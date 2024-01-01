Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
D1420BF

Dual Wash System

All Spec

TYPE

  • Capacity(Place setting)

    14

  • Panel Type

    semi

  • Color

    Black

  • Free / B-I / B-U

    Free

FEATURE

  • Fully electronic control

    Yes

  • Soil sensor

    Yes

  • Drying Type

    Hybrid(Fan+condensing)

  • Water softner

    Yes

  • Lower arm

    Eddy Refresh

  • Hidden heater

    Yes

  • Vario washing system

    Yes

  • Triple filter system

    Yes

  • Aqua-Stop (Optional)

    Electrical

  • UV Lamp (Optional)

    Yes

RACK

  • Rack-adjustable upper rack

    Lever

  • Upper rack ass'y

    Eddy

  • Lower rack ass'y

    Eddy

  • 3rd Rack

    Yes

  • Rack color

    Metallic gray

DISPLAY

  • Display Type

    LED

  • Running Time indicator

    1888

  • Salt refill indicator

    Yes

  • Rinse refill indicator

    Yes

  • Child-Lock indicator

    Yes

  • Error Message Indication/Alarm

    Yes

  • Process indicator

    Yes

PERFORMANCE

  • Energy efficiency

    A

  • Wash performance

    A

  • Drying performance

    A

  • Noise level(db)

    43

  • Water consumption (liter)

    14

  • Energy consumption (kWh)

    1.08kwh

PROGRAMME

  • Dual wash

    Yes (60/70)

  • Auto

    Yes

  • Eco (Energy Course)

    Yes (45/61)

  • Gentle(Delicate)

    Yes (40/70)

  • Quick

    Yes (50/70)

  • Pre wash

    Yes

ADDIRIONAL SELECTION

  • Triple Spray

    Yes

  • Extra Hot

    Yes

  • Rinse +

    Yes

  • 3 in 1

    Yes

  • Half Load

    Yes

  • Child Lock (Two button)

    Yes

  • Temperature display (Two Button)

    Yes

  • Beeper On/Off (Two Button)

    Yes

  • Delay Start(Hour)

    1~19h

DIMENSION

  • Dimensions (W*D*H)

    598*570*850

  • Dimensions with Packing(W*D*H)

    680*665*950

  • Adjustable leg (mm)

    30

