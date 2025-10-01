LG Washing Machine Cleaning Powder

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
• Prevents Damage: Removes mineral deposits (lime scale, calcium, magnesium) that can damage critical machine components such as the heating element, drum, and water lines.
• Improves Efficiency: Restores machine performance by ensuring proper heating and water flow, leading to better wash quality and lower power consumption.
• Reduces Odors: Eliminates scale and residues that often harbor unpleasant odors.
• Extends Machine Life: Regular descaling helps in maintaining the machine’s longevity by preventing premature wear and tear.
• Saves Cost: Prevents expensive repairs or part replacements caused by scaling damage.
• Improves Hygiene: Removes deposits that can encourage mold, mildew, or bacterial growth, thereby maintaining a hygienic wash environment.