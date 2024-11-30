We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
14 Persons, LG Dishwasher QuadWash™ Steam, Noble Steel
*Washing Machines have Five Years Warranty, Direct Drive Motor has ten years Warranty, Dryers has five years Warranty
**Product Shelf Life time is 7 years
*Compared to the LG non-steam model. Base on counting of water spots between LG model DFB325(steam) and DFB415(non-steam), according to LG internal test methods.
Foldable Tines
Easy Height Adjustment
Machine Clean Reminder
Minimalist Exterior Design
Summary
DIMENSIONS
All Spec
GENERAL
-
Color
Noble Steel
BASIC SPEC.
-
Control Panel(Material)
ABS
-
Display Type
LED
-
Panel Type
Top Flush
-
Total Place Settings
14
APPEARANCE
-
Rinse Refill Indicator
Yes
-
Tub Material
STS
-
Salt Refill Indicator
Yes
RACK FEATURES
-
Height Adjustable 3rd Rack
Yes
CYCLE/OPTION
-
Auto
Yes
-
Control Lock
Yes
-
Delay Start
Up to 12 hours
-
Delicate
Yes
-
Download Cycle
Yes
-
Dual Zone
Yes
-
Eco
Yes
-
Energy Saver
Yes
-
Express
Yes
-
Extra Dry
Yes
-
Half Load
Yes
-
High Temp.
Yes
-
Intensive
Yes
-
Machine Clean
Yes
-
Number of Options
8
-
Number of Wash Cycles (Program)
10
-
Refresh
Yes
-
Rinse
Yes
-
Steam
Yes
-
Turbo
Yes
ENERGY/WATER PERFORMANCE
-
CEE Tier Level
A+++
-
Energy Use (kWh/Year)
237
KEY FEATURE
-
Hidden Water Heater
Yes
-
Aqua-Stop
Yes
-
Inverter Direct Drive Motor
Yes
-
Number of Spray Arms
3 (Top, Upper, Lower)
-
QuadWash™
Yes
-
Soil (Turbidity) Sensor
Yes
-
TrueSteam™
Yes
-
Vario Washing System
Vario Plus
-
Washing Performance
A
-
Water Softner
Yes
SMART TECHNOLOGY
-
Remote Monitoring
Yes
-
Smart Diagnosis
Yes
