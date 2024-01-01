Therefore, in addition to optimism and customer focus, the work environment is considered one of the main priorities for LG Egypt, as the main goal of the company’s recent events was to focus on employees and clearly convey the company’s vision and goals to all its employees. This is in addition to creating a more positive work environment and providing a suitable climate for innovation, based on the company’s awareness of the importance of balance between professional life and personal life in enhancing happiness and satisfaction among employees. LG's policy is concerned with providing flexible programs that allow employees to manage their time better and give them the necessary inspiration and motivation to work positively and focus on the good aspects of life.



Billy Kim, General Manager of LG Egypt, commented: “LG’s comprehensive vision is aimed at achieving positive change in the world, as it relaunched its slogan “Life’s Good,” which reflects the company’s endeavor to develop products that meet the needs of users, improve their lives, and enhance employees’ optimism and desire to explore. And realizing dreams.”



Kim also added that sustainability and social responsibility are considered an essential part of LG Egypt's vision, as the company strives to preserve the environment and improve the lives of communities, which reflects the core meaning of the company's slogan.



As one of the leading global technology companies, LG has been able to achieve a significant impact on its customers through innovative technology and exceptional products. Therefore, the ultimate goal of the campaign to reinvent the “Life's Good” brand identity is to share the company’s philosophy and values, which are based primarily on embodying the true meaning of beauty. Life, by raising the efficiency of individuals’ lives and helping them enjoy distinctive experiences, in addition to inspiring customers to deal with life with optimism in light of the recent changes that the world is witnessing.