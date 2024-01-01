Cairo, Egypt, October 3, 2023 - LG Electronics launched its latest global campaign, Life’s Good, implementing several activities to announce its updated, more dynamic and youthful brand identity.

The company kicked off its global “Life’s Good” campaign in some of the world’s most famous landmarks, including Dubai, London, New York, Vietnam and Seoul, with vibrant images and videos carefully crafted to showcase LG’s refreshed visual identity.

Through the new global campaign, the company aims to convey the “Life’s Good” message to customers, inspiring them to deal with life with optimism, in light of the changes the world is witnessing. The ultimate goal of the campaign is to raise customers’ morale and spread a positive mutual impact.

In addition to presenting the updated brand and visual identity, the new campaign aims to share the company's philosophy and values. LG has always been committed to embodying the true meaning of the beauty of life and conveying this message in a dynamic and youthful way, under the title “Reinventing the LG Brand.”

LG's recent ads can be seen at Burj Khalifa in Dubai, the tallest tower in the world, the Landmark 81 skyscraper in Vietnam, the company's digital billboards in Times Square in New York and Piccadilly Circus in London, LG's LED display in Ovalo Gutierrez in Peru, and the KP Tower In India, as well as select locations in South Korea, the campaign has attracted the attention of global audiences. The campaign also extends to London's red buses, which currently display LG's 'Life's Good' logo.

Advertising videos feature the "face of the future", the laughing face formed by the letters "L" and "G". The face reacts in motion to show a range of different emotions. The video was dominated by the youth's enthusiasm for LG's red color, which is the latest addition to the company's basic color palette.

Moreover, LG has expanded its digital communication with customers, especially young people, globally and is working to enhance brand awareness through social media, where the company is offering exclusive features, including the “LG Heart Filter” and the “Beautiful Life Sticker Collection.” , specifically designed for social media platforms like Instagram and TikTok. Available to all users, these creative elements are part of the company's broader plan to launch a global engagement campaign, connecting customers to its brand in new ways.

The company also plans to release content in collaboration with various influencers and brand promotional films through LG's global social platforms to convey the meaning of “Life’s Good” and brand values ​​to customers.

LG has collaborated with a group of global influencers, each embodying the spirit of “brave optimists,” each charting their own path with confidence and assertiveness, including American singer and actress Willow Smith; Australian national swimmer, singer and author Cody Simpson; And Nigerian-Korean model Jennie Park. Through these important partnerships, LG aims to reinforce the “Life’s Good” message and foster inspiration and hope among customers around the world.

Last July, LG announced its vision to transform into a “smart life solutions company” by connecting and expanding different customer experiences, and it has implemented activities to steadily reinvent and launch the brand in various areas of customer communication as one of its main strategies.

“LG is committed to communicating effectively and delivering innovative customer experiences that evolve with the times, while recognizing the changing needs of customers,” said Lee Jeong-suk, head of LG Marketing Center. He added, “We aim to enhance communication with customers by sharing our vision and the optimistic ‘Life’s Good’ message, and conveying it to customers around the world.”