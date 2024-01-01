Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
39 L Grill

Specs

Reviews

Support

39 L Grill

MH7947S

39 L Grill

(0)
Print

All Spec

COMMON SPEC

  • Display Type

    MWO

GENERAL SPECIFICATION

  • Color

    Silver

  • Controller type

    Touch Type(Membrane)

  • Controller display

    Back Lighting LCD

  • Door opening type

    Push open

FEATURES

  • Auto reheat

    Yes

  • Child lock

    Yes

  • Kitchen timer

    Yes

  • Clock

    Yes

  • Time Setting

    Yes

  • Grill

    Yes

  • Microwave

    Yes

CAVITY

  • Capacity (litres)

    39L

POWER INPUT (CONSUMPTION)

  • Microwave (W)

    1000 W

  • Grill (W)

    1050 W

  • Combi 1 (MW+Grill) (W)

    2450

  • MW Power Level

    5

COOKING/DEFROST FUNCTION

  • Auto Cook

    Yes

  • Auto Reheat

    Yes

  • Auto Defrost

    Yes

ADDITIONAL FUNCTIONS

  • Clock

    Yes

  • Kitchen Timer

    Yes

  • Time Setting

    Yes

  • Child Lock

    Yes

WEIGHT

  • Net (Kg)

    16.7

DIMENSION(W X H X D)MM

  • Exterior

    550*320*440

SYSTEM

  • Auto Cooking

    Yes

  • Auto Reheat

    Yes

OTHERS

  • Turntable Size (mm)

    320 mm

What people are saying

Our picks for you

Pay with Installments
Check available installment offers for this product and banks according to below information.
Choose your bank that suits you best!
 
 