Microwave, LG Neo Chef Technology, 39 Liter Capacity, Smart Inverter, EasyClean, Convection
Summary
DIMENSIONS
All Spec
BRAND
-
LG STUDIO
No
-
LG Brand
Yes
BASIC SPECIFICATIONS
-
Capacity
39 Liter
-
Output Power
1100W
-
Width (mm)
540mm
-
Electricity Power
230V/50HZ
MICROWAVE FEATURE
-
EasyClean
Yes
-
Smart Inverter™
Yes
FEATURES
-
Watts
1,100W Output / 1,850W Convection
-
Turntable Size (mm)
360
-
Display
SmoothTouch™
-
Lighting
LED Lamp
COOKING FEATURES
-
Power Levels
10
-
Cooking Options
7 (Potato, Fresh Vegetable, Frozen Vegetable, Frozen Entrée, Rice, Soften Butter)
-
Reheat Options
5 (Beverage, Casserole, Pizza, Dinner Plate, Pie)
-
Defrost Options
4 (Meat, Poultry, Fish, Bread)
-
Quick Start
Yes
CONVENIENCE FEATURES
-
EasyClean® Interior
Yes
-
Clock / Timer
Yes
-
Completion Beeper
Yes
SAFETY FEATURES
-
Child Lock
Yes
MATERIALS/FINISHES
-
Available Colors
STS Silver
-
Cavity Material
Metal
-
Cavity Coating
EasyClean (Gray Interior)
DIMENSIONS
-
Packed (WxHxD)
614 x 381 x 573 mm
-
Exterior (WxHxD)
540 x 325 x 523 mm
NET WEIGHT(KG)
-
Net
16.5
-
Packed
21.4
WARRANTY
-
Limited Warranty
1 Year Parts, 10 Years Limited on Magnetron
