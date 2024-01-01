We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Lamp,Incandescent
All Spec
BASIC SPECIFICATIONS
-
Compatible Models
MA3884VC.BSSQEEC
MB3921CS.CSLPEEC
MC8088FR.CWHPEEC
MC8088PR.CRDPEEC
MC9280MR.ASLPEEC
MC9280XR.BSSQEEC
MC-9283JLR.AS1PEEC
MC-9283JLR.ASBPEEC
MH6548PR.CBKPEEC
MH7043BAKS.BSLQEEC
MH7043BARS.BSLQEEC
MH7046S.CSLPEEC
MH7047GS.CSLPEEC
MH7048AS.CSLPEEC
MH7947S.CSLPEEC
MH7948AS.CSLPEEC
MH7949CS.ASLPEEC
MH8040S.BSLQEEC
MH8082X.CSSQEEC
MJ3281C.CSLPEEC
MP-9485S.ASLPEEC
MP-9485SR.ASLPEEC
MP9489SC.ASLPEEC
MS2021CS.CSLPEEC
MS2042DB.BBKQEAS
MS2042DB.BBKQEEC
MS2342BS.BSLQEEC
MS2548AR.CSLPEEC
MS3040S.BSLQEEC
MS3043BARS.BSLQEEC
MS3046SQ.CSLPEEC
MS3048AS.CSLPEEC
MS3948ASC.CSLQEEC
MS4040S.BSLQEEC
What people are saying
Find locally
Our picks for you
-
Manual & Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your product.
-
Trouble-shoot
Find helpful how-to videos for your product.
-
Warranty
Check your product warranty information here.
-
Find LG service center
Find an LG authorized service center near you
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Request repair service conveniently online.