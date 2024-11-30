Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
LG Dishwasher QuadWash™ with DD motor, Silver | 14 Place Settings

DFC612FV

front view

Ready for a kitchen that serves?

Multi-directional cleaning

QuadWash™ targets your dishes from all angles for a deep and total clean.

One-click solutions

Diagnose your product's state and find solutions with Smart Diagnosis in the LG ThinQ™ app.

Performance Cleaning

Powerful and gentle cleaning

QuadWash™ uses four multi-directional arms to thoroughly spray every item.

*Product video is for illustrative purpose only and may differ from actual product.

Elegant inside and out

Crafted entirely from stainless steel for increased durability, resistance to bacteria build-up, and easy maintenance.

A dishwasher is installed in the kitchen, and the interior full stainless steel material is well visible.

Adjustable Space

Flexible loading options

Use space efficiently by moving the upper rack up or down to fit even large pots and pans.

Powerful and quiet performance

Designed with fewer moving parts, enjoy a quiet and reliable performance from a brand you trust.

Man holding sleeping baby in a dimly lit kitchen, free-standing dishwasher operating quietly in the background.

Innovative by design

A kitchen with the LG free-standing dishwasher, oven, hood, and induction hob installed.

Style and harmony

The LED panel of the dishwasher appears as a close-up cut.

LED display

A dishwasher with a minimal design is installed in the kitchen.

Minimal design

All Spec

RACK FEATURES

  • Height Adjustable 3rd Rack

    No

SMART TECHNOLOGY

  • Smart Diagnosis

    Yes

