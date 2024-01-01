We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Dual Wash System
All Spec
TYPE
-
Capacity(Place setting)
14
-
Panel Type
semi
-
Color
Titanium
-
Free / B-I / B-U
Free
FEATURE
-
Fully electronic control
Yes
-
Dial type
Yes
-
Soil sensor
Yes
-
Drying Type
Hybrid(Fan+condensing)
-
Water softner
Yes
-
Lower arm
Eddy Pro
-
Hidden heater
Yes
-
Vario washing system
Yes
-
Triple filter system
Yes
-
Aqua-Stop (Optional)
Electrical
RACK
-
Rack color
Metallic gray
DISPLAY
-
Display Type
LED
-
Running Time indicator
1888
-
Salt refill indicator
Yes
-
Rinse refill indicator
Yes
-
Child-Lock indicator
Yes
-
Error Message Indication/Alarm
Yes
-
Process indicator
Yes
PERFORMANCE
-
Energy efficiency
A
-
Wash performance
A
-
Drying performance
A
-
Noise level(db)
47
-
Water consumption (liter)
14
-
Energy consumption (kWh)
1.08kwh
PROGRAMME
-
Dual wash
Yes (60/70)
-
Auto
Yes
-
Eco (Energy Course)
Yes (45/61)
-
Gentle(Delicate)
Yes (40/70)
-
Quick
Yes (50/70)
ADDIRIONAL SELECTION
-
Triple Spray
Yes
-
Extra Hot
Yes
-
3 in 1
Yes
-
Half Load
Yes
-
Child Lock (Two button)
Yes
-
Beeper On/Off (Two Button)
Yes
-
Delay Start(Hour)
1~19h
DIMENSION
-
Dimensions (W*D*H)
598*570*851
-
Dimensions with Packing(W*D*H)
680*665*950
-
Adjustable leg (mm)
30
