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New T-Shape 60 CM Hood- Powerful Suction

New T-Shape 60 CM Hood- Powerful Suction

HC5D2425S
Front view of New T-Shape 60 CM Hood- Powerful Suction HC5D2425S
LG hood control panel detail view
LG hood top left angled view
LG hood top right angled view
Front view of New T-Shape 60 CM Hood- Powerful Suction HC5D2425S
LG hood control panel detail view
LG hood top left angled view
LG hood top right angled view

Key Features

  • LED Lighting
  • Low Noise
  • Powerful Suction
  • Easy Control
  • Washable Grease Filter
More
Modern kitchen interior featuring a built-in range hood above a gas cooktop with a pot, against a white tile wall.

Modern kitchen interior featuring a built-in range hood above a gas cooktop with a pot, against a white tile wall.

Fresher air for your cooking space

A high-power extraction system quickly helps reduce smoke and odors, ensuring a fresh cooking environment.

Modern kitchen interior featuring a built-in range hood above a gas cooktop with a pot, against a white tile wall.

Enjoy peaceful cooking

Operates quietly, letting you enjoy every moment in the kitchen.

A built-in range hood above a gas cooktop draws in steam rising from a pot while cooking in a modern kitchen.

Control with a touch

Activate LG hood with a touch of your finger.

A woman adjusting the touch controls of a built-in range hood above a cooktop in a modern kitchen with a white tile wall.

LED lighting

Bright, focused illumination

LED lighting clearly illuminates your cooking area for better visibility

Washable grease filter

Easy cleaning for a fresh kitchen

A durable aluminum filter is dishwasher safe, helping to keep your kitchen air fresh with minimal effort.

*The image shown is for illustrative purposes only. Actual filter shape and color may vary by model.
*When cleaning the grease filter in the dishwasher, slight discoloration may appear. However, this discoloration does not impact the filter's performance.

FAQ

Q.
How noisy are modern kitchen exhaust hoods?
A.
Noise levels can range from 40–70 dB depending on the model and speed.
Q.
Do LG cooker hoods need regular filter cleaning?
A.
Yes — grease filters should be cleaned regularly to maintain performance. LG’s Washable Grease Filter is made from durable aluminium and is dishwasher safe, making maintenance fast and easy. This helps keep your hood working efficiently over time.
Q.
Are LED lights on cooker hoods worth it?
A.
Yes — LED lighting is bright, energy-efficient, and long-lasting. LG cooker hoods feature bright, focused LED Illumination that evenly lights your cooking area, improving visibility for precise food preparation while enhancing your kitchen’s ambience.
Print

All Spec

BASIC SPEC

  • Brand

    LG

  • Country of Origin

    Turkiye

  • Installation Type

    Wall-Mount

  • Outcase Color

    Stainless Steel

  • Blower CMH (min-max)

    100-600

  • Blower dB(min-max)

    52-71

  • Blower Speed Levels

    3

  • Hood Type

    T-Shape

CONTROL FEATURES

  • Control Type

    Glass Touch

  • Wi-Fi Control CFM

    No

  • Wi-Fi Control Lights

    No

  • Wi-Fi Power On/Off

    No

DIMENSIONS / WEIGHT

  • Shipping Weight (Kg)

    14.0

  • Packing Dimensions (W x H x D) (mm)

    660 x 555 x 415

  • Product Dimensions (W x H x D)(mm)

    595 x 350 x 450

  • Product Weight (Kg)

    10.7

POWER / RATINGS

  • Power Output (W)

    211.5

  • Required Power Supply (V/Hz)

    220-240V / 50Hz, 220-240V / 60Hz

  • Circuit Breaker Size (A)

    16

SMART TECHNOLOGY

  • ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

    No

HOOD FEATURES

  • Hood Type

    T-Shape

  • Auto Delay-Off

    No

  • Blower CMH (min-max)

    100-600

  • Blower dB(min-max)

    52-71

  • Blower Speed Levels

    3

  • Dual-Level Lighting

    No

  • Filter Type

    Washable Aluminum Grease Filter, Recirculation Charcoal Filter

  • Installation Type

    Wall-Mount

  • Lighting Power (W)

    1.5

  • Lighting Type

    LED

  • Outcase Color

    Stainless Steel

  • RoHS Compliant

    Yes

  • Size in Width (mm)

    595

  • Vertical Internal Blower

    6" Round

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