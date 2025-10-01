LG Washing Machine Cleaning Powder

• Prevents Damage: Removes mineral deposits (lime scale, calcium, magnesium) that can damage critical machine components such as the heating element, drum, and water lines.

• Improves Efficiency: Restores machine performance by ensuring proper heating and water flow, leading to better wash quality and lower power consumption.

• Reduces Odors: Eliminates scale and residues that often harbor unpleasant odors.

• Extends Machine Life: Regular descaling helps in maintaining the machine’s longevity by preventing premature wear and tear.

• Saves Cost: Prevents expensive repairs or part replacements caused by scaling damage.

• Improves Hygiene: Removes deposits that can encourage mold, mildew, or bacterial growth, thereby maintaining a hygienic wash environment.