14 plate capacity with Inverter Direct Drive motor
All Spec
TYPE
-
Capacity(Place setting)
14
-
Panel Type
semi
-
Color
Titanium
-
Free / B-I / B-U
Free
DESIGN
-
PGM Button
Silver Spray
-
Option Button
Black Spray
-
Handle Deco
Silver Spray
-
Display Type
LED
-
Tub Material
STS
KEY FEATURES
-
Inverter Direct Dirve Motor
Yes
-
UV Lamp (Optional)
Yes
PERFORMANCE
-
Wash performance
A
-
Drying performance
A
-
Noise level(db)
45
-
Water consumption (liter)
10
-
Energy consumption (kWh)
0.92
-
Reference Program
Eco
-
Cycle Time
208
-
Energy Efficiency Class
A++
PROGRAMME
-
Program Q'ty
5
-
Dual wash
Dual Intensity
-
Auto
Yes
-
Eco (Energy Course)
Yes
-
Gentle(Delicate)
Yes
-
Quick
Yes
ADDITIONAL FEATURES
-
Fully electronic control
Yes
-
Soil sensor
Yes
-
Drying Type
Hybrid
-
Water softner
Yes
-
Lower arm
Bar Type
-
Hidden heater
Yes
-
Vario washing system
Vario
-
Triple filter system
New
-
Aqua-Stop
Electrical
-
Running Time indicator
888
-
Salt refill indicator
Yes
-
Rinse refill indicator
Yes
-
Child-Lock indicator
Yes
-
Process indicator
Yes
-
Adjustable upper rack
Lever / Roller
-
Upper rack ass'y
Eddy-good
-
Lower rack ass'y
Eddy-good
-
Upper rack handle
Yes
-
Knife rack
Yes
-
Cutlery Basket
Yes
-
Rack color
Cobalt Blue
OPTION
-
Option Q'ty
5
-
Extra Hot
Yes
-
Half Load
Yes
-
Child Lock
Yes
-
Delay Start (Hour)
1~19h
-
UV Lamp
Yes
-
Cool dry
Yes
-
Temperature display (Two Button)
Yes
-
Beeper On/Off (Two Button)
Yes
DIMENSION
-
Dimensions (W*D*H)
600*600*850
-
Dimensions with Packing(W*D*H)
680*665*890
-
Adjustable leg (mm)
20
WEIGHT (KG)
-
Net
50
-
with Packing
56
