Ceiling Concealed Duct 30K

Ceiling Concealed Duct

LG Ceiling Concealed Duct is a concealed cooling and heating solution that provides optimal temperature control without affecting interior aesthetics.

Ceiling Concealed Duct

Ceiling Concealed Duct

Invisible cooling solution suitable for applications that require interior aesthetics.
Flexible Installation (Low Static Duct Only)

E.S.P. Control

E.S.P. (External Static Pressure) control function can make air volume controlled easily with remote controller. The BLDC motor can control fan speed and air volume regardless of the external static pressure. No additional accessories are necessary to control air flow.

Flexible Installation (Low Static Duct Only)

Two Thermistors Control

The indoor temperature can be checked using the thermistors in the remote controller, as well as from the indoor unit to sensor temperature difference in one place. Two thermistors can optimize indoor air temperature for a more comfortable environment.

Flexible Installation (Low Static Duct Only)

Minimized Height

New mid-static ducts provide ideal solution for
installation in limited space.

Flexible Installation (Low Static Duct Only)

Flexible Installation (Low Static Duct Only)

The new low static duct allows the air intake at the rear or bottom under installation condition.
Print

All Spec

COOLING CAPACITY

  • Min ~ Rated (T1) ~ Max - kW

    3.36 ~ 8.20
    ~ 9.96

  • Min ~ Rated (T1) ~ Max - Btu/h

    11,480 ~ 28,000
    ~ 34,000

  • Rated (T3) - kW

    7.05

  • Rated (T3) - Btu/h

    24000

HEATING CAPACITY

  • Min ~ Rated ~ Max - kW

    3.28 ~ 8.75
    ~ 9.09

  • Min ~ Rated ~ Max - Btu/h

    11,200 ~ 30,000
    ~ 31,000

POWER INPUT

  • Cooling (Rated, T1) - kW

    2.26

  • Cooling (Rated, T3) - kW

    2.47

  • Heating (Rated) - kW

    2.50

EFFICIENCY

  • EER (T1) - Btu/h W

    12.40

  • EER (T3) - Btu/h W

    9.70

  • COP (H1) - W/W

    3.50

POWER SUPPLY

  • V, Φ, Hz

    230, 1, 50

OUTDOOR FAN

  • Type

    Axial Fan

OUTDOOR FAN MOTOR

  • Type

    BLDC

COMPRESSOR

  • Type

    Twin Rotary

DIMENSIONS

  • Net (W x H x D)-mm

    950 x 834 x 330

WEIGHT

  • Net-kg

    61.0

EXTERIOR

  • Color

    Warm Gray

REFRIGERANT

  • Type

    R410A

  • Precharged Amount - kg

    2.2

PIPING CONNECTION

  • Liquid-mm(inch)

    Φ9.52 (3/8)

  • Gas-mm(inch)

    Φ15.88 (5/8)

PIPING LENGTH

  • IDU - ODU (Min / Max)-m

    5 / 50

MAXIMUM HEIGHT DIFFERENCE

  • IDU - ODU (Max)-m

    30

SOUND PRESSURE LEVEL

  • Cooling-dB(A)

    51

  • Heating-dB(A)

    53

CONNECTING CABLE

  • Power Supply Cable (H07RN-F)-mm² x cores

    2.5 x 3

OPERATIVE RANGE(OUTDOOR TEMP.)

  • Cooling-℃(DB)

    0 ~ 54

  • Heating-℃(WB)

    -5 ~ 18

POWER SUPPLY

  • V, Φ, Hz

    230, 1, 50

INDOOR FAN

  • Type

    Sirocco

  • Air Flow Rate (H / M / L)-㎥/min

    32.0 / 28.0 / 24.0

  • External Static Pressure-mmAq

    8

INDOOR FAN MOTOR

  • Type

    BLDC

DIMENSIONS

  • Net (W x H x D)-mm

    1,250 x 270 x 700

WEIGHT

  • Net-kg

    32.0

PROTECTION DEVICE

  • Protection Device

    Fuse

DRAIN PIPE

  • O.D / I.D-mm

    32 / 25

SOUND PRESSURE LEVEL

  • Cooling (H / M / L)-dB(A)

    36.0 / 34.0 / 33.0

  • Heating (H / M / L)-dB(A)

    36.0 / 34.0 / 33.0

CONNECTING CABLE

  • Power and Communication Cable (H07RN-F)-mm² x cores

    0.75 x 4

