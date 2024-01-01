Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Cyclone Vacuum Cleaner Motor Safety Filter

MDJ63305401

MDJ63305401

Cyclone Vacuum Cleaner Motor Safety Filter

  • 15 degree view
  • front view
  • top view
15 degree view
front view
Key Features

  • LG Cyclone Vacuum Cleaner Genuine Motor Safety Filter

Mounting Location

The actual installation location of this item may vary depending on product model. 

For more detailed information, please refer to the product manual for your model. 

The motor safety filter is located inside the main body of the cyclone vacuum cleaner

How to Replace

The replacement instruction for this item may differ slightly from the information below. 

For more detailed information, please refer to the product manual for your model.

STEP 1

Open the vacuum cleaner cover by pushing the button.

Grasp the handle of the dust separator and take out it.

STEP 2

Pull the guide cover lever to open the guide cove and remove dust.

Open the air filter cover by pushing the air filter cover lever and take out the air filter.

STEP 3

Separate the air filter e and motor safety filter from the dust separator.

STEP 4

Insert the motor safety filter first, followed by the air filter.

Close the filter cover.

STEP 5

Close the dust separator cover.

Hold the dust separator handle and pull it down to secure it in place.

Close the vacuum cleaner cover.

How to Clean

For more detailed information, please refer to the product manual for your model. 

STEP 1

Wash the air filter, motor safety filter and dust separator. 

 

- Wash filters at least once a month.

- Do not wash filters with hot water.

STEP 2

To dry thoroughly, the air filter and the motor safety filter should be cleaned as below the figure.

 

- If filters are damaged, do not use them.

STEP 3

To avoid odour, allow the filters to dry completely in a well-ventilated area out of direct sunlight for at least 24 hours before reassembling.

Summary

Print

DIMENSIONS

All Spec

BASIC SPECIFICATIONS

  • Compatible Models

    VK7320NHAB.BKBQMEA
    VK7320NHAR.AKRQEEC
    VK7320NHAR.BKRQEEC
    VK7320NHAR.BKRQMEA
    VK7320NHAY.BKBQEEC
    VK7320NHAYB.AKBQEEC
    VK7320NNT.BRDQMEA
    VK7320NRT.BKSQEEC
    VK7320NRT.BKSQMEA
    VK7320NRTR.BKRQEEC
    VK7918NRT.AAEPEEC
    VK7920NHAY.AAEPEEC
    VK7920NHAY.ABLPEEC
    VK7920NNA.AAEQEEC

