SEOUL, Aug. 29, 2023 — LG Electronics (LG) is presenting an extensive lineup of home appliances offering A-grade (and above) energy efficiency in the ‘Net-Zero House’ at IFA 2023. Designed for a more sustainable life, the company’s latest kitchen, laundry and living solutions respond to the growing need to reduce power consumption, running costs and environmental impact.



Energy Efficient Laundry Solution With AI Optimization



LG’s new front-loader washer and dryer pair gets laundry clean and dry without running up the power bill; the washer boasting an A-40 percent energy rating1 and the dryer a A+++-20 percent rating.2 The advanced washer promotes wardrobe and environmental sustainability with LG’s AI Wash, which intelligently selects the optimal wash cycle to provide 10 percent more fabric protection and help extend the lifespan of clothing.3 It even comes with a specialized cycle that prevents up to 60 percent of microplastics emissions from laundry cycles from entering the water supply.4



Meanwhile, the dryer’s AI Dry feature is able to detect laundry weight, fabric types and moisture content, setting optimized drying time and temperature for different kinds of clothing. Backed by LG’s Dual Inverter Compressor, the TurboDry function is an efficient option for getting laundry dry faster. Additionally, the new dryer uses R290 refrigerant, known for its low Global Warming Potential (GWP). For a convenient user experience, both the washer and dryer are equipped with an upgraded LCD touch control panel.



Energy Efficient Refrigerator With Strong Performance



Another highly efficient performer, the new LG bottom freezer refrigerator has an A-20 percent energy rating.5 The fridge is powered by the company’s Smart Inverter Compressor, which provides impressive energy efficiency by adjusting speed to actual conditions, and comes with a 10-year warranty. Ultra-reliable, the compressor also generates less noise than any other compressor in its class6 meaning a quieter fridge and a more peaceful kitchen. To extend food freshness, LG’s LINEARCooling keeps temperature fluctuations within ± 0.5 degrees Celsius while DoorCooling+ delivers fast and even cooling to every corner of the fridge.



Complete Cooking Package With Top Energy Efficiency



The A++ energy efficiency7 of LG’s new 24-inch (60-centimeter) built-in InstaView oven owes much to its enhanced insulators, optimized heating control and four-layered glass door; a combination that conserves energy and minimizes heat loss. LG’s InstaView technology also helps to preserve heat inside the oven, allowing users to check on their meal’s progress without having to open the door.



Incorporating the company’s power-saving Inverter Direct Drive Motor, the LG QuadWash dishwasher provides A-10 percent grade energy efficiency8 and sparkling clean dishes. Wi-Fi-enabled, the sophisticated appliance can connect to the LG ThinQ app, allowing users to conveniently control and monitor operation, download new cycles and resolve minor issues with Smart Diagnosis.9



“Highly energy efficient, LG’s home appliances support households to save energy, shrink their utility costs and lower their carbon footprint,” said Lyu Jae-cheol, president of LG Electronics Home Appliance & Air Solution Company. “We will continue to leverage our industry-leading core technologies to create products that make people’s lives better and have less impact on the planet.”



Visitors to LG’s booth (Hall 18, Messe Berlin) at IFA 2023 from September 1-5 can explore the company’s latest products boasting top-rated energy efficiency.