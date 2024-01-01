Cyclone Vacuum Cleaner Motor Safety Filter

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Mounting Location
The actual installation location of this item may vary depending on product model.
For more detailed information, please refer to the product manual for your model.
How to Replace
The replacement instruction for this item may differ slightly from the information below.
For more detailed information, please refer to the product manual for your model.
STEP 1
Open the vacuum cleaner cover by pushing the button.
Grasp the handle of the dust separator and take out it.
STEP 2
Pull the guide cover lever to open the guide cove and remove dust.
Open the air filter cover by pushing the air filter cover lever and take out the air filter.
STEP 3
Separate the air filter e and motor safety filter from the dust separator.
STEP 4
Insert the motor safety filter first, followed by the air filter.
Close the filter cover.
STEP 5
Close the dust separator cover.
Hold the dust separator handle and pull it down to secure it in place.
Close the vacuum cleaner cover.
How to Clean
For more detailed information, please refer to the product manual for your model.
STEP 1
Wash the air filter, motor safety filter and dust separator.
- Wash filters at least once a month.
- Do not wash filters with hot water.
STEP 2
To dry thoroughly, the air filter and the motor safety filter should be cleaned as below the figure.
- If filters are damaged, do not use them.
STEP 3
To avoid odour, allow the filters to dry completely in a well-ventilated area out of direct sunlight for at least 24 hours before reassembling.
* Product images and features may contain advertising expressions and may differ from the actual product. Product appearance, specifications, etc. may change without prior notice for product improvement.
* All product images are photo cuts and may differ from the actual product. Product color may vary depending on monitor resolution, brightness settings, and computer specifications.
* The performance of the product may vary depending on the usage environment, and availability may vary by store.
Compatible Models
VK7320NHAB.BKBQMEA
VK7320NHAR.AKRQEEC
VK7320NHAR.BKRQEEC
VK7320NHAR.BKRQMEA
VK7320NHAY.BKBQEEC
VK7320NHAYB.AKBQEEC
VK7320NNT.BRDQMEA
VK7320NRT.BKSQEEC
VK7320NRT.BKSQMEA
VK7320NRTR.BKRQEEC
VK7918NRT.AAEPEEC
VK7920NHAY.AAEPEEC
VK7920NHAY.ABLPEEC
VK7920NNA.AAEQEEC
