LG Dishwasher QuadWash™ Steam™| AOD| ThinQ™

LG Dishwasher QuadWash™ Steam™| AOD| ThinQ™

DFC435FP
LG Dishwasher QuadWash™ Steam™| AOD| ThinQ™, DFC435FP
Key Features

  • True Steam™
  • Quad Wash™
  • EasyRack™ Plus
  • Smart ThinQ™ WIFI
  • Inverter Direct Drive Motor™
  • 10 Year Warranty
More

Ready for a kitchen that serves?

Freestanding dishwasher with partially opened door and B-grade energy label.

B-grade energy efficiency

Save money and keep your dishes spotless with an energy-efficient dishwasher.

Close-up of dishes and glasses being steam-washed inside dishwasher.

Spotless and hygienic dishes

Clean your dishes with TrueSteam™ to avoid pre-soaking and water spots.

Intense water streams from dishwasher blades in close-up.

Multi-directional cleaning

QuadWash™ targets your dishes from all angles for a deep and total clean.

Kitchen interior with partially open free-standing dishwasher and LG ThinQ™ app showing cycle complete notification.

Connect for a smarter wash

Download new wash cycles for your pots, pans, glassware, and more from the LG ThinQ™ app.

Certified by TÜV

Remove 99.99% of common household bacteria. 

*Results based on TUV test with LG DB475TXS model. Test was conducted with Eco program using 6 kinds of bacteria (Escherichia coli, Aspergillus vericolor, Bacillus subtils, Alternaria alternata, Micrococcus luteus, Penicillium chrysogenum). Result may vary in actual usage.

An efficient clean

Enjoy a dishwasher that helps you live a more energy-efficient life.

Built-in dishwasher with partially opened door and B-grade energy label.

TrueSteam™

Safe and Hygienic Eating

TrueSteam™ cleans your dishes with pure steam, making them ultra-clean for you and your family.

Save Time with Steam Pre-wash
TrueSteam™ easily rinses dishes for you and loosens tough, caked-on food.

A free-standing dishwasher with the door fully open, revealing dirty dishes inside.

Steam that Reaches Every Corner
Feel confident that no dishes are missed with TrueSteam™ technology.

Inside view of steam-filled dishwasher with complete coverage for thorough cleaning.

Spotless Dishes Every Time
TrueSteam™ leaves dishes sparkling clean while reducing water spots by up to 30%.*

A wine glass with water spots on one side, and clear and pristine on the other after steam washing.

*Compared to LG non-steam model.
Based on counting of water spots between LG model DFB325 (steam) and DFB415 (non-steam), according to LG internal test methods.

QuadWash™

Powerful and Gentle Cleaning

QuadWash™ uses four multi-directional arms to thoroughly spray every item, while Dual Zone Wash allows you to choose different pressure levels for each rack.

Cleaning Power in the Right Places
Set the water intensity for the upper and lower racks separately so you can gently wash your glassware and thoroughly scrub your pots all in one load.

Dishwasher interior with upper rack washing gently and lower rack washing powerfully.

EasyRack™Plus

Flexible loading options

EasyRack™ Plus uses three adjustable racks, folding tines, and vertical movement to fit dishes of all sizes.

Footage of how to adjust dishwasher racks to fit various types of dishes.

LG ThinQ™

Stay Connected, Stay Sparkling Clean

Get notified when your wash cycle is complete through the LG ThinQ™ app.

A smartphone displays LG ThinQ™ in a kitchen along with 3 app features: Download Cycles, Notifications, and Smart Diagnosis.

More Cleaning Options at Your Fingertips

Download new wash cycle presets from the LG ThinQ™ app to enjoy more cleaning options.

A man is holding a pot next to a dishwasher while a smartphone displays a pots cycle on the ThinQ™ app.

Clean Your Way

Personalize settings for your dishwasher from the LG ThinQ™ app on your smart device. 

A woman is looking at her cell phone in the kitchen and a smartphone shows personalisation settings in the ThinQ™ app.

Powerful and quiet performance

Designed with fewer moving parts, enjoy a quiet and reliable performance from a brand you trust.

Man holding a sleeping child while a quiet dishwasher runs in the background

Man holding a sleeping child while a quiet dishwasher runs in the background

Innovative by design

A kitchen with the LG free-standing dishwasher, oven, hood, and induction hob installed.

Style and Harmony

The stainless steel interior of the dishwasher.

Full stainless steel

The dishwasher door opening automatically after the was cycle completes to naturally dry the dishes.


Auto Open Dry

Summary

Print

DIMENSIONS

dfc435fp

All Spec

RACK FEATURES

  • Height Adjustable 3rd Rack

    Yes(Adjustable)

SMART TECHNOLOGY

  • Smart Diagnosis

    Yes

