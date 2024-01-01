SEOUL, Aug. 23, 2023 — LG Electronics (LG) will reveal its vision of a more sustainable way of life with the “Net-Zero House” at IFA 2023. The comprehensive LG Home Energy Platform is a total solution for household energy management, heating and cooling that includes the Energy Storage System (ESS) and the Therma V™️ R290 Monobloc air-to-water heat pump (AWHP).

LG’s Home Energy Platform is a complete energy solution for a more sustainable home. By combining the LG ESS and LG Therma V AWHP, the platform offers efficient heating as well as user-friendly energy management – including all spectrum from production and storage to usage and conservation.



The LG Therma V delivers year-round indoor comfort and, just as importantly, uses energy more efficiently than a traditional heating and cooling system. Targeting the decarbonization trend in Europe, the Therma V R290 Monobloc helps users to lower their household’s carbon footprint while extracting heat from the surrounding air by adopting R290 refrigerant, which boasts a Global Warming Potential (GWP) of just three. It is also able to produce the high temperature of water that can be produced with existing old radiators.



Easily integrated with LG’s AWHP, the ESS offers an innovative and convenient way to maximize the efficiency of a home’s renewable energy use, and serves as a back-up power source in the case of blackouts. Surplus energy can be stored in the ESS battery and diverted to the AWHP’s integrated water tank during the daytime, when solar energy production is at its peak. In the evening, when energy consumption is typically high, the ESS utilizes the stored energy to provide hot water and to power home appliances, boosting energy efficiency and energy self-reliance. Should a power outage occur, the ESS can help to keep essential elements, such as heating, refrigeration and lighting, up and running. The energy surplus is stored in the ESS for later use, or sold to a contracted electricity provider.



In addition to the Therma V, the ESS is able to integrate with a wide range of LG home appliances, including the washer, refrigerator, oven, dishwasher and Styler, and even with the electric vehicle (EV) charger. Visitors to the Net-Zero House will be able to see a wall chart that shows how the system’s stored energy flows to all the installed appliances, reducing the burden on the electricity grid while also cutting monthly power expenses.



Moreover, the Home Energy Platform is compatible with LG ThinQ Energy, an intuitive-to-use energy management solution, enabling users to control all of their smart appliances, manage the HVAC system, and monitor energy storage and consumption, from almost any location with their smartphones. Additionally, appliances with the Energy Saving Mode, which can be easily accessed via the ThinQ app, further help in using energy efficiently.*



“Featuring our innovative energy management solutions, including the Home Energy Platform powered by ThinQ Energy, the Net-Zero House at IFA 2023 highlights LG’s commitment to developing sustainable solutions over HVAC systems as well as home appliances for a better life,” said Lyu Jae-cheol, president of LG Electronics Home Appliance & Air Solution Company. “We will continue to leverage our industry-leading core technologies to create solutions that benefit people and the planet.”



Visitors to LG’s booth (Hall 18, Messe Berlin) at IFA 2023 from September 1-5 can explore the Net-Zero House and learn all about the company’s latest innovations for a better life.