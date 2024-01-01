About Cookies on This Site

LG Dishwasher- 13 Place Settings- Touch Panel

LG Dishwasher- 13 Place Settings- Touch Panel

DFC811FL
Key Features

  • Elegant inside and out
  • Flexible loading options
  • Hygienic full stainless steel tub
  • Innovative by design
More

Elegant inside and out

Crafted entirely from stainless steel for increased durability, resistance to bacteria build-up, and easy maintenance.

A dishwasher is installed in the kitchen, and the interior full stainless steel material is well visible.

*The image above is for illustrative purposes only. It may look different from the actual product.

Adjustable Space

Flexible loading options

Use space efficiently by moving the upper rack up or down to fit even large pots and pans.

Footage of how to adjust dishwasher racks to fit various types of dishes.

*The product images in the above video are for illustrative purposes only and may differ from actual product.

Full stainless steel tub

Hygienic full stainless steel tub

Maintaining a clean dishwasher is simple with a full stainless steel tub that is as sanitary as it is durable.

*The image above is for illustrative purposes only. It may look different from the actual product.

Innovative by design

A kitchen with the LG free-standing dishwasher, oven, hood, and induction hob installed.

Style and harmony

The LED panel of the dishwasher appears as a close-up cut.

LED display

A dishwasher with a minimal design is installed in the kitchen.

Minimal design

*Product images are for illustrative purposes only and may differ from actual product.

All Spec

