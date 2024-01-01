Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
TV Pedestal Stand

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Where to buy

Support

TV Pedestal Stand

AAN76669101

TV Pedestal Stand

()
  • 15 degree side view
  • front view
  • rear view
  • top view
15 degree side view
front view
rear view
top view

Key Features

  • LG TV Genuine Stand
49UF671T.AFU

Mounting Location

The actual installation location of this item may vary depending on product model. 

For more detailed information, please refer to the product manual for your model. 

The Pedestal Stand is positioned at the lower rear of the TV.

How to Install

For more detailed information, please refer to the product manual for your model. 

STEP 1

Align the base with the rectangular protrusion at the end of the bracket and use six screws to assemble the stand.

Align the base with the rectangular protrusion at the end of the bracket and use six screws to assemble the stand

STEP 2

Place a cushion or soft cloth on a table and place the monitor on top of it with its screen facing down.

Place a cushion or soft cloth on a table and place the monitor on top of it with its screen facing down

STEP 3

Place the spacers on the four holes, ensuring they are aligned for the four wall-mounting screws.

Place the spacers on the four holes ensuring they are aligned for the four wall mounting screws

STEP 4

Place the assembled stand on top of the spacers, making sure the holes are visible.

Place the assembled stand on top of the spacers, making sure the holes are visible

STEP 5

If the top of the bracket protrudes from the TV set, reassemble the bracket.

Position the base part of the stand as close to the bottom part of the TV set as possible, and use the four screws to fasten the bracket. Screw the two lower parts of the bracket first, followed by the two upper parts.

If the top of the bracket protrudes from the TV set reassemble the bracket Position the base part of the stand as close to the bottom part of the TV set as possible and use the four screws to fasten the bracket Screw the two lower parts of the bracket first followed by the two upper parts

STEP 6

Lift the TV, and installation is complete.

Lift the TV and installation is complete

* Product images and features may contain advertising expressions and may differ from the actual product. Product appearance, specifications, etc. may change without prior notice for product improvement.

* All product images are photo cuts and may differ from the actual product. Product color may vary depending on monitor resolution, brightness settings, and computer specifications.

* The performance of the product may vary depending on the usage environment, and availability may vary by store.

Summary

Print

DIMENSIONS

All Spec

GENERAL

  • Part Number

    AAN76669101

  • Components

    Base (2 EA), Bracket (2 EA), Screw (6 EA) Spacer (4 EA), Spacer Screw (4 EA)

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS

  • Product Dimension (W x H x D, mm)

    233 x 684 x 301

  • Net Weight (kg)

    2.84

What people are saying

Find locally

Experience this product around you.

Our picks for you

Pay with Installments
Check available installment offers for this product and banks according to below information.
Choose your bank that suits you best!
 
 