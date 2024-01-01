Dishwasher Drain Hose

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Mounting Location
The actual installation location of this item may vary depending on product model.
For more detailed information, please refer to the product manual for your model.
How to Install
For more detailed information, please refer to the product manual for your model.
STEP 1
If the end of drain hose does not fit to the drain line, use a rubber connector(not supplied) that is resistant to heat and detergent.
STEP 2
There are two typical connections as shown in Figure A, B.
The “S” trap spigot must be drilled out cleanly and free of obstruction to its maximum internal diameter, if used for drainage.
To prevent siphoning, one of the following methods must be used:
When the drain hose is connected to a sink “s” trap or waste disposal unit, the hose must be looped up to the underside of the bench top and secured.
STEP 3
When the drain hose is connected to a separate standpipe, it is essential that an airtight connection be made. Refer to B
- When you connect or extend drain hose, make sure that drain hose is not kinked. (Bends should have a 40 mm radius.)
Summary
DIMENSIONS
All Spec
GENERAL
-
Part Number
AEM72912602
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS
-
Length (cm)
200
-
Diameter (cm)
Right: 2.5, Left: 3
-
Net Weight (g)
186
