Cyclone Vacuum Cleaner Exhaust Filter

Cyclone Vacuum Cleaner Exhaust Filter

ADQ73573303

Cyclone Vacuum Cleaner Exhaust Filter

Key Features

  • LG Cyclone Vacuum Cleaners Genuine Exhaust Filter

Mounting Location

The actual installation location of this item may vary depending on product model. 

For more detailed information, please refer to the product manual for your model. 

The exhaust filter is located on the rear side of the cyclone vacuum cleaner

How to Replace

The replacement instruction for this item may differ slightly from the information below. 

For more detailed information, please refer to the product manual for your model.

STEP 1

To change the exhaust filterm remove the filter cover on the body by release hook.

Pull out the exhaust filter.

To change the exhaust filterm remove the filter cover on the body by release hook Pull out the exhaust filter

STEP 2

Insert the exhaust filter and tighten it securely until you hear a "click".

Insert the exhaust filter and tighten it securely until you hear a click

How to Clean

For more detailed information, please refer to the product manual for your model. 

Clean the exhaust filter by brushing the dust off.

 

- Do not wash the exhaust filter with water.

- The exhaust filter should be cleaned at least once a year.

Clean the exhaust filter by brushing the dust off Do not wash the exhaust filter with water The exhaust filter should be cleaned at least once a year

* Product images and features may contain advertising expressions and may differ from the actual product. Product appearance, specifications, etc. may change without prior notice for product improvement.

* All product images are photo cuts and may differ from the actual product. Product color may vary depending on monitor resolution, brightness settings, and computer specifications.

* The performance of the product may vary depending on the usage environment, and availability may vary by store.

Summary

DIMENSIONS

All Spec

BASIC SPECIFICATIONS

  • Compatible Models

    VC5320NNTB.APBQEEC
    VC5320NNTR.APRQEEC

