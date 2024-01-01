We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG Dishwasher QuadWash™ Steam™| AOD| ThinQ™
Ready for a kitchen that serves?
B-grade energy efficiency
Save money and keep your dishes spotless with an energy-efficient dishwasher.
Spotless and hygienic dishes
Clean your dishes with TrueSteam™ to avoid pre-soaking and water spots.
Multi-directional cleaning
QuadWash™ targets your dishes from all angles for a deep and total clean.
Connect for a smarter wash
Download new wash cycles for your pots, pans, glassware, and more from the LG ThinQ™ app.
Certified by TÜV
Remove 99.99% of common household bacteria.
*Results based on TUV test with LG DB475TXS model. Test was conducted with Eco program using 6 kinds of bacteria (Escherichia coli, Aspergillus vericolor, Bacillus subtils, Alternaria alternata, Micrococcus luteus, Penicillium chrysogenum). Result may vary in actual usage.
An efficient clean
Enjoy a dishwasher that helps you live a more energy-efficient life.
Built-in dishwasher with partially opened door and B-grade energy label.
TrueSteam™
Safe and Hygienic Eating
TrueSteam™ cleans your dishes with pure steam, making them ultra-clean for you and your family.
Save Time with Steam Pre-wash
TrueSteam™ easily rinses dishes for you and loosens tough, caked-on food.
A free-standing dishwasher with the door fully open, revealing dirty dishes inside.
Steam that Reaches Every Corner
Feel confident that no dishes are missed with TrueSteam™ technology.
Inside view of steam-filled dishwasher with complete coverage for thorough cleaning.
Spotless Dishes Every Time
TrueSteam™ leaves dishes sparkling clean while reducing water spots by up to 30%.*
A wine glass with water spots on one side, and clear and pristine on the other after steam washing.
*Compared to LG non-steam model.
Based on counting of water spots between LG model DFB325 (steam) and DFB415 (non-steam), according to LG internal test methods.
QuadWash™
Powerful and Gentle Cleaning
QuadWash™ uses four multi-directional arms to thoroughly spray every item, while Dual Zone Wash allows you to choose different pressure levels for each rack.
Cleaning Power in the Right Places
Set the water intensity for the upper and lower racks separately so you can gently wash your glassware and thoroughly scrub your pots all in one load.
Dishwasher interior with upper rack washing gently and lower rack washing powerfully.
EasyRack™Plus
Flexible loading options
EasyRack™ Plus uses three adjustable racks, folding tines, and vertical movement to fit dishes of all sizes.
Footage of how to adjust dishwasher racks to fit various types of dishes.
LG ThinQ™
Stay Connected, Stay Sparkling Clean
Get notified when your wash cycle is complete through the LG ThinQ™ app.
A smartphone displays LG ThinQ™ in a kitchen along with 3 app features: Download Cycles, Notifications, and Smart Diagnosis.
More Cleaning Options at Your Fingertips
Download new wash cycle presets from the LG ThinQ™ app to enjoy more cleaning options.
A man is holding a pot next to a dishwasher while a smartphone displays a pots cycle on the ThinQ™ app.
Clean Your Way
Personalize settings for your dishwasher from the LG ThinQ™ app on your smart device.
A woman is looking at her cell phone in the kitchen and a smartphone shows personalisation settings in the ThinQ™ app.
Powerful and quiet performance
Designed with fewer moving parts, enjoy a quiet and reliable performance from a brand you trust.
Innovative by design
Summary
DIMENSIONS
All Spec
RACK FEATURES
Height Adjustable 3rd Rack
Yes(Adjustable)
SMART TECHNOLOGY
Smart Diagnosis
Yes
What people are saying
Our picks for you
Manual & Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your product.
Trouble-shoot
Find helpful how-to videos for your product.
Warranty
Check your product warranty information here.
Find LG service center
Find an LG authorized service center near you
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
Repair request
Request repair service conveniently online.
Enjoy free delivery and installation service when you order from our website
Recommend products