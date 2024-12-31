We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG InstaView Oven 76 Liters A+ Air Fry & Air Sous-Vide
Ready for a Kitchen that Serves?
Knock Twice, See Inside
Check your food instantly without opening the oven with InstaView™.
Big Mess? No Problem
In as quickly as 10 minutes, EasyClean™ leaves your oven clean and ready to go for your next use.
Cook from Beyond Your Kitchen
Check your food's progress from anywhere in the house with the LG ThinQ™ app.
A+ rated Oven
Cooking with an exceptionally energy-efficient, A+ rated oven helps reduce electricity bills.
See What's Cookin'
A Clean Oven Everytime with EasyClean™
As a split image, the left image shows the inside of the bubbly oven and the right image shows steam coming out of the inside of the oven.
STEP 1
Fill a spray bottle 510ml of water. Spray about 60ml of water on the wall and corners.
An image of spraying water on the oven wall with a sprayer.
STEP 2
Then pour the remaining water onto the bottom of the oven.
Image of pouring remaining water from the nebulizer onto the oven floor.
STEP 3
Press the EasyClean™ button.
Image of pressing the EasyClean button on the product display with finger.
STEP 4
Simply wipe away any residue with a cloth or towel.
Image of wiping product floor with cloth.
Meet Your New Cooking Assistant
Next Level Taste in Your Next Level Kitchen
This is an image of steamed chicken breasts, air-fried chicken wings, cookies, and air sous vide steak on the table. Icons representing ProBake convection, air sous vide, air fry, and ProBake steam functions are also included below.
ProBake Convection
LG ProBake Convection® delivers precise, even heating to every rack. Equipped with a heating element at the back of the oven lets it roast and bake to perfection.
Air Sous Vide
Air Sous Vide uses low oven heat and airflow for maximal juiciness. it doesn't need to circulate water and instead, relies on controlled heat for further consistency in how your food is treated.
This is an image that vacuum-packed meat cooked through an air sous vide.
Air Fry
Have your favorite crispy foods without the guilt of deep frying with Air Fry.
This is an image of the chicken wing being air-fried.
Pizza Mode
Pizza mode is specifically designed to cook homemade or fresh pizza as well as frozen pizza. Enjoy a crispier crust and more delicious toppings with a pizza mode that can be set up to 300℃.
This is an image of pizza baked in an oven.
*Vacuum machine required for Sous Vide cooking is not provided separately
Innovative by Design
Built-in Oven Installation Guide
Click for further details on how the Built-in Oven fits into your space, including a guide to measurements and other criteria to heed.
1. Measuring the Installation Area
This image shows the dimensions of the oven.
2. Installation Precautions
A ventilation hole of 50 mm is needed between the rear wall and the floor of the installation cabinet, as well as a 5 mm ventilation hole between both sides of the oven and cabinet.
This image shows the margin required for oven installation.
In order to prevent the oven from sliding out of place when opened, make sure to screw the oven onto a flat surface during installation.
This image shows the parts that need fixing when installing the oven.
Parts & Accessories
This is an image of boxes on the kitchen table.
View details of the parts you’ll receive for installation.
What's In the Box?
This is the image of the oven accessory Rail Rack and Telescopic Runner.
This is the image of the oven accessory Wire Grill and Baking Tray.
This is the image of the oven accessory Deep Pan and Perforated Tray.
Download the manual for instructions on product usage and settings.
how to use the Control Lock function?
Press and hold down the (Lock) or (Control Lock) for 3 seconds
Why it is operates too loudly. A loud humming noise is heard?
A noise occurs due to vibrations generated by internal parts and foreign objects during operation
How to install the product?
Check user manual
All Spec
