All Spec
BASIC SPEC.
-
Recommended area (㎡)
61.2
-
Power input (W)
48
-
Power Supply (V/Hz)
By country
-
Color
Creamy Snow
-
Noise (High / Low, dB)
52 / 20
DIMENSION & WEIGHT
-
Product Weight (kg)
11.6
-
Product Dimensions -WxHxD (mm)
343 x 587 x 343
FEATURES
-
Child Lock
Yes
-
Fan Speed
Turbo / High / Middle / Low / Auto
-
Filter Exchange Alarm
Yes
-
Ionizer
Yes
-
Pre-Filter
Yes
-
Purification Mode/Auto Mode
Yes
-
Purification Mode/Clean Booster
Yes
-
Purification Mode/Dual Mode
Yes
-
Purification Mode/Single Mode
Yes
-
Remote controller
Wireless
-
Smart Indicator (Air Quality)
Yes
-
Smart Indicator (Particulate Matter)
Yes
SMART FEATURES
-
Smart Diagnosis
Yes
-
ThinQ(Bluetooth)
Yes
ACCESSORIES
-
Moving Wheel
PWH8DBB
What people are saying
Find locally
Our picks for you
-
Manual & Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your product.
-
Trouble-shoot
Find helpful how-to videos for your product.
-
Warranty
Check your product warranty information here.
-
Find LG service center
Find an LG authorized service center near you
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Request repair service conveniently online.