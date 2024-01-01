Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
14 plate capacity with Inverter Direct Drive motor

D1452LF

All Spec

TYPE

  • Capacity(Place setting)

    14

  • Panel Type

    semi

  • Color

    Luxury Silver

  • Free / B-I / B-U

    Free

DESIGN

  • PGM Button

    Silver Spray

  • Option Button

    Black Spray

  • Handle Deco

    Silver Spray

  • Display Type

    LED

  • Tub Material

    STS

KEY FEATURES

  • Inverter Direct Dirve Motor

    Yes

PERFORMANCE

  • Wash performance

    A

  • Drying performance

    A

  • Noise level(db)

    45

  • Water consumption (liter)

    10

  • Energy consumption (kWh)

    0.92

  • Reference Program

    Eco

  • Cycle Time

    208

  • Energy Efficiency Class

    A++

PROGRAMME

  • Program Q'ty

    5

  • Dual wash

    Dual Intensity

  • Auto

    Yes

  • Eco (Energy Course)

    Yes

  • Gentle(Delicate)

    Yes

  • Quick

    Yes

ADDITIONAL FEATURES

  • Fully electronic control

    Yes

  • Soil sensor

    Yes

  • Drying Type

    Hybrid

  • Water softner

    Yes

  • Lower arm

    Bar Type

  • Hidden heater

    Yes

  • Vario washing system

    Vario

  • Triple filter system

    New

  • Aqua-Stop

    Electrical

  • Running Time indicator

    888

  • Salt refill indicator

    Yes

  • Rinse refill indicator

    Yes

  • Child-Lock indicator

    Yes

  • Process indicator

    Yes

  • Adjustable upper rack

    Roller

  • Upper rack ass'y

    Eddy-good

  • Lower rack ass'y

    Eddy-good

  • Upper rack handle

    Yes

  • Knife rack

    Yes

  • Cutlery Basket

    Yes

  • Rack color

    Cobalt Blue

OPTION

  • Option Q'ty

    4

  • Extra Hot

    Yes

  • Half Load

    Yes

  • Child Lock

    Yes

  • Delay Start (Hour)

    1~19h

  • Cool dry

    Yes

  • Temperature display (Two Button)

    Yes

  • Beeper On/Off (Two Button)

    Yes

DIMENSION

  • Dimensions (W*D*H)

    600*600*850

  • Dimensions with Packing(W*D*H)

    680*665*890

  • Adjustable leg (mm)

    20

WEIGHT (KG)

  • Net

    50

  • with Packing

    56

