14 PLACE SETTINGS, FULLY ELECTRONIC CONTROL, VARIO WASHING, TRIPLE FILTER SYSTEM, ADJUSTABLE UPPER RACK, EXTRA HOT.
All Spec
TYPE
-
Capacity(Place setting)
14
PERFORMANCE
-
Noise level(db)
45
PROGRAMME
-
Dual wash
Yes
-
Auto
Yes
-
Eco (Energy Course)
Yes
-
Gentle(Delicate)
Yes
-
Quick
Yes
ADDITIONAL FEATURES
-
Time Delay
Yes
-
Child Lock
Yes
-
Extra Hot
Yes
-
Refill Indiacator
Yes
-
Auto Restart
Yes
-
Delay Start
Yes
-
Error Display
Yes
-
Quick wash
Yes
-
Aqua Stop
Yes
-
Triple Filter
Yes
