Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Microwave, LG Neo Chef Technology, 42 Litre Capacity, Smart Inverter, EasyClean

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Where to buy

Support

Microwave, LG Neo Chef Technology, 42 Litre Capacity, Smart Inverter, EasyClean

MS4295CIS

Microwave, LG Neo Chef Technology, 42 Litre Capacity, Smart Inverter, EasyClean

(0)
MS4295CIS

*Microwave Ovens have one Year Warranty, Inverter Magnetron has ten years Warranty
**Product Shelf Life time is 2 years

Simple, Versatile, LG NeoChef™

It shows LG Neochef™ placed in the kitchen.

LG Smart Inverter

Enjoy tasty and healthy food with even heating and fast cooking

Every dish you prepare will taste better as it was cooked more evenly and thoroughly, locking in flavor.
It is a Heating icon

Heating

It is a Defrosting icon

Defrosting

It is a fermentation icon

Fermentation

It is a steaming icon

Steaming

Even Heating & Defrosting

No Worry to Frozen and Overheat Patty

Smart Inverter controls precisely temperature to heat foods up and defrost evenly.
Fast Cooking

Cook Faster Enjoy More

Detailed cooking power distributes heat a wide range of foods 1.5 times faster.
Fermentation

Easy Home-Made Yogurt

Precisely lower temperature cooking helps you make a healthy home-made yogurt easily.
Steaming

Simple Healthy Steam Veggies

You can also cook steamed dishes conveniently by using steam accessories.

*Steam accessories may vary depending on the country and product model.

*All videos and pictures shown above are for illustration purpose only.
*Actual product may vary due to product enhancement.
*Product availability may vary depending on the country.

User-Friendly Features

Highly Convenient User Centered Functions

It shows a hand wiping the inner side of LG Neochef™

  EasyClean™

   EasyClean™ provides a quick and convenient way to
   clean your oven.

It shows the turn table with the 8 stable points.

Stable Turntable

It shows LG Neochef™ that inner led lamp on.

3 Times    Brighter  LED  Lamp

It shows a big dish put in the LG Neochef™.

  Smaller Size,
  Larger Capacity

FAQ

Q.

How do I order a product?

A.

Shopping through the LG Online Store is easy and secure. Just follow these few steps to place an order.Select an item you want to buy and click on the red "Add to cart" button. You can now either continue shopping by clicking on the grey "back" button or complete the purchase by clicking on the red "view cart" button.If you are already logged in, you can proceed with your order immediately. Not logged in? Then you can log in to your LG Online Store account or create a new account or order as a guest.
Click on "continue" then fill your data bill name and valid phone or mobile No. and the address (within Egypt) to which your order should be shipped.
Now select the payment method. The following payment methods are offered: Visa & VALU installment if you have VALU account
After completion, you will receive an E-mail with the order confirmation.

Q.

What is the return policy?

A.

- If you are not completely Unsatisfied with your purchase or need to change the product, you can find the best way to return it:
- You can return your order within the first 14 days after receiving the goods, taking in consideration it is a Must to returned the product without any change or damage in the original packaging and in undamaged condition.
- Don’t open the product packaging.
- You can request return from our customer services to send technician to check device condition.
- After we confirm the device is in a good condition, 3rd party delivery company will contact you to turn device back to LG .
- Return is free of charge.
- Refund process will start after 14 Working days from collecting the device from your address
- In case of accessories it must be in original package without use.
- You can send your return request to our hotline: 19960 or What’s app no. 01229307777

Q.

When the warranty period started?

A.

Warranty period starts from purchase date which on E- Invoice.

Summary

Print
Capacity
42 Liter
MEASUREMENTS (WxHxD)
544 x 307 x 432 mm
Easy Clean
Yes
Additional Benefit
Fast, Even Heating and Defrost

All Spec

BASIC SPECIFICATION

  • Design Type

    OneBody(Glass)

  • Door Design

    Smog

  • Category

    Solo

  • Electricity Power

    240V/50HZ

  • Easy Clean Coating (Antibacterial)

    Yes

  • Eco-on

    Yes

  • i-Wave

    Yes

  • Turntable Size (mm)

    Φ360

  • Out case

    Noble Silver

CAPACITY

  • 42

POWER

  • Output

    1200 W

  • Microwave

    1350 W

COLOR

  • Out Case Color

    Noble Silver

  • Trim of Door /Keypad

    Noble Silver

CONTROLLER

  • Type

    Glass Touch

  • Display

    White LED

DOOR

  • Open Type

    Side Swing

FUNCTION

  • Clock

    Yes

  • Time Setting

    Yes

  • Child Lock

    Yes

  • Quick Start

    Yes

  • More/Less

    Yes

  • Tastesaver

    Yes

COOKING/DEFROST FUNCTION

  • Reheat

    8

  • Soften

    3

  • Melt

    3

  • Proof & Warm

    2

  • Inverter Defrost

    4

  • Popular Menu

    8

WEIGHT

  • Net

    12.5 kg

  • Packed

    14.5 kg

DIMENSION(W X H X D)MM

  • Interior

    544 X 307 X 432

  • Exterior

    544 x 308 x 432

  • Packed

    608 x 331 x 477

What people are saying

Find locally

Experience this product around you.

Our picks for you

Pay with Installments
Check available installment offers for this product and banks according to below information.
Choose your bank that suits you best!
 
 