About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
LG Washing Machine Cleaning Powder

LG Washing Machine Cleaning Powder

LG Washing Machine Cleaning Powder

CLS30102501
front view
Front view
Back view
front view
Front view
Back view

Key Features

  • Eliminates 99% of Germs and Bacteria
  • Removes Mineral Deposits
  • Reduces Odors
  • Improves hygiene
  • Maintains Washer's Efficiency
More

Technical Benefits:

• Prevents Damage: Removes mineral deposits (lime scale, calcium, magnesium) that can damage critical machine components such as the heating element, drum, and water lines.

 

• Improves Efficiency: Restores machine performance by ensuring proper heating and water flow, leading to better wash quality and lower power consumption.

 

• Reduces Odors: Eliminates scale and residues that often harbor unpleasant odors.

 

• Extends Machine Life: Regular descaling helps in maintaining the machine’s longevity by preventing premature wear and tear.

 

• Saves Cost: Prevents expensive repairs or part replacements caused by scaling damage.

 

• Improves Hygiene: Removes deposits that can encourage mold, mildew, or bacterial growth, thereby maintaining a hygienic wash environment.

Usage Instructions:

• Don’t put any clothes in the washer.

 

• Pour the whole powder’s pack in detergent drawer.

 

• Choose Tub clean cycle, or Cotton Cycle with high temperature.

 

• Don’t use Pre-Wash cycle.

 

• Close the drawer and washer’s door and start the cycle.

 

Print

All Spec

GENERAL

  • Part Number

    CLS30102501

  • Color

    White

  • Components

    Citric Acid, Anti-caking agent , Corrosion and filler

  • Interface

    White

COMPATIBLE MODELS

  • Compatible Model

    All models

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS

  • Net Weight (g)

    100

  • Product Dimension (W x H x D, cm)

    9.8 x 12.5 x 3.9

What people are saying

Our picks for you

Pay with Installments
Check available installment offers for this product and banks according to below information.
Choose your bank that suits you best!
 
 