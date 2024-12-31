Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
LG Hood 60cm, With Touch Control, Powerful suction, and 3 modes with Power Boost mode

HC7Z2425S

HC7Z2425S

LG Hood 60cm, With Touch Control, Powerful suction, and 3 modes with Power Boost mode

Front

Ready for a Kitchen that Serves?

Your Favorite Kitchen Duo

Experience harmony between your Induction Hob and Hood through the LG ThinQ™ app.

Powerful Performance

Select from three modes of hood operation, and enjoy clear air from its powerful suction.

Easy Control​

Control with a Touch

Activate your Hood with just a touch of your finger.

This is an image of touching the touch control of the hood with a finger.

High Performance

More Power, Less Noise

The LG Hood is designed to provide noiseless and powerful suction.

This is an image where smoke is strongly sucked into the hood.

Innovative by Design

This is an image of the kitchen interior with an LG built-in oven, hood, and Induction hob installed.

Style and Harmony

This is an image that shows the elegant finish of the hood.

Elegant Finish

This is an image of the LED light coming out of the hood.

LED Lighting

Built-in Hood Installation Guide

This image shows the dimension of the Hood.

Click for further details on how the Built-in Hood fits into your space, including a guide to measurements and other criteria to heed.

 

 

 

 

1. Measuring the Installation Area

Make sure the hood is placed horizontally to avoid grease collection at one end. After installation, make sure there is space to pull out the plug if necessary.

This image shows the dimension of the Hood.

2. Installation Precautions​

For safety and effective operation, there should be 650-750 mm between the hood and the induction or the gas hob.

This image shows the required distance from the hob when installing the hood.

Parts & accessories

This is an image of boxes on the kitchen table.

View details of the parts you’ll receive for installation.

 

 

 

 

 

What's In the Box?

This is an image of the hood fixing bracket (1ea) and the chimney fixing bracket (2ea), which are hood accessories.

This is an image of the hood Screws which are hood accessories.

This is an image of the Wall Plugs(7ea) and Optional Activated Charcoal Filters(2ea) which are hood accessories.

This is an image of the exhaust pipe with tape (1ea) and upper decorative chimney (1ea) which are hood accessories.

This is an image of the lower decorative chimney (1ea) which is hood accessory.



Download the manual for instructions on product usage and settings.

Top-Image-Hood

Q.

how to use the Control Lock function?

A.

Press and hold down the (Lock) or (Control Lock) for 3 seconds

Q.

Why it is operates too loudly. A loud humming noise is heard?

A.

A noise occurs due to vibrations generated by internal parts and foreign objects during operation

Q.

How to install the product?

A.

Check user manual

All Spec

