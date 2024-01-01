We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Guideline for buying washing machines
Headlines:
4. Discover the different types of washing machines and their properties
Do you wish to buy a new washing machine and have so many choices, but struggle to determine the ideal choice for you?
In this article, we will provide you with a full review with the most important information about the different types and properties of washing machines to help you choose the ideal one that meets your needs and ensures your comfort.
Washing machines come in different shapes, types and sizes to suit all demands. Here's a detailed comparison between the different types of washing machines, in terms of laundry loading.
Washing machines types are divided into front-load washing machines and top-load washing machines.
|Type
|Top-Load Washing Machines
|Front-Load Washing Machines
|Loading Method
|Laundry is loaded from the top.
|Laundry is loaded from the front.
|Space
|Requires less space vertically, being a good choice for places with limited space.
|Requires a large space vertically and space around it.
|Washing efficiency
|Works less effectively in removing stains compared to front-loading washing machines, as a result of its twist and circular movements which also lead to clothing entanglement.
|Highly efficient and effective in removing dirt from clothes, thanks to its progressive and volatile washing movements.
|Water Consumption
|Consumes a larger amount of water.
|Consumes less water, about one third of the amount of water.
|Rotation Speed
|Relatively low rotation speed, estimated at only 600 rpm.
|High rotation speed of up to 1600rpm, thus drying clothes faster.
|Noise Level
|More noisy than other washing machines.
|Less noisy during its operation, especially the more modern models.
|Control and Comfort
|No need to bend while loading laundry.
Ability to add or remove laundry while operating.
|Requires to bend while loading and unloading laundry from the machine.
The washing machine door cannot be opened during operation.
|Energy Consumption
|Less energy efficiency.
|More energy efficient.
|Cost
|Helps save money in terms of repairs costs, in addition to being easy to maintain.
|May require costly repairs.
|Modern Technologies
|Implies less sophisticated technologies.
|Most modern versions of this type incorporate advanced technologies and features, such as smartphone connectivity, voice commands, highly-effective ability to remove allergens, maintain clothing tissue, and more.
After we reviewed the most important differences between front-load and top-load washing machine types, we will now move on to compare automatic washing machines to semi-automatic washing machines.
Automatic Washing Machines
Semi-Automatic Washing Machines
Learning about the different types of washing machines alone is not enough to choose the right one. Other factors influence your purchasing decision, such as the properties of the washing machine.
What is meant by washing machine properties?
Washing machine properties are the specifications and features that determine the washing machine's performance and efficiency.
The most important properties include:
1. Washing machine capacity
It refers to the maximum amount of clothes that can be washed at a time.
How to choose the right washing machine capacity according to your needs?
• 4 - 6 kg washing machine is suitable for one or two individuals.
• 7 - 8 kg washing machine suits a small family of 3 or 4 members.
• 9 - 10 kg washing machine suits an average family of 5.
• 10+ kg washing machine suits a large family of 5 and more.
Washing machine capacity is additionally influenced by other factors:
• The types of clothes getting washed - heavy and bulky clothes require a washing machine with a large capacity.
• The number of washings per week - frequent washing requires a washing machine with a large capacity as well.
2. Laundry programs available
Most washing machines come with different programs in accordance to the different types of clothes and fabrics - such as a cotton clothing program, wool clothing program, fast washing program, etc.
3. Temperature options
The washing machine comes with a temperature button you have to adjust in accordance to the type of clothing and the degree of dirtiness.
4. Water use
Some washing machines are supported by advanced technologies with the aim of reducing water consumption, such as water level control systems and their equal distribution.
5. Noise level
Refers to the level of noise made by the washing machine during its operation.
6. Energy efficiency
It is necessary to choose a washing machine that consumes the least water and energy.
Washing machines have been classified from "A+++" - referring to washing machines with the highest capacity and the most energy saver -, to "D" - referring to the least efficient washing machines and with the lowest capacity.
Usually it is recommended to buy a washing machine with a minimum capacity indicator A+.
7. Modern technologies available
Advanced technological washing properties, such as smart control and others contribute to providing more comfort and ease.
8. Designs and colors
The exterior and design varies from one washing machine to another - and from one type to another. Their colors also vary, in order for you to choose what meets your needs and preferences.
9. Reliability and availability of spare parts & after-sales services
It is important to make sure to choose a reliable company while buying a washing machine - ensuring that you are provided spare parts and professional after-sales services.
While washing machine properties play an important role in choosing the right washing machine, it is essential to watch out for these additional factors:
1. Budget
Determining your budget is one of the most important and primary factors to consider. The price of a washing machine varies according to its type, capacity and properties, so be sure to choose a washing machine that fits both your budget as well as your needs.
2. Space available for the washing machine
When choosing a washing machine, make sure it fits the space available for it at home.
Here are simple steps to ensure that the washing machine fits in the available space:
• Measure the space in which you will put the washing machine while leaving enough space to open the door and for good ventilation.
These are common standard washing machines dimensions:
• The height of a washing machine is usually between 85 and 90 cm.
• The width of a washing machine is usually between 60 and 70 cm.
• The depth of a washing machine is usually between 50 and 65 cm.
• In the case of small spaces, be careful to choose a washing machine with a high performance built-in design, to avoid any problem that may arise due to the limited space.
3. Number of individuals per home
It is necessary to take into consideration the number of family members at home, to determine the type and ideal capacity of the washing machines to be purchased.
After we reviewed together the most important factors to consider before buying a washing machine, including the different types of washing machines (top-load, front-load) and their most important properties (semi-automatic, automatic, capacity, different programs) - we finally arrive to the last important step: making full use of the washing machine without consuming too much electricity.
How to save electricity while making full use of the washing machine?
1. Filling the washing machine to its maximum per time to reduce the times the machine operates throughout the week - this also contributes to maintaining the quality of the washing machine parts and avoiding mechanical issues.
It is also important to avoid overloading the machine above its maximum weight capacity - in order to not affect its performance and efficiency, and extend its life span.
2. Using the appropriate temperature in accordance with the extent of dirtiness of the laundry, and avoid relying heavily on hot water above 40°C since water heating is the most electricity-consuming.
3. Relying on sunlight to dry clothes instead of washing machine dryers.
4. Choosing energy saving programs during the washing machine’s operation to consume less energy and get higher efficiency.
5. Choosing a washing machine with high-energy efficiency, such as “A++” or higher, since it consumes less water and electricity.
6. Ensuring regular cleaning and maintenance of the washing machine. Cleaning of the washing machine helps to eliminate accumulations of dirt and residue, likely to cause more energy consumption and washing cycle time.
Regular maintenance contributes to improved washing machine performance, thus reducing energy consumption and streamlining electricity and water consumption.
7. Leaving a distance of about 15 cm between the wall and the washing machine to save energy.
Finally, we hope these washing machine guidelines will help you make the right decision and choose the right washing machine. All while applying effective operating strategies, ultimately providing you the best washing machine performance and highest efficiency.