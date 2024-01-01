We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
SIZES OF TV SCREENS: CHOOSING THE RIGHT SIZE
You need to consider several factors when buying a new TV screen, one of them being the TV size. Sizes of TV screens vary to meet all needs and to fit into different rooms and layouts. Not only that, but each screen size range has its distinct price range, offering many options for those on a tight budget, or, on the contrary - for those open to expanding their budget to purchase a bigger TV screen.
Continue reading this article to decide on the screen size most suitable for you and to learn more about the most popular sizes of TV screens and what distinguishes each.
The Most Common TV Sizes
As mentioned above, TV screens come in different sizes. Below are some of the most popular size ranges:
●40-45 Inches
TV screens of this size range are mostly suitable for average-sized living rooms and bedrooms. They offer engaging watching and gaming experiences if situated in average-sized rooms with average viewing distances.
●50-55 Inches
TV screens of this range are the standard in living rooms as they provide a more immersive viewing experience compared to smaller screens. They are the go-to option if you have a room of an average size, yet you want to be at the heart of the action in your favorite movies and games.
●60-65 Inches
If you have a larger room or a home theater, this is the size range you should go for. The generous TV size offers a cinematic experience - a truly excellent option for those into home entertainment; movies, games, sports, and more.
●70-80 Inches and Above
If you have a larger room and want an extremely expansive and immersive experience, this TV screen size range is your best choice. These TVs are perfect for home theaters, sports enthusiasts, and gamers, especially if you have a bigger family. This size range can expand to 88 inches, offering an incredible viewing experience.
Now that you know the most popular and common sizes of TV screens, the following section showcases the factors you should consider when choosing the right TV size.
How to Choose the Right TV Size
LG offers TV screens of all sizes, but before you discover its impressive range of TVs, explore the elements you need to consider when choosing the TV size most suitable for your home:
1. Room Size
Here is a general overview of the most suitable room dimensions for each TV screen size range:
●40-45 Inches
TVs of this size range are best for rooms ranging from 12' x 12' (3.7m x 3.7m) to 14' x 14' (4.3m x 4.3m).
●50-55 Inches
These TVs are commonly found in rooms with this dimension range: 14' x 14' (4.3m x 4.3m) to 16' x 16' (4.9m x 4.9m).
●60-65 Inches
Such TVs are best suited for rooms ranging from 16' x 16' (4.9m x 4.9m) to 18' x 18' (5.5m x 5.5m).
●70 Inches and Above
The largest-sized TVs are for the largest rooms with dimensions bigger than 18' x 18' (5.5m x 5.5m).
2. Viewing Distance
●40-45 Inches
Average viewing distance is 5 feet.
●50-55 Inches
Average viewing distance is 6 feet.
●60-65 Inches
Average viewing distance is 8 feet.
●70-80 Inches and Above
Average viewing distance is 10 feet.
3. Room Layout and Furniture
Take into account your room’s layout and furniture placement, as both these aspects may limit, or even determine, the size of your TV screen. Remember to measure the available space so the TV fits comfortably into it.
4. Personal Preference
You may have a smaller room yet prefer larger sizes of TV screens for a better cinematic experience, or you may have a larger room with a smaller designated gaming area, requiring a smaller TV. You may not use your TV for watching sports, but for casually watching movies and listening to music, so a larger TV screen wouldn’t be necessary. Take your preferences into account to choose the size best suited for you.
5. Budget
It is essential to decide on a budget before shopping so you choose a TV screen that meets your needs without breaking the bank. You can find many TV screens from LG for varying prices, all offering incredible watching experiences and highly advanced features regardless of size.
Various Sizes of TV Screens With LG
LG offers many TV series, including TVs of various sizes appealing to different tastes, preferences, and needs. So, whether you are looking for a flat-screen TV, an 8K TV, a large TV, or a 4K TV, LG has it all. Discover the OLED TV series and the 4K Ultra HD TVs from LG now and learn more about their varying sizes and incredible features!
