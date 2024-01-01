We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG is reviving its global identity “Life’s Good” with the aim of raising morale and spreading positive mutual influence
Cairo - November 23, 2023: LG Egypt’s activities began this morning, Thursday, November 23, at the company’s headquarters in the Fifth Settlement to revive its slogan “Life’s Good,” which represents optimism, excellence, and advanced technology, with the aim of spreading the company’s vision among employees and Customers, which revolves around creating productive solutions for a happier life and spreading optimism and positivity for a bright future. This was in line with the company's new global campaign, where it implemented many activities to announce its updated brand identity aimed at raising customer morale and spreading a positive mutual impact.
Last July, LG International announced its vision to transform into a “smart life solutions company,” by contributing to enhancing happiness, comfort, and well-being for users by providing products that provide them with distinctive experiences, as well as linking and expanding different customer experiences in different areas. Areas of communication with customers as one of its main strategies. In addition to positivity and optimism, the company's updated logo also reflects LG's customer-focused vision, The company is keen to understand the needs of users and meet them by developing easy-to-use products and advanced technology that help solve daily problems and contribute to improving the quality of life. The company is also interested in after-sales service by providing excellent customer service and a comfortable purchasing experience for consumers, so the company provides a wide network of Authorized service centers and professional technical support teams to ensure that customers’ needs are met and their problems are solved effectively.
Therefore, in addition to optimism and customer focus, the work environment is considered one of the main priorities for LG Egypt, as the main goal of the company’s recent events was to focus on employees and clearly convey the company’s vision and goals to all its employees. This is in addition to creating a more positive work environment and providing a suitable climate for innovation, based on the company’s awareness of the importance of balance between professional life and personal life in enhancing happiness and satisfaction among employees. LG's policy is concerned with providing flexible programs that allow employees to manage their time better and give them the necessary inspiration and motivation to work positively and focus on the good aspects of life.
Billy Kim, General Manager of LG Egypt, commented: “LG’s comprehensive vision is aimed at achieving positive change in the world, as it relaunched its slogan “Life’s Good,” which reflects the company’s endeavor to develop products that meet the needs of users, improve their lives, and enhance employees’ optimism and desire to explore. And realizing dreams.”
Kim also added that sustainability and social responsibility are considered an essential part of LG Egypt's vision, as the company strives to preserve the environment and improve the lives of communities, which reflects the core meaning of the company's slogan.
As one of the leading global technology companies, LG has been able to achieve a significant impact on its customers through innovative technology and exceptional products. Therefore, the ultimate goal of the campaign to reinvent the “Life's Good” brand identity is to share the company’s philosophy and values, which are based primarily on embodying the true meaning of beauty. Life, by raising the efficiency of individuals’ lives and helping them enjoy distinctive experiences, in addition to inspiring customers to deal with life with optimism in light of the recent changes that the world is witnessing.