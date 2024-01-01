Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Microwave, LG Neo Chef Technology, 39 Liter Capacity, Smart Inverter, EasyClean, Convection

Specs

Reviews

Support

Microwave, LG Neo Chef Technology, 39 Liter Capacity, Smart Inverter, EasyClean, Convection

MJ3965ACS

Microwave, LG Neo Chef Technology, 39 Liter Capacity, Smart Inverter, EasyClean, Convection

(0)

Summary

Print

DIMENSIONS

MJ3965ACS
Capacity
39 Liter
MEASUREMENTS (WxHxD)
540 x 325 x 523 mm
Easy Clean
Yes
Additional Benefit
Fast, Crispy Cooking

All Spec

BRAND

  • LG STUDIO

    No

  • LG Brand

    Yes

BASIC SPECIFICATIONS

  • Capacity

    39 Liter

  • Output Power

    1100W

  • Width (mm)

    540mm

  • Electricity Power

    230V/50HZ

MICROWAVE FEATURE

  • EasyClean

    Yes

  • Smart Inverter™

    Yes

FEATURES

  • Watts

    1,100W Output / 1,850W Convection

  • Turntable Size (mm)

    360

  • Display

    SmoothTouch™

  • Lighting

    LED Lamp

COOKING FEATURES

  • Power Levels

    10

  • Cooking Options

    7 (Potato, Fresh Vegetable, Frozen Vegetable, Frozen Entrée, Rice, Soften Butter)

  • Reheat Options

    5 (Beverage, Casserole, Pizza, Dinner Plate, Pie)

  • Defrost Options

    4 (Meat, Poultry, Fish, Bread)

  • Quick Start

    Yes

CONVENIENCE FEATURES

  • EasyClean® Interior

    Yes

  • Clock / Timer

    Yes

  • Completion Beeper

    Yes

SAFETY FEATURES

  • Child Lock

    Yes

MATERIALS/FINISHES

  • Available Colors

    STS Silver

  • Cavity Material

    Metal

  • Cavity Coating

    EasyClean (Gray Interior)

DIMENSIONS

  • Packed (WxHxD)

    614 x 381 x 573 mm

  • Exterior (WxHxD)

    540 x 325 x 523 mm

NET WEIGHT(KG)

  • Net

    16.5

  • Packed

    21.4

WARRANTY

  • Limited Warranty

    1 Year Parts, 10 Years Limited on Magnetron

What people are saying

Our picks for you

Pay with Installments
Check available installment offers for this product and banks according to below information.
Choose your bank that suits you best!
 
 