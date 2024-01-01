Guideline for buying washing machines

While washing machine properties play an important role in choosing the right washing machine, it is essential to watch out for these additional factors:

1. Budget

Determining your budget is one of the most important and primary factors to consider. The price of a washing machine varies according to its type, capacity and properties, so be sure to choose a washing machine that fits both your budget as well as your needs.

2. Space available for the washing machine

When choosing a washing machine, make sure it fits the space available for it at home.

Here are simple steps to ensure that the washing machine fits in the available space:

• Measure the space in which you will put the washing machine while leaving enough space to open the door and for good ventilation.

These are common standard washing machines dimensions:

• The height of a washing machine is usually between 85 and 90 cm.

• The width of a washing machine is usually between 60 and 70 cm.

• The depth of a washing machine is usually between 50 and 65 cm.

• In the case of small spaces, be careful to choose a washing machine with a high performance built-in design, to avoid any problem that may arise due to the limited space.

3. Number of individuals per home

It is necessary to take into consideration the number of family members at home, to determine the type and ideal capacity of the washing machines to be purchased.

After we reviewed together the most important factors to consider before buying a washing machine, including the different types of washing machines (top-load, front-load) and their most important properties (semi-automatic, automatic, capacity, different programs) - we finally arrive to the last important step: making full use of the washing machine without consuming too much electricity.

How to save electricity while making full use of the washing machine?

1. Filling the washing machine to its maximum per time to reduce the times the machine operates throughout the week - this also contributes to maintaining the quality of the washing machine parts and avoiding mechanical issues.

It is also important to avoid overloading the machine above its maximum weight capacity - in order to not affect its performance and efficiency, and extend its life span.

2. Using the appropriate temperature in accordance with the extent of dirtiness of the laundry, and avoid relying heavily on hot water above 40°C since water heating is the most electricity-consuming.

3. Relying on sunlight to dry clothes instead of washing machine dryers.

4. Choosing energy saving programs during the washing machine’s operation to consume less energy and get higher efficiency.

5. Choosing a washing machine with high-energy efficiency, such as “A++” or higher, since it consumes less water and electricity.

6. Ensuring regular cleaning and maintenance of the washing machine. Cleaning of the washing machine helps to eliminate accumulations of dirt and residue, likely to cause more energy consumption and washing cycle time.

Regular maintenance contributes to improved washing machine performance, thus reducing energy consumption and streamlining electricity and water consumption.

7. Leaving a distance of about 15 cm between the wall and the washing machine to save energy.

Finally, we hope these washing machine guidelines will help you make the right decision and choose the right washing machine. All while applying effective operating strategies, ultimately providing you the best washing machine performance and highest efficiency.