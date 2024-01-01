We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
30 L Grill
All Spec
COMMON SPEC
-
Display Type
MWO
GENERAL SPECIFICATION
-
Color
Silver Mirror
-
Controller type
Touch Type(Membrane)
-
Controller display
Back Lighting LCD
-
Door opening type
Push open
FEATURES
-
Auto reheat
Yes
-
Child lock
Yes
-
Kitchen timer
Yes
-
Quick defrost
Yes
-
Clock
Yes
-
Time Setting
Yes
-
Grill
Yes
-
Microwave
Yes
CAVITY
-
Capacity (litres)
30L
POWER INPUT (CONSUMPTION)
-
Microwave (W)
1000 W
-
Grill (W)
1050 W
-
Combi 1 (MW+Grill) (W)
2450
-
MW Power Level
5
COOKING/DEFROST FUNCTION
-
Auto Cook
Yes
-
Auto Reheat
Yes
-
Auto Defrost
Yes
ADDITIONAL FUNCTIONS
-
Clock
Yes
-
Kitchen Timer
Yes
-
Time Setting
Yes
-
Child Lock
Yes
-
Quick Start
Yes
-
Quick Defrost
Yes
DIMENSION(W X H X D)MM
-
Exterior
520 * 390 * 470
SYSTEM
-
Auto Cooking
Yes
-
Auto Reheat
Yes
OTHERS
-
Turntable Size (mm)
Φ 284 mm
