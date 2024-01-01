We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Microwave, LG Neo Chef Technology, 42 Litre Capacity, Smart Inverter, EasyClean
*Microwave Ovens have one Year Warranty, Inverter Magnetron has ten years Warranty
**Product Shelf Life time is 2 years
Simple, Versatile, LG NeoChef™
It shows LG Neochef™ placed in the kitchen.
Enjoy tasty and healthy food with even heating and fast cooking
No Worry to Frozen and Overheat Patty
Cook Faster Enjoy More
Easy Home-Made Yogurt
Simple Healthy Steam Veggies
*Steam accessories may vary depending on the country and product model.
*All videos and pictures shown above are for illustration purpose only.
*Actual product may vary due to product enhancement.
*Product availability may vary depending on the country.
Highly Convenient User Centered Functions
FAQ
How do I order a product?
Shopping through the LG Online Store is easy and secure. Just follow these few steps to place an order.Select an item you want to buy and click on the red "Add to cart" button. You can now either continue shopping by clicking on the grey "back" button or complete the purchase by clicking on the red "view cart" button.If you are already logged in, you can proceed with your order immediately. Not logged in? Then you can log in to your LG Online Store account or create a new account or order as a guest.
Click on "continue" then fill your data bill name and valid phone or mobile No. and the address (within Egypt) to which your order should be shipped.
Now select the payment method. The following payment methods are offered: Visa & VALU installment if you have VALU account
After completion, you will receive an E-mail with the order confirmation.
What is the return policy?
- If you are not completely Unsatisfied with your purchase or need to change the product, you can find the best way to return it:
- You can return your order within the first 14 days after receiving the goods, taking in consideration it is a Must to returned the product without any change or damage in the original packaging and in undamaged condition.
- Don’t open the product packaging.
- You can request return from our customer services to send technician to check device condition.
- After we confirm the device is in a good condition, 3rd party delivery company will contact you to turn device back to LG .
- Return is free of charge.
- Refund process will start after 14 Working days from collecting the device from your address
- In case of accessories it must be in original package without use.
- You can send your return request to our hotline: 19960 or What’s app no. 01229307777
When the warranty period started?
Warranty period starts from purchase date which on E- Invoice.
Summary
All Spec
BASIC SPECIFICATION
-
Design Type
OneBody(Glass)
-
Door Design
Smog
-
Category
Solo
-
Electricity Power
240V/50HZ
-
Easy Clean Coating (Antibacterial)
Yes
-
Eco-on
Yes
-
i-Wave
Yes
-
Turntable Size (mm)
Φ360
-
Out case
Noble Silver
CAPACITY
-
ℓ
42
POWER
-
Output
1200 W
-
Microwave
1350 W
COLOR
-
Out Case Color
Noble Silver
-
Trim of Door /Keypad
Noble Silver
CONTROLLER
-
Type
Glass Touch
-
Display
White LED
DOOR
-
Open Type
Side Swing
FUNCTION
-
Clock
Yes
-
Time Setting
Yes
-
Child Lock
Yes
-
Quick Start
Yes
-
More/Less
Yes
-
Tastesaver
Yes
COOKING/DEFROST FUNCTION
-
Reheat
8
-
Soften
3
-
Melt
3
-
Proof & Warm
2
-
Inverter Defrost
4
-
Popular Menu
8
WEIGHT
-
Net
12.5 kg
-
Packed
14.5 kg
DIMENSION(W X H X D)MM
-
Interior
544 X 307 X 432
-
Exterior
544 x 308 x 432
-
Packed
608 x 331 x 477
What people are saying
Find locally
Our picks for you
-
Manual & Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your product.
-
Trouble-shoot
Find helpful how-to videos for your product.
-
Warranty
Check your product warranty information here.
-
Find LG service center
Find an LG authorized service center near you
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Request repair service conveniently online.