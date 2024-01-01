Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
An image of the interior of the filtration system of the air purifier is separated to show the pieces. The background is the sky and air and dust particles are shown in the air that enters the system from the top down and then only clean air is released from the machine. Reads AirCare Complete System in the upper left.

Enjoy a New Level of Fresh Air

Reducing fine dusts with multi-layered filtration+AC inside cleaning+indoor bacteria removal.

An image of the interior of the filtration system with a view of the Allergy Filter. The other parts are darker as the allergy filter is focused on with neon light surrounding it. Dust particles are being caught in the filter. Reads Allergy Filter in the upper left corner. The BAF logo is next to the image.

2. Allergy Filter

Reduce Allergens for Healthier Air

Remove allergy-causing substances, such as house dust mites, floating in the air.

*BAF has certified that the filter is coated to remove harmful substances - such as house dust mite, fungi, and mold floating in the air - that can cause allergies.

3. UVnano™

A Clean Fan for a Clean Breeze

Removes 99.99%* of bacteria with UV LED light to keep the wind-generating fan clean and fresh.

*TUV and KTR have verified that 99.99% of Staphylococcus aureus, Staphylococcus epidermidis and Klebsiella pneumoniae were removed from the air conditioner blower fan after being exposed to 4 hours of UV LED lights.

Air blows through the interior of the machine and debris, particles, and moisture are caught in the filters. The Auto Cleaning kicks on and cleans the machine shown with a light that glides across the interior. Reads Auto Cleaning in the upper left corner.

5. Auto Cleaning

An Internal Clean that's Automatic

Automatically dries any moisture inside the air conditioner to ensure it's always clean.

The exterior right side of the air purifier is shown. The LG logo is in the front center and the DUAL Inverter logo is shown on the right corner. Blue air and ions in bubbles breeze from the machine. Reads Plasmaster Ionizer in the bottom left corner. The TUV Rheinland logo and intertek logo are shown next to the image.

5. Plasmaster™Ionizer+

Leaves Your Space Clean from Bacteria

Removes 99%* of adhering bacteria and deodorizes**.

*TUV has verified to remove 99% of 3 kinds of adhering bacteria(Staphylococcus aureus, Escherichia coli and Pseudomonas aeruginosa).
**Intertek has verified that tobacco adhesive odor intensity is reduced from 3.6 to under 1.5 after 60 minutes. (Toluene, Ammonia, Acetic acid)

