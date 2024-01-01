We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Ceiling Concealed Duct 42K
Ceiling Concealed Duct
All Spec
COOLING CAPACITY
-
Min ~ Rated (T1) ~ Max - kW
5.10 ~ 12.30
~ 13.46
-
Min ~ Rated (T1) ~ Max - Btu/h
17,400 ~ 42,000
~ 45,900
-
Rated (T3) - kW
10.45
-
Rated (T3) - Btu/h
35,600
HEATING CAPACITY
-
Min ~ Rated ~ Max - kW
4.70 ~ 12.90
~ 13.00
-
Min ~ Rated ~ Max - Btu/h
16,030 ~ 44,000
~ 44,300
POWER INPUT
-
Cooling (Rated, T1) - kW
3.38
-
Cooling (Rated, T3) - kW
3.60
-
Heating (Rated) - kW
3.66
EFFICIENCY
-
EER (T1) - Btu/h W
12.45
-
EER (T3) - Btu/h W
9.90
-
COP (H1) - W/W
3.50
POWER SUPPLY
-
V, Φ, Hz
230, 1, 50
OUTDOOR FAN
-
Type
Axial Fan
OUTDOOR FAN MOTOR
-
Type
BLDC
COMPRESSOR
-
Type
Twin Rotary
DIMENSIONS
-
Net (W x H x D)-mm
950 x 1,380 x 330
WEIGHT
-
Net-kg
93.5
EXTERIOR
-
Color
Warm Gray
REFRIGERANT
-
Type
R410A
-
Precharged Amount - kg
3.4
PIPING CONNECTION
-
Liquid-mm(inch)
Φ9.52 (3/8)
-
Gas-mm(inch)
Φ19.05 (3/4)
PIPING LENGTH
-
IDU - ODU (Min / Max)-m
5 / 50
MAXIMUM HEIGHT DIFFERENCE
-
IDU - ODU (Max)-m
30
SOUND PRESSURE LEVEL
-
Cooling-dB(A)
55
-
Heating-dB(A)
57
CONNECTING CABLE
-
Power Supply Cable (H07RN-F)-mm² x cores
6.0 x 3
OPERATIVE RANGE(OUTDOOR TEMP.)
-
Cooling-℃(DB)
0 ~ 54
-
Heating-℃(WB)
-5 ~ 18
POWER SUPPLY
-
V, Φ, Hz
230, 1, 50
INDOOR FAN
-
Type
Sirocco
-
Air Flow Rate (H / M / L)-㎥/min
40.0 / 34.0 / 28.0
-
External Static Pressure-mmAq
6
INDOOR FAN MOTOR
-
Type
BLDC
DIMENSIONS
-
Net (W x H x D)-mm
1,250 x 360 x 700
WEIGHT
-
Net-kg
42.3
PROTECTION DEVICE
-
Protection Device
Fuse
DRAIN PIPE
-
O.D / I.D-mm
32 / 25
SOUND PRESSURE LEVEL
-
Cooling (H / M / L)-dB(A)
39.0 / 37.0 / 35.0
-
Heating (H / M / L)-dB(A)
39.0 / 37.0 / 35.0
CONNECTING CABLE
-
Power and Communication Cable (H07RN-F)-mm² x cores
0.75 x 4
What people are saying
Our picks for you
-
Manual & Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your product.
-
Trouble-shoot
Find helpful how-to videos for your product.
-
Warranty
Check your product warranty information here.
-
Find LG service center
Find an LG authorized service center near you
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Request repair service conveniently online.