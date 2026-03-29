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New Gas Oven 60L- Modern Design
Versatile cooking
Enjoy the dishes cooked in different ways
From baking to grilling, enjoy a range of modes ofr diverse dishes.
Catalytic panel
Built-in self-cleaning cavity
Side-wall catalytic panels capture grease and odor, self‑clean at heat—less scrubbing, fresher oven.
*Catalytic liners are porous surfaces on the side of cavity that absorb grease and odors during cooking. As the oven reaches normal cooking temperatures, those residues are oxidized, helping maintain a cleaner, fresher cavity between deep cleans. Replacement is recommended every 2–3 years depending on usage. The function just reduces routine wiping but does not replace periodic manual cleaning for heavy spills.
Rotisserie
Pro-quality meals with versatile accessories
Enjoy restaurant‑style rotisserie at home—crispy outside, juicy inside
* Rotisserie accessories are included with purchase.
Full safety
Oven safety with flame-failure protection
The oven features a flame-failure device that automatically shuts off the gas supply if the flame goes out, helping prevent unburned gas from accumulating.
FAQ
Q.
How do I install an LG wall oven?
A.
You must engage a qualified electrician to complete the installation of your LG built-in oven, in accordance with the owner manual. Incorrect installation by a non-qualified installer may result in product not working properly, failure or safety risk.
Q.
How do I clean an LG wall oven?
A.
It is required that an LG oven is cleaned regularly and thoroughly. Especially, LG’s catalytic panels on the side cavity absorb grease and odors during cooking and help break them down through oxidation at typical cooking temperatures of around 200 °C—reducing buildup and making cleaning easier. The panels can be detached after removing the wire racks, and replacement is generally recommended every 2–3 years. The replacement cycle may vary depending on the oven’s usage cycle and usage patterns.
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