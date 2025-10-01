Skip to ContentSkip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
14 Places QuadWash™ Dishwasher with Steam-AOD

14 Places QuadWash™ Dishwasher with Steam-AOD

14 Places QuadWash™ Dishwasher with Steam-AOD

DFC513FVE
Front view of 14 Places QuadWash™ Dishwasher Prime Silver with TrueSteam™, Heat Dry DFC287HVS.APYPEEC
Front open view with LG dishwasher
USP image for TrueSteam™
USP image for QuadWash™
USP image for Auto Open Dry
USP image for Heat Dry
LG dishwasher with 60x60x85cm size and installation space guide
Free-standing LG dishwasher in a modern kitchen
Front view of LG dishwasher loaded with dishes on three adjustable racks
Angled view of LG dishwasher with three open racks fully loaded with dishes
Interior view of LG dishwasher with full stainless steel tub and spray arms
Top view of LG dishwasher with open door showing upper rack and control panel
Front view of LG dishwasher with door open, showing interior racks and control panel
Angled front view of closed LG dishwasher with stainless steel finish
Side view of LG dishwasher
Front view of 14 Places QuadWash™ Dishwasher Prime Silver with TrueSteam™, Heat Dry DFC287HVS.APYPEEC
Front open view with LG dishwasher
USP image for TrueSteam™
USP image for QuadWash™
USP image for Auto Open Dry
USP image for Heat Dry
LG dishwasher with 60x60x85cm size and installation space guide
Free-standing LG dishwasher in a modern kitchen
Front view of LG dishwasher loaded with dishes on three adjustable racks
Angled view of LG dishwasher with three open racks fully loaded with dishes
Interior view of LG dishwasher with full stainless steel tub and spray arms
Top view of LG dishwasher with open door showing upper rack and control panel
Front view of LG dishwasher with door open, showing interior racks and control panel
Angled front view of closed LG dishwasher with stainless steel finish
Side view of LG dishwasher

Key Features

  • TrueSteam™
  • Direct Drive Motor™
  • LG ThinQ™
  • EasyRack™ Plus
  • Energy A: Enjoy a dishwasher that helps you live a more energy-efficient life.
  • QuadWash™: 4 spray arms with multi-directional movements allow water to reach every corner of the dishes.
More

Ready for a kitchen that serves?

LG free-standing dishwasher in a white kitchen, partially open. A label notes standard Grade A energy efficiency.

A-grade energy efficiency

Save money and keep your dishes spotless with a dishwasher designed for energy efficiency

Close-up of powerful water jets inside an LG dishwasher, showcasing cleaning technology for thorough dishwashing results.

QuadWash™

Leaves no dirty dished behind

Kitchen with partially open LG dishwasher. Smartphone shows LG ThinQ™ app confirming cycle completion and smart control.

LG ThinQ™

Connect for a smarter wash

LG dishwasher door opens automatically after the wash cycle, releasing steam and letting dishes dry naturally.

Auto open dry

Helping hand with drying

Top-class Energy Efficiency

Specially designed LG Inverter DD Motors can increase energy efficiency by 54% and are certified A Grade by EU energy efficiency standards¹⁾ . 

LG free-standing dishwasher, door slightly open with clean dishes. Label indicates standard Grade A energy efficiency.

LG free-standing dishwasher, door slightly open with clean dishes. Label indicates standard Grade A energy efficiency.

QuadWash™

All-around wash, sparkling clean

Four Multi-Motion spray arms to clean dishes the first time, while Dual Zone Wash allows you to choose different pressure levels for each rack.

Footage of intense water streams from rotating dishwasher blades in close-up.

Interior lifestyle image showcasing the LG free-standing dishwasher

EasyRack™Plus

No dish left behind

LG's flexible rack can be easily adjusted to accommodate dishes of variable sizes as needed.

A person raises the dishwasher rack to add more space underneath, then stores frying pans on the lower rack.

Interior lifestyle image showcasing the LG free-standing dishwasher

3rd Rack

Step up to the 3rd rack

The 3rd rack gives you more space to fit everything from long flatware to oversized cooking utensils including spatulas, spoons, tongs and more.

LG ThinQ™

Stay connected, stay sparkling clean

Get notified when your wash cycle is complete through the LG ThinQ™ ⁴⁾ app.

A smartphone displays LG ThinQ™ in a kitchen along with 3 app features: Download Cycles, Notifications, and Smart Diagnosis.

A smartphone displays LG ThinQ™ in a kitchen along with 3 app features: Download Cycles, Notifications, and Smart Diagnosis.

Download more ways to clean

LG ThinQ™ lets you download new wash cycles to give you more cleaning options. (pots and pans, casseroles, glassware and night care)

Clean your way

You can personalize settings for your dishwasher from your smart device. 

Low noise

Powerful cleaning, done quietly

With LG’s noise reduction technology, your dishes are quietly cleaned while you relax in peace⁵⁾.

Man holding a sleeping child while a quiet dishwasher runs in the background

Man holding a sleeping child while a quiet dishwasher runs in the background

Innovative by design

Modern kitchen with LG free-standing dishwasher, oven, hood, and induction hob, blending seamlessly with marble backsplash.

Style and harmony

Close-up of the stainless steel interior of an LG dishwasher, built for durability, hygiene, and efficient dishwashing.

Full stainless steel

LG dishwasher door opens automatically after the wash cycle, releasing steam and letting dishes dry naturally.

Auto open dry

*Please use only dishwasher-safe dishes in your dishwasher.

 

*The product images and videos are for illustrative purposes only and may differ from actual product.

 

1) Energy efficiency

 * Compared to LG model. Based on Energy Consumption of Eco Course between LG model DBC335(Class A) and DBC425(Class E), according to LG internal test

 

2) LG ThinQ™

-ThinQ™ functions may vary depending on the product and country. Check with your local retailer or LG for service availability. 

-Also, when first connecting to dishwasher, it must be in the same Wi-Fi environment, and after that, the dishwasher must always operate within the registered Wi-Fi environment.

 

3) Low noise

-Noise level : 41dB or lower, based on LG internal test results.

-Based on internal testing results (Sound Power Level, PWL measurement) under the ECO mode + Energy Saver + AOD option settings (January 2019).

-Noise levels are measured as an average across the full dishwasher cycle, including pre-wash, main wash, rinse, and drying stages.

-Noise levels may vary depending on the operating cycle and conditions of use.

-2 years parts and labour + 8 years on motor (parts only).

FAQ

Q.

What kind of detergent should I use for my dishwasher?

A.

For dishwashers, you should use dishwasher-specific detergents, not general detergents. There are three types of such detergents: powder, liquid, and tablet. Each detergent may have different dissolving speeds and cleaning capabilities depending on the type of detergent and the manufacturer, so be sure to check the product information and use the recommended amount of detergent listed by the manufacturer based on the loaded amount and dirtiness.

Q.

Do I need to pre-wash my dishes before using the dishwasher?

A.

LG dishwashers use the powerful water flow of their QuadWash™ tornado wash blades, along with TrueSteam™, to thoroughly clean your dishes without the need for pre-washing. However, a light pre-wash with just water to remove large food particles from the dishes can help clean them more efficiently. Get the most out of your dishwasher's cleaning capabilities by pre-washing as needed. Just remove large food particles and load your dishwasher right away.

Q.

How can I get rid of water spots on my dishes?

A.

"The TrueSteam® feature and water softener in LG dishwashers can effectively remove water spots from dishes. In addition, using a rinse aid reduces the surface tension of water droplets, which is excellent for drying dishes and preventing spots. Rinse aid is added automatically when drying if you lift the flap on the detergent dispenser and fill it to the maximum fill level."

Q.

What's the smart way to load my dishwasher?

A.

Bottom basket: Pots and pans loaded upside down, dinner plates, soup plates, dessert plates

Middle basket: Glasses, cups, saucers and wine glasses 

Top basket: Cutlery such as teaspoons, dessert spoons, soup spoons, and forks

When placing dishes in the baskets, it's important to tilt them slightly so that the water can flow properly.

TIP: If a bulky pot in the bottom basket jams the tray, fix this easily with the tray height adjustment feature.

Q.

Can I wash plastic containers in my dishwasher?

A.

Yes, but only if they are made of heat-resistant plastics; regular plastics can become deformed in high-temperature washes.

Q.

What can I do about the food odors after use?

A.

We recommend cleaning the filter once every 1-2 weeks to remove odors. TIP: To sterilize the inside of the dishwasher, pour 200 to 300 ml of white vinegar in a shallow bowl, place it in the top basket, and run it on Auto Cycle.

Q.

Can this dishwasher be installed outside of the home?

A.

This product is an indoor appliance for home use only, and cannot be used for commercial (cafes, etc.), industrial, or laboratory purposes.

(It cannot be installed even for research purposes at school science labs and so on as the purpose is to clean chemicals.)

However, it is possible to install this product for simple display and not for actual operation.

Q.

Will the dishwasher fit in my kitchen?

A.

Most modern kitchens are designed around the industry standard of a 60cm wide appliance, which is exactly what LG’s 60cm dishwashers offer. This standard size ensures that our freestanding dishwashers blend seamlessly into your existing kitchen layout without any hassle.

Print

All Spec

What people are saying

Our picks for you

Find locally

Experience this product around you.
Pay with Installments
Check available installment offers for this product and banks according to below information.
Choose your bank that suits you best!
 
 