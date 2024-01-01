Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
LG PuriCare 61.2 m² Coverage area, 6 step filtration, PM 1.0 Sensor, Clean Booster

AS65GDWH0

LG PuriCare 61.2 m² Coverage area, 6 step filtration, PM 1.0 Sensor, Clean Booster

(0)
AS65GDWH0

*Air Purifiers have one Year Warranty, Smart Inverter Fan Motor has ten years Warranty
**Product Shelf Life time is 5 years

CLEAN AIR

CLEAN AIR

AAFA_v1

AAFA

BAF

BAF

D01_Global_Certification_D-V1.jpg

AAFA Certified (America)

Capability to reduce bio-allergen airborne levels by 75% or greater over time.

BAF Certified

Offers performance backed by BAF (British Allergy Foundation) certification, and prevents allergens that can cause respiratory and skin diseases.

CA Certified

Earned accreditation after numerous tests, including measurement of cleaning ability.

CA Certified

The optical dust sensor is certified for its ability to detect and remove super-fine dust.

Fresh Air All Over Your Home

Fresh Air All Over Your Home

Your home's air quality isn't as healthy as you think. Capturing harmful particles and gases, LG PuriCare delivers clean, fresh air to every part of your home. Breathe healthier 365 days a year with 360° air purification.

Global-MontblancD-18-2020-02-Certificates-Desktop

LG PuriCare™

LG PuriCare™

360º Purification

360º Purification

Absorbs pollutants from 360º , and delivers clean air to everywhere in your house no matter where it is installed.
Clean Booster

Clean Booster

Clean Booster rises and rotates to deliver clean air to all corners.
Cleaning air to the far end of the room

Cleaning air to the far end of the room

Clean booster delivers filtered clean air to 7.5m distance.

*Test by LG Internal Lab & KIMM, Korea institure of machinery and materials Prodcuts : PuriCare AS281DAW Condition : 203m3 (10.6 * 7.1 * 2.7m), ºC, RH 37% Test Particulate size : 0.3um diameter smoke or potassium chloride(KCI)
**Test by LG Internal Lab &KIMM(Korea institute of machinery and materials) Condition : 203m2(10.6 * 7.1 * 2.7m), 24.7 ºC, products installed in the middle of space Products : PuriCare AS95GDWP2 with clean booster mode on & OFF Checked cumulative dust concentration at 1.5m heght from a pruduct during 15 mins.

360º Total Care System

360º Total Care System

Inflow air go through 360º filteration system which has 6 step filter eliminating various kinds of dust and harmful gas.

*Anti-bacterial 99.9% ('20.4.3). ①Tested by KTR(Korea Testing and Research Institute). ②Test bacteria: Staphylococcus aureus / Klebsiella pneumoniae / Escherichia coli. ③Test Method: ISO 20743 (Dtermination of antibacterial activity of textile products).
*Anti-viral 99.9% ('20.4.14). ①Tested by Seoul University Graduate School of Health. ②Test bacteria: mouse hepatitis virus (MHV; murine coronavirus) (human infectious coronavirus surrogate). ③Test Method: ISO 20743.
*Dust 99.999%. Tested by KCL, Korea Conformity Laboratories. Remove 99.999% of micro dust size of 0.01㎛ in 60 min. after operating on clean booster mode for 20 min. Products: PuriCare™ AS309DWA Condition: 30.0㎥chamber.
*Certified by US, Auburn Univ : Eliminate Salmonella 98.0%, Campylobacter 81.2%, Dust mite allergen 96.1%
*Certified by Korea, Seoul National Univ : Eliminate MRSA 99% in 10 min, S. pneumoniae 95% in 30 min, Adeno Virus 96% in 60 min, H1N1 virus 96% in 120 min.

Smart Indicator

Smart Indicator

PuriCare™ indicates Air quality in numbers automatically with PM1.0 sensor and Gas sensor very precisely.
LG ThinQ™

LG ThinQ™

Easily access and control an Air Purifier's functions from anywhere.
Air Round Design

Air Round Design

A Perfect round with 360º clean design makes space beautiful.

Air-Clean Lighting

Light in the panel changes reflecting pollution degree.

Snow Flake Air Hole

Snow like air holes make contemporary atmosphere in the product.

Summary

Print
CAPACITY
11.6 lbs
DIMENSIONS (W X H X D)
343 x 587 x 343
MAIN TECHNOLOGY
360 degree Purification
ADDITIONAL BENEFIT
Baby Care

All Spec

BASIC SPEC.

  • Recommended area (㎡)

    61.2

  • Power input (W)

    48

  • Power Supply (V/Hz)

    By country

  • Color

    Creamy Snow

  • Noise (High / Low, dB)

    52 / 20

DIMENSION & WEIGHT

  • Product Weight (kg)

    11.6

  • Product Dimensions -WxHxD (mm)

    343 x 587 x 343

FEATURES

  • Child Lock

    Yes

  • Fan Speed

    Turbo / High / Middle / Low / Auto

  • Filter Exchange Alarm

    Yes

  • Ionizer

    Yes

  • Pre-Filter

    Yes

  • Purification Mode/Auto Mode

    Yes

  • Purification Mode/Clean Booster

    Yes

  • Purification Mode/Dual Mode

    Yes

  • Purification Mode/Single Mode

    Yes

  • Remote controller

    Wireless

  • Smart Indicator (Air Quality)

    Yes

  • Smart Indicator (Particulate Matter)

    Yes

SMART FEATURES

  • Smart Diagnosis

    Yes

  • ThinQ(Bluetooth)

    Yes

ACCESSORIES

  • Moving Wheel

    PWH8DBB

