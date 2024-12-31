4 burners radiant hob, 60cm, burner timer, multi-touch control, black

Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
CBEZ2414B

Top Light Off
Touch Control

Touch control

Timer

Timer

Child Lock

Child lock

Residual heat indicator

Residual heat indicator

The STUDIO cooktop is installed in a kitchen island in a modern white kitchen.

Make Your Kitchen Comfortable and Professional with LG

LG offers premium embedded appliances with a versatile, sleek design and easy controls. In creating it, we were guided by the highest requirements for the ergonomics and equipment of a modern kitchen. LG's built-in appliances blend seamlessly into a variety of interiors.

Burner Timer

Set the Burner Timer and Forget about It

No need to watch each burner, just set the burner timer and it does the rest.

The cooktop is seen from above. Two burners have pans of food on top.

Multiple Touch Control

Independent Touch Control

Control 4 burners easily and independently with 4 separate controls.
The corner of the cooktop is shown with the SCHOTT Ceran logo shown.
High Durable Parts

Durable Glass by SCHOTT with Durability

Built to last with durable glass and an electric burner by SCHOTT
The cooktop is shown at an angle from the front looking down. The two burners on the left have residual heat and the two indicators have the letter H.
Hot Surface Indicator

Feel Safe with the Hot Surface Indicator

To prevent burns, the hot surface indicator lights up and stays on until the surface cools down.

A child plays with a puppy in the foreground with a mother in the background tasting food from the cooktop. An image of the cooktop panel is shown at the bottom.

Key Lock for Children

Safety Lock to Prevent Injury to Children and Pets

Feel secure with a lock that prevents children and pets from accidentally operating the oven.

Top-Image-Radient-Hob

Q.

how to use the Control Lock function?

A.

Press and hold down the (Lock) or (Control Lock) for 3 seconds

Q.

Why it is operates too loudly. A loud humming noise is heard?

A.

A noise occurs due to vibrations generated by internal parts and foreign objects during operation

Q.

How to install the product?

A.

Check user manual

