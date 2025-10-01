Skip to ContentSkip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
14 Places QuadWash™ Dishwasher-Heat Dry

14 Places QuadWash™ Dishwasher-Heat Dry

14 Places QuadWash™ Dishwasher-Heat Dry

DFC287HVS
Front view of 14 Places QuadWash™ Dishwasher Prime Silver with TrueSteam™, Heat Dry DFC287HVS.APYPEEC
Front open view with LG dishwasher
USP image for TrueSteam™
USP image for QuadWash™
USP image for Auto Open Dry
USP image for Heat Dry
LG dishwasher with 60x60x85cm size and installation space guide
Free-standing LG dishwasher in a modern kitchen
Front view of LG dishwasher loaded with dishes on three adjustable racks
Angled view of LG dishwasher with three open racks fully loaded with dishes
Interior view of LG dishwasher with full stainless steel tub and spray arms
Top view of LG dishwasher with open door showing upper rack and control panel
Front view of LG dishwasher with door open, showing interior racks and control panel
Angled front view of closed LG dishwasher with stainless steel finish
Side view of LG dishwasher
Front view of 14 Places QuadWash™ Dishwasher Prime Silver with TrueSteam™, Heat Dry DFC287HVS.APYPEEC
Front open view with LG dishwasher
USP image for TrueSteam™
USP image for QuadWash™
USP image for Auto Open Dry
USP image for Heat Dry
LG dishwasher with 60x60x85cm size and installation space guide
Free-standing LG dishwasher in a modern kitchen
Front view of LG dishwasher loaded with dishes on three adjustable racks
Angled view of LG dishwasher with three open racks fully loaded with dishes
Interior view of LG dishwasher with full stainless steel tub and spray arms
Top view of LG dishwasher with open door showing upper rack and control panel
Front view of LG dishwasher with door open, showing interior racks and control panel
Angled front view of closed LG dishwasher with stainless steel finish
Side view of LG dishwasher

Key Features

  • Heat Dry
  • Direct Drive Motor™
  • LG ThinQ™
  • EasyRack™ Plus
  • TrueSteam™ leaves your dishes truly clean, reduces water spots, and sanitizes them.
  • QuadWash™ uses Multi-Motion arms to clean in one go, with Dual Zone for custom pressure.
More
Interior lifestyle image showcasing the LG free-standing dishwasher

Interior lifestyle image showcasing the LG free-standing dishwasher

Hygiene cleaningEfficient dryingConvenienceSmart

Sparkling clean, swiftly ready to dine

Dishwasher interior with TrueSteam removing spots and cleaning dishes.

TrueSteam™

Hygienic shine, less water spots

Dishwasher sprayer arms demonstrating QuadWash multi-directional cleaning.

QuadWash™

Leaves no dirty dished behind

Dishwasher door opening automatically

Auto Open Dry

Cycle complete door opens to refresh

Hot air circulating inside a dishwasher

Heat Dry

Quick-dry, ready-to-use

TrueSteam™

Hygienic shine, less water spots

TrueSteam™ ¹⁾ leaves your dishes truly clean, reduces water spots, and sanitizes²⁾ them.

Footage of close-up view of various kinds of dishes being steam-washed inside dishwasher.

Interior lifestyle image showcasing the LG free-standing dishwasher

Save pre hand wash time with Steam wash

TrueSteam™ helps rinse dishes and tackle tough, dried-on food.

Steam that reaches multiple corner

Feel confident that no dishes are missed with TrueSteam™ technology.

Crystal clear dishes every time

TrueSteam™ leaves dishes sparkling clean while reducing water spots by up to 84%¹⁾.

A free-standing dishwasher with the door fully open, revealing dirty dishes inside.
Inside view of steam-filled dishwasher with complete coverage for thorough cleaning.
A wine glass with water spots on one side, and clear and pristine on the other after steam washing.
A free-standing dishwasher with the door fully open, revealing dirty dishes inside.
Inside view of steam-filled dishwasher with complete coverage for thorough cleaning.
A wine glass with water spots on one side, and clear and pristine on the other after steam washing.
A free-standing dishwasher with the door fully open, revealing dirty dishes inside.

Save pre hand wash time with Steam wash

TrueSteam™ helps rinse dishes and tackle tough, dried-on food.

Inside view of steam-filled dishwasher with complete coverage for thorough cleaning.

Steam that reaches multiple corner

Feel confident that no dishes are missed with TrueSteam™ technology.

A wine glass with water spots on one side, and clear and pristine on the other after steam washing.

Crystal clear dishes every time

TrueSteam™ leaves dishes sparkling clean while reducing water spots by up to 84%¹⁾.

QuadWash™

All-around wash, sparkling clean

Four Multi-Motion spray arms to clean dishes the first time, while Dual Zone Wash allows you to choose different pressure levels for each rack.

Footage of intense water streams from rotating dishwasher blades in close-up.

Interior lifestyle image showcasing the LG free-standing dishwasher

Auto Open Dry

Natural dry finish

The door opens automatically when done, allowing air to reach the dishes so they dry naturally.

Heat Dry

Quick-dry, ready-to-use

Heat Dry³⁾ circulates hot air throughout the dishwasher for faster, more complete drying, delivering sparkling, table-ready dishes right off the rack, including hard-to-dry plastics

Inside view of dishwasher showing steam cleaning, followed by water spraying, and then hot air circulation

Interior lifestyle image showcasing the LG free-standing dishwasher

1-Hour Wash and Dry

Table-ready dishes in only 1-hour

LG’s 1-Hour Wash and Dry⁴⁾ cycle combines with exclusive technologies to deliver sparkling, table-ready dishes in just 1 hour.

Inside view of dishwasher showing steam cleaning, followed by water spraying, and then hot air circulation

Interior lifestyle image showcasing the LG free-standing dishwasher

EasyRack™Plus

No dish left behind

LG's flexible rack can be easily adjusted to accommodate dishes of variable sizes as needed.

A person raises the dishwasher rack to add more space underneath, then stores frying pans on the lower rack.

Interior lifestyle image showcasing the LG free-standing dishwasher

Height-adjustable 3rd rack

Additional room for hart-to-fit items, from long flatware to small espresso cups.

Foldable side rack

Load the kitchenware your way, whether it's a pan or a large bowl.

Front display

Keep an eye on the clock

Easily manage your time with a hidden LED display that counts down the remaining cycle time.

Low noise

Peaceful cleaning, done quietly

With LG’s noise reduction technology, your dishes are quietly cleaned while you relax in peace⁵⁾.

Man holding a sleeping child while a quiet dishwasher runs in the background

Man holding a sleeping child while a quiet dishwasher runs in the background

LG ThinQ®

Stay connected, stay sparkling clean

Get notified when your wash cycle is complete through the LG ThinQ® ⁶⁾ app.

A smartphone displays LG ThinQ™ in a kitchen along with 3 app features: Download Cycles, Notifications, and Smart Diagnosis.

A smartphone displays LG ThinQ™ in a kitchen along with 3 app features: Download Cycles, Notifications, and Smart Diagnosis.

Download more ways to clean

LG ThinQ® lets you download new wash cycles to give you more cleaning options. (pots and pans, casseroles, glassware and night care)

Clean your way

You can personalize settings for your dishwasher from your smart device. 

* Please use only dishwasher-safe dishes in your dishwasher.

 

*The product images and videos are for illustrative purposes only and may differ from actual product.

 

1)TrueStem™

-Test date: 20.1.14

-Test agency: TÜV Rheinland

-Test model: DFB22M, DFB22M1

-Test conditions: Voltage: 220±1% V, Frequency 60±1% Hz, Temperature 20±2°C, Humidity 65±5%, Water supply temperature 15±2°C, Water supply pressure 240±20kPam, Detergent type B 24g, No rinse aid, Standard mode

-Test method: For water hardness levels of 51ppm, 153ppm, 204ppm, and 68ppm, count the number of water spots depending on whether a water softening device is used. For 102ppm, measure the number of water spots under the following conditions: (1) Using water softener only, (2) Without water softener, (3) Using water softener and rinse, (4) Using water softener with steam and rinse, (5) Using water softener with steam, (6) Steam only without water softener

-Test results: When neither water softener nor steam were used, 123 water spots were formed. When using steam without water softener, 19 water stains were formed (84% reduction).

-The tested models and the DFC287HVS model use the same water softener and the same steam generation technology.

-Actual results may vary depending on the environment.

 

2)Sanitizes

[Reduces Escherichia coli, Salmonella typhimurium, Listeria monocytogenes]

-Test date: 21.9.1

-Test agency: KTR(Korea Testing & Research Institute)

-Test report number: TBK-2021-005911, TBK-2021-005912, TBK-2021-005913

-Test model: LG 14 Place XD dishwasher

-Test conditions: The dishwasher operated in Eco + Hi-Temp + Steam mode. Contaminated inoculum was applied to 2 rice bowls and 2 soup bowls with an initial concentration of approximately (1.0*10^8) CFU/mL.

-Test method: Test strains were pre-incubated on Tryptic soy agar at (35±1)℃ for 18~24 hours and adjusted to (1.0~9.9*10^8) CFU/mL using sterile saline. Sterilized dishes (2 rice bowls and 2 soup bowls) were inoculated with 0.2 mL of the test solution, dried for 1 hour, and placed in the dishwasher.

-Test results: Under the test conditions, Escherichia coli, Salmonella typhimurium, Listeria monocytogenes were reduced by more than 99.999%.

-The tested models and the DFC287HVS model use the same steam generation technology.

-Actual results may vary depending on the environment.

 

3)Heat Dry

-Test date: 21.12.10

-Test agency: TÜV Rheinland

-Test model: DFB22SA, DFB24MS

-Test conditions: Voltage: 220±1% V, Frequency 60±1% Hz, Temperature 20±2°C, Humidity 65±5%, Water supply temperature 15±2°C, Water supply pressure 240±20kPam, Water supply hardness ≤ 150ppm, Detergent type B 24g, Reference rinse aid formular III (sauer)

-Test mode: Plastic, glass, stainless steel, etc. practical use dishware were selected for 49 types and tested. Drying performance was scored after 30 minutes from the end of the alert (remaining water on dishware was scored with 0-2 points per dish, total 98 points). No detergents or rinses that may affect drying performance were used during product operation.

-Test results: LG dishwasher with heat dry(DFB24MS, 94.3 points) has scored 37% higher drying performance index for the proposed practical tableware and kitchen untensil at standard mode with a selectable maximum drying function than LG dishwasher without heat dry(DBF22SA, 68.8 points).

-Actual results may vary depending on the environment.

 

4)1-Hour Wash and Dry

-1-hour Wash and Dry consists of 50 minutes of washing and 10 minutes of heat dry, completing both in an hour. Adding other options may increase the total time.

 

5)Low noise

-Noise level : 41dB or lower, based on LG internal test results.

-Based on internal testing results (Sound Power Level, PWL measurement) under the ECO mode + Energy Saver + AOD option settings (January 2019).

-Noise levels are measured as an average across the full dishwasher cycle, including pre-wash, main wash, rinse, and drying stages.

-Noise levels may vary depending on the operating cycle and conditions of use.

-2 years parts and labour + 8 years on motor (parts only).

 

6)LG ThinQ®

-ThinQ® functions may vary depending on the product and country. Check with your local retailer or LG for service availability. 

-Also, when first connecting to dishwasher, it must be in the same Wi-Fi environment, and after that, the dishwasher must always operate within the registered Wi-Fi environment.

Print

All Spec

What people are saying

Our picks for you

Pay with Installments
Check available installment offers for this product and banks according to below information.
Choose your bank that suits you best!
 
 