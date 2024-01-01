Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Dishwasher Drain Hose

AEM72912602

Dishwasher Drain Hose

  • 15 degree side view
  • top view
  • close up view 1
  • close up view 2
15 degree side view
top view
close up view 1
close up view 2

Key Features

  • LG Dishwasher Genuine Hose
  • For standard tub dishwashers

Mounting Location

The actual installation location of this item may vary depending on product model. 

For more detailed information, please refer to the product manual for your model. 

The dishwasher drain hose is mounted on the bottom of the back of the product.

How to Install

For more detailed information, please refer to the product manual for your model. 

STEP 1

If the end of drain hose does not fit to the drain line, use a rubber connector(not supplied) that is resistant to heat and detergent.

STEP 2

There are two typical connections as shown in Figure A, B.

The “S” trap spigot must be drilled out cleanly and free of obstruction to its maximum internal diameter, if used for drainage.

To prevent siphoning, one of the following methods must be used:

When the drain hose is connected to a sink “s” trap or waste disposal unit, the hose must be looped up to the underside of the bench top and secured.

STEP 3

When the drain hose is connected to a separate standpipe, it is essential that an airtight connection be made. Refer to B

 

- When you connect or extend drain hose, make sure that drain hose is not kinked. (Bends should have a 40 mm radius.)

* Product images and features may contain advertising expressions and may differ from the actual product. Product appearance, specifications, etc. may change without prior notice for product improvement.

* All product images are photo cuts and may differ from the actual product. Product color may vary depending on monitor resolution, brightness settings, and computer specifications.

* The performance of the product may vary depending on the usage environment, and availability may vary by store.

DIMENSIONS

All Spec

GENERAL

  • Part Number

    AEM72912602

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS

  • Length (cm)

    200

  • Diameter (cm)

    Right: 2.5, Left: 3

  • Net Weight (g)

    186

