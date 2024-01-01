TV Pedestal Stand

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Mounting Location
The actual installation location of this item may vary depending on product model.
For more detailed information, please refer to the product manual for your model.
How to Install
For more detailed information, please refer to the product manual for your model.
STEP 1
Align the base with the rectangular protrusion at the end of the bracket and use six screws to assemble the stand.
STEP 2
Place a cushion or soft cloth on a table and place the monitor on top of it with its screen facing down.
STEP 3
Place the spacers on the four holes, ensuring they are aligned for the four wall-mounting screws.
STEP 4
Place the assembled stand on top of the spacers, making sure the holes are visible.
STEP 5
If the top of the bracket protrudes from the TV set, reassemble the bracket.
Position the base part of the stand as close to the bottom part of the TV set as possible, and use the four screws to fasten the bracket. Screw the two lower parts of the bracket first, followed by the two upper parts.
STEP 6
Lift the TV, and installation is complete.
* Product images and features may contain advertising expressions and may differ from the actual product. Product appearance, specifications, etc. may change without prior notice for product improvement.
* All product images are photo cuts and may differ from the actual product. Product color may vary depending on monitor resolution, brightness settings, and computer specifications.
* The performance of the product may vary depending on the usage environment, and availability may vary by store.
Summary
DIMENSIONS
All Spec
GENERAL
-
Part Number
AAN76669101
-
Components
Base (2 EA), Bracket (2 EA), Screw (6 EA) Spacer (4 EA), Spacer Screw (4 EA)
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS
-
Product Dimension (W x H x D, mm)
233 x 684 x 301
-
Net Weight (kg)
2.84
What people are saying
Find locally
Our picks for you
-
Manual & Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your product.
-
Trouble-shoot
Find helpful how-to videos for your product.
-
Warranty
Check your product warranty information here.
-
Find LG service center
Find an LG authorized service center near you
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Request repair service conveniently online.